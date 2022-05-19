High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central baseball team shuts out Holmen

HOLMEN -- The Central High School baseball team kept alive its chance at a piece of the MVC championship with a 10-0 victory at Holmen on Wednesday.

The RiverHawks (16-6, 8-2) used a five-run fifth inning to hand the Vikings (9-9, 4-7) their fourth loss in five games in a run that followed a six-game winning streak.

Central completed a regular-season sweep of Holmen, won its fourth game in a row and remained two wins behind first-place Aquinas in the standings. The Blugolds have completed their MVC schedule, and the RiverHawks have games remaining against Logan (Thursday) and Tomah (May 24).

Center fielder Mason Elston reached base four times -- one double, one single, one walk, one hit by pitch -- and scored twice to help lead Central, which opened the scoring with a two-run second inning.

That was all pitcher Adam Olson needed against the Vikings. Olson struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits in completing the shutout.

Reid Tengblad singled twice for Holmen, which only advanced one runner to third base.

Third baseman Hunter Hess swung a big bat for the RiverHawks with two doubles and a single in three at-bats. He helped finish the game in five innings with a three-run double in the fourth. Catcher Drew Wonderling and shortstop Austin Ziehme also had two hits for Central, and Wonderling scored twice.

Designated hitter Casey Erickson drove in two runs with an RBI double in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

BOYS GOLF

Three Rivers Conference meet

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- La Crescent-Hokah cruised to a conference championship by shooting a collective 317 at Eastwood Golf Course.

The Lancers finished comfortably ahead of second-place Fillmore Central (349) and third-place Rushford-Peterson (358) by placing five of their golfers among the top 10.

La Crescent-Hokah junior Ben Kerska tied for second place among individuals with a 5-over-par 76. Freshman Ryan Nutter was fourth with a 77, and sophomore Wyatt Farrell shot an 81 to place fifth.

Senior Carson Reider rounded out the Lancers' scoring golfers with an 83 that put him in a tie for seventh place.

Caledonia placed eighth with a score of 420.

Nonconference

Skyline Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Black River Falls shot a 324 and finished 20 strokes ahead of second-place C-FC. Arcadia (346) tied for third, and G-E-T placed fifth with a 351.

Black River Falls senior Michael Antonelli and C-FC freshman Cameron Lipinski tied for medalist honors with matching cards of 2-over-par 74. They beat third-place Evan Anderson, a Black River Falls sophomore, by one shot.

Arcadia junior Cole Sobotta placed fourth with a 77, and G-E-T senior Caleb Lightfoot and Black River Falls sophomore Wyatt Madvig tied for sixth at 61.

