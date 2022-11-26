High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls top Holy Family

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Aquinas High School girls bounced back from a loss to one of Minnesota's top-ranked teams to beat a fifth-ranked team at Saint Thomas Academy on Saturday.

The Blugolds (2-1) used a 28-point performance from Macy Donarski to lead three double-figure scorers in a 74-64 win over Holy Family Catholic, which enters the season ranked fifth in Minnesota's Class AA.

Aquinas beat a team with two future Division I players by shutting down the rest of Holy Family's roster. Butler commit Jocelyn Land scored 33 points, and Providence commit Sophia Hall added 15, but the rest of the team combined for 16 points.

Donarski, who has committed to play at Montana, scored 13 points as Aquinas built a 42-35 halftime lead. She made one 3-pointer and finished the game with eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocked shot. She is averaging 30 points per game this season.

Junior Maddie Murphy made three 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Blugolds, while freshman Samantha Davis added 12 and seven rebounds and senior Barcha Hnizdilova 10 points and seven rebounds.

Aquinas opened the invitational Friday with an 83-72 loss to top-ranked Providence Academy, which won last season's Class AA state championship. The Blugolds next play at Onalaska Luther on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Baraboo 77, Sparta 64

BARABOO, Wis. — Senior Layden Bender scored 28 points, but the Spartans (0-2) came up short against the Thunderbirds.

Sophomore Gavin Rhead added 16 points for Sparta, but Ross Liegel's 22 points led three double-figure scorers for Baraboo (1-0).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Viroqua 2, Winona 1 (OT)

WINONA, Minn. — The Blackhawks started their season by going extra time and beating the Winhawks.

Senior Rachel Simonson scored both of Viroqua's goals, getting the first unassisted on a power play to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Simonson's winner came 19 seconds into overtime and was set up with assists from Rhiannon Dehlin and Emma Brudos. Simonson had 16 goals and 38 points for the Blackhawks as a junior.