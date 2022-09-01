High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball team remains unbeaten in MVC

The Aquinas High School volleyball team continued a strong start in the MVC by handing Central a 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 defeat at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Thursday.

The Blugolds (3-0 MVC), who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by the Wisconsin State Volleyball Coaches Association, used nine kills from sophomore Addy Foor to pull off the sweep of Central (0-2).

Aquinas senior Macy Donarski had 29 assists, and senior She Bahr added 13 digs for the Blugolds, while Ruby Gerhard matched Foor’s nine kills for Central. The RiverHawks also received 20 assists from Avery Veenendall and 14 digs from Laurel Erickson.

Onalaska 3, Logan 1

The Hilltoppers (1-1) needed extra points to close out the fourth set in a 24-21, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24 victory over the Rangers (0-2).

Halie Kapelke led Onalaska with 14 kills, and Claire Pedretti had 12 kills and 15 digs. Setter Bailey Yang dished out 23 assists, and SJ Xiong had 23 digs to pace the Hilltoppers’ defense.

Logan’s Ava Dettwiler tied for the team lead with 12 kills and also had 16 assists, six service aces and 20 digs in the loss. Jazzy Davis matched Dettwiler with 12 kills and contributed 23 digs.

Holmen 3, Tomah 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings swept the Timberwolves 25-22, 25-10, 25-9 behind senior Kyla Christonovich’s seven kills and junior Rayna McArdle’s 13 assists.

Macy Kline had 11 digs for Holmen (7-3, 2-1 MVC), and Gracey Kline made five digs and had two aces. Grace Eichoff also had eight assists in the win.

Coulee

Westby 3, Viroqua 1

WESTBY — Although the Blackhawks avoided the sweep, the Norsemen controlled most of the match in a 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 25-9 conference win.

Jayda Berg’s 15 kills were a match-high for Westby (12-1, 2-0), and Kennedy Brueggen had five aces for the Norsemen. Westby’s Kaylee Kimor also led both teams with 23 assists.

Kami Delap had 18 digs for Viroqua (1-3, 0-1), and Aaliyah Fox added six kills.

G-E-T 3, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks (1-1) picked up their first conference win under first-year coach Jessica Weiler by beating the Tigers 27-25, 25-14, 25-15.

Jordan Stanislowski’s seven kills led G-E-T, and Kayla Schultz added eight service aces in the victory.

Emma Blount had six assists for Black River Falls in the loss, and Bre Nortman made four blocks.

Scenic Bluffs

Hillsboro 3, Brookwood 0

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Falcons fell in straight sets 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 to the Tigers.

Michelyn Hansen notched 10 kills and 14 assists for Brookwood, and Peyton Sullivan had 15 digs. Toni Mitchell led the team with six aces, and Violet Morren recorded three blocks.

CROSS COUNTRY

Viroqua Invitational

VIROQUA — Brookwood senior Dylan Powell broke the 5,000-meter course record at the Vernon County Fairgrounds with a 16:50.7 to claim the boys individual title and lead the Falcons to a win in the 12-school meet.

The Falcons’ five scoring runners finished among the top 11 individuals in the race. Junior Wyatt Maurhoff earned fourth, senior Jonathon Hock took seventh, sophomore Caston Gosda placed 10th, and freshman Drew Powell finished 11th.

Viroqua senior Miles Daniels ran 18:12.4 to take third, and the Blackhawks finished fourth in the team standings. Westby took fifth with five underclassmen as its scoring runners, led by sophomore Devin Nedland, who came in 13th individually.

Senior Wesley Barnhart of Central came in sixth with a time of 18:58.9, and the RiverHawks finished sixth as a team. De Soto’s Logan Brudos (19:45.7) recorded the second-fastest time among freshmen to take 14th.

In the girls race, Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis was runner-up after running 21:35.2, and the Norsemen had four runners in the top eight to capture the team title.

Westby senior Denali Huebner was not far behind Curtis, placing fifth with a 21:58, and Natalie Miller, Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson each posted scoring times for the Norsemen.

Brookwood finished second in the girls standings, paced by junior Amelia Muellenberg (22:36.8) with a ninth-place performance. Sparta senior Vanessa Gavilan came in sixth to help the Spartans finish fifth out of eight schools.

Sophomore Nora Jillson of Boscobel High School won the girls race with a time of 21:07.6.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 95, Wisconsin Rapids 74

The La Crosse girls co-op swim team won every event to win its dual meet against Wisconsin Rapids at UW-La Crosse.

Logan’s Camille Johnson won the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle events with times of 58.26 and 2:10.25, respectively, and she was also part of victorious teams in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, which posted times of 1:50.27 and 4:01.32. Priya Oshan of West Salem excelled in the medley races, winning the 200-meter individual medley in 2:31.62 and helping the 200 medley relay team (2:05.62) to a win. Oshan also won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.7.

Shefali Ramakrishnan of Logan showed versatility by placing first in both the 50 (26.58) and 500 freestyle races (5:56.18). Central’s Alyce Wilker took first in the 100-meter breaststroke event with a time of 1:21.34, and Logan’s Avery Farmer swam 1:06.75 to win the 100-meter backstroke race.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 1, Dover-Eyota 0, OT

EYOTA, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell broke a scoreless tie in overtime to give the Lancers a win to open conference play.

After both teams went without a goal in regulation, La Crescent-Hokah’s Mitchell Reining assisted Farrell for the winner in the 85th minute. Cooper Johnson made five saves for the Lancers to post the shutout.

La Crescent-Hokah (1-1-1, 1-0-0 Three Rivers) will host St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday to continue its conference schedule.

MVC

Central 6, Aquinas 3

Landon Larson and Finn Emlet each scored twice for the RiverHawks in a win over the Blugolds at Fields for Kids.

Cooper VanZee and Arlo Wilker also scored for Central (3-0-1, 1-0-1).

The Blugolds (5-2, 0-2) received goals from Vincent Bahr, Joey Hirschboeck and Henry Horstman while losing their second straight game.

Onalaska 1, Logan 0

Griffin Schultz’s first-half score was the difference in the Hilltoppers’ road shutout of the Rangers.

Schultz’s goal was assisted by Carver Burkhalter. Both teams failed to score in the second half, with Onalaska hanging on for the victory.

Sparta 0, West Salem 0

WEST SALEM — The Spartans and Panthers played to a scoreless draw, and Landon Burkhardt ended up with 18 saves for Sparta.

Tomah 1, Holmen 0

HOLMEN — The Timberwolves were victorious after converting on a penalty kick.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 9, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA — The Ramblers scored five times in the first half and four more in the second to take care of the Warriors.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 6, Holmen 1

The Blugolds swept the singles matches en route to a conference win over the Vikings.

Danica Silcox defeated Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Aquinas’ Kate Fortney and Tenzin Nelson also won singles matches in straight sets.

Holmen’s Madison Pickett and Harsimranpreet Virk recorded the Vikings’ only point with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Hanna Thao forced a third set against Aquinas’ Charless Gauger at No. 3 singles but fell 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Central 6, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — Sienna Torgerud swept at No. 1 singles in the RiverHawks’ road win against the Hilltoppers.

Torgerud won 6-1, 6-2 over Onalaska’s Alex Drazkowski. Allison Culp didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, and Allie Schlicht also swept for Central at No. 3 singles.

Central’s Odessa Barreyro and Katie Johnson dispatched Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Jada Odegard and Grace Fabian salvaged a point for Onalaska at No. 3 doubles, winning 7-6, 4-6, 10-4 over Laura Lapp and Ahnn Loung.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 6, Tomah 1

TOMAH — Despite losing at No. 1 singles, the Knights eased to a victory against the host Timberwolves.

Cate Bruemmer swept Tomah’s Brelee Olson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and both Emma Kolb and Makayla Boldt posted straight-set wins for Luther.

Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz defeated Anna Lord and Gwyn Robertson to give the Knights a win at No. 1 doubles. Tomah’s Makenzie Kohn won a three-set match against Maddy Olson 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 1 singles for the Timberwolves’ only point.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Dover-Eyota 1

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Lancers’ senior Cali Esser and Sophia Lamb netted goals to give La Crescent-Hokah a conference victory.

Esser scored in the first half on a cross from senior forward Autumn Iverson. Lamb’s winning goal in the second half was unassisted.

Winona Cotter 5, Caledonia 1

WINONA — The Warriors were on the wrong side of two strong individual performances in a conference loss.

Cotter’s Alyssa Williams had a hat trick with one first-half goal and two second-half scores, and all three goals were assisted by Izzie Biesanz. Biesanz also scored twice for herself, with one of the goals assisted by Williams.