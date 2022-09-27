High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball team sweeps Central

After having an eight-match winning streak ended last week, the Aquinas High School volleyball team regrouped Tuesday night to beat Central 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 in an MVC match at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Sophomore Addy Foor had a game-high 14 kills along with four digs for the Blugolds (19-7, 7-2) in their second sweep of the RiverHawks (12-12, 1-7) this season. Freshman Sammy Davis added nine kills for Aquinas, which was swept by Holmen last week.

The second-place Blugolds, ranked ninth in Division 3 by state coaches, were boosted by 37 assists from Macy Donarski and 18 digs by Shea Bahr.

The Riverhawks were led in kills by Alyssa Brickson’s six. Avery Veenendall had three kills, three service aces and a team-high 14 assists. Ava Herlitzke had four kills and six digs while Laurel Erickson had 10 digs for Central.

Holmen 3, Tomah 1

TOMAH — The first-place Vikings (17-4, 8-1) gave up a set to the Timberwolves (13-17, 2-7) before securing a four set win 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17.

Junior Rayna McArdle led the team in assists with 19 while accumulating eight kills, 16 digs and two service aces. Senior Kyla Christnovich led the team in kills with 11 while freshman Macy Kline led the team in kills with 31 digs. Christnovich and Kline each had three service aces.

Tomah’s Lauren Noth had a game-high 19 kills, as well as 25 digs. Lily Noth had 20 assists.

Onalaska 3, Logan 1

The Hilltoppers (16-7, 5-4) took down the Rangers (11-6, 4-4) in four sets 25-19, 29-27, 17-25, 25-18 behind Halie Kapelke’s 15 kills and 3 blocks.

Jenna Richgels added seven blocks to go with her six kills. Sanjana Xiong had 29 digs while Elli Mascotti and Bailey Yang each had 19 assists.

Logan was led by senior Jazzy Davis’ 12 kills and 10 digs. Junior teammate Ava Dettwiler had eight kills, 21 assists, five service aces and 14 digs, while Ella Boge had a team-high 20 digs.

Coulee

Westby 3, Viroqua 1

WESTBY — After dropping the first set, the fifth-ranked Norsemen (19-1, 8-0) swept the next three against the Blackhawks (6-8, 3-4) 23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12.

Jayda Berg had 18 kills for Westby while Tricia Klum assisted fellow Norsemen 30 times. Kennedy Brueggen had 23 digs.

Viroqua was led by Aaliyah Fox’s 11 kills, Mara Anderson’s 24 assists and Kami Delap 21 digs.

G-E-T 3, Black River Falls 0

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (4-13, 4-5) picked up a conference victory against the Tigers (3-12, 1-5) in three sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.

Elyse Schoonover led G-E-T with nine kills with Jordan Stanislowki adding eight kills along with three service aces. Mandy Pierson led the Redhawks in aces with seven, Shayna Kirkey led in digs with seven and Kaylee Hauge led in assists with 15.

Bre Nortman had a team-high five kills for Black River Falls as well as seven digs. Sierra Campbell had four assists.

Onalaska Luther 3, Arcadia 1

ONALASKA — The Knights took care of the Raiders 25-14, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20.

West Salem 3, Arcadia 0

ONALASKA — The Panthers beat the Raiders (2-7) 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 at Onalaska Luther.

Gen Norman had 23 assists, and Kendall Burkhamer, Anna McConkey and Kena Ihle all had five kills.

West Salem 3, Onalaska Luther 0

ONALASKA — The Panthers (7-1) closed the gap on first-place Westby (8-0) by handing the Knights (4-5) a 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 defeat.

Scenic Bluffs

Royall 3, Bangor 0

BANGOR — The Panthers took care of the Cardinals 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.

Dairyland

Augusta 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

MELROSE — The Beavers (7-8, 4-1) swept the Mustangs 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.

Marah Banse had eight assists and Abby Miller and Ayla Reuter five kills apiece for Melrose-Mindoro (5-11, 2-4).

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Aquinas 4, West Salem 1

The Blugolds (10-5-1) collected their first win of the conference round-robin tournament against the Panthers (2-7-1) behind two goals and an assist by Andrew Sutton.

Sutton’s assist came on the opening score of the game, a ninth minute shot by Lucas Forman. West Salem tied the game four minutes later on an unassisted Landon Brothen goal.

In the 20th minute, Sutton scored unassisted to give Aquinas the lead. An Isacc Finch goal assisted by Samuel Dickinson at the 29th minute made the halftime score 3-1.

Sutton put the finishing touches on the game with a 48th minute score with an assist by Jonah Sdano.

Holmen 0, Tomah 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings (8-5-2) and Timberwolves (5-5-3) played to a scoreless tie after Tomah won the first matchup 1-0 on Sept. 1.

Logan 4, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Solomon Szymanski scored twice for the Rangers (6-5-3) by scoring twice in each half.

Gabe Sanders anchored Logan’s fifth shutout of the season, and Szymanski scored once in each half. Quade Haverland and Chuye Yang also scored for Logan, and Yang assisted on Szymanski’s first goal. Dominic Kreiling assisted on Haverland’s goal, which made the score 2-0.

Haverland assisted on Yang’s goal in the 59th minute, and Gabe Weber set up Szymanski’s goal to close it out in the 60th minute.