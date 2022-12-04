High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team wins third straight

MADISON — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team stretched its winning streak to three games by beating Madison Edgewood 70-36 in a nonconference game played Saturday afternoon.

Senior and Montana commit Macy Donarski scored 19 points to lead three double-figure scorers for Aquinas (4-1). Junior Maddie Murphy added 14 points with four 3-pointers and freshman Samantha Davis 10 points.

Dnarski added nine assists and seven of her team’s 18 steals.

Milwaukee Academy of Science 72, Logan 68 (OT)

The Rangers (1-2) were outscored 8-4 in overtime in a nonconference loss.

Aaliyah Hamilton scored a team-high 28 points, while Ada Thurman added 18 with six 3-pointers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Logan 49, Reedsburg 47

Nick Joley scored 17 points, Justis Arellano 11 and Jacob hackbarth nine for the Rangers (1-1) in their first win of the season.

Logan trailed 20-18 at halftime before outsourcing Reedsburg by four points in the second half.

Merrill 42, La Crescent-Hokah 41

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Lancers were knocked off by the Bluejays in a season opener.

Brookwood 60, Kickapoo 52

VIOLA, Wis. — The Falcons (3-1) got back on the winning track after a loss to Viroqua.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Dodge County 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

KASSON, Minn. — The Lancers (2-2) scored in the third period before giving up the final three goals at Four Seasons Arena.

Wyatt Farrell scored at even strength with an assist from Sawyer Christianson to open the third and tie the score at 1 before Dodge County reclaimed the lead 93 seconds later and added to it the rest of the game.

Goaltender Collin Morken stopped 12 shots for the Lancers.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Milwaukee University School 3, Coulee Region 2

ONALASKA — The Cyclones (3-1) were beaten for the first time when Lily Valimont converted a power play at the 10:34 mark of the third period.

Valimont’s goal was a little more than 5 minutes after Jaden Hammes tied the game at 2 for Coulee Region by scoring unassisted on a power play.

McKenna LaFleuer gave Coulee Region a lead by scoring the first goal of the game at 9:45. Ashlyn Praxel assisted on that power-play goal.

GYMNASTICS

Medford Invitational

MEDFORD, Wis. — Tomah finished fifth with a team score of 108.825.