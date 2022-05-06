High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central baseball team splits with Stevens Point

The Central High School baseball team split a nonconference doubleheader with Stevens Point at Copeland Park on Friday.

The RiverHawks won the first game 5-1 before losing the second 9-5.

Central (11-5) scored three unearned runs in the opener and won despite getting just three hits.

Stevens Point scored its first run in the top of the sixth inning to get within 2-1 before the RiverHawks scored three times in the bottom of the sixth. Jack Rogers, Mason Elston and Hunter Hess each drove in a run for Central.

Junior Aiden Denzer held the Panthers to one hit over the first 5⅓ innings and recorded six strikeouts against just two walks. Adam Olson pitched the final 1⅔ and had one strikeout and one walk while yielding two hits.

The RiverHawks fell behind early in the second game after allowing two runs in the first inning, but a four-run Stevens Point fourth and three errors did them in.

Wesley Barnhart was 2 for 4 with two RBI, and Hesses drove in two more runs for Central.

Wausau West 13, Logan 0 (5)

WAUSAU, Wis. — The Rangers (6-5) only managed one hit, and it came from Bradley Check, as a three-game winning streak was snapped.

Onalaska Luther 13, Houston 5

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Knights (4-11) were led by Dillon Yang, who tripled, hit a home run and drove in four runs. Eli Krause added two hits and three RBI for Luther, which pulled away from a 4-2 lead by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning.

The Knights stole eight bases and received another two-hit performance from Nic Schultz.

MVC

Onalaska 16, Sparta 4

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers bounced back from being no-hit earlier in the week by scoring at least once in every inning.

Shortstop Kaden Kokaisel was 2 for 4 with a double and scored three runs for Onalaska (8-4, 6-2). Evan Winkler drove in three runs and was 2 for 5, and Ayden Larson drove in two for Onalaska, which turned seven Sparta errors into 10 unearned runs.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 3, De Soto 0

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates (7-4, 6-3) managed three singles in a loss.

Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3, and Aiden Brosinski added one of his own.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 5, River Valley 1

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Aden McCluskey was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for the Blackhawks (5-5, 3-1), who scored all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of a five-inning game.

Colton Thompson added two hits and an RBI, and Maddox Cejka struck out seven, walked two and allowed two hits to collect the victory.

SOFTBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Viroqua 0

GALESVILLE — The first-place Red Hawks (12-3, 9-0) stayed on top of the conference behind a two-hitter pitched by Genna O’Neill.

O’Neill struck out 13 and walked two, while Lindsey Lettner went 2 for 4 with three stolen bases and three runs scored for G-E-T, which has won nine of its past 10 games.

Nonconference

West Salem 5, Central 3

The Panthers (4-7) scored twice in the top of the first inning and never lost the lead against the RiverHawks at State Road School.

Gracie Miller was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Sydney Laursen went 2 for 4 for West Salem, which had single runs in the third, fourth and fifth and finished with 10 hits.

Macy Cagle went 2 for 3, and Carmen Peterson tripled for Central (4-10).

Onalaska Luther 3, Logan 2

ONALASKA — The Knights (9-7) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning after the Rangers (9-4) tied the score at 2 in the top of the fourth.

Karly Miller and Julia Sill had run-scoring hits for Luther, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Sill tripled, and Allison Buege doubled to help the Knights, who received a pair of hits from Jolene Jordahl and took their first lead at 2-1 with a two-run third.

Hannah Matzke and Jordahl combined to pitch a three-hitter. Jordahl pitched the final three innings without allowing a hit and striking out five.

Jojo Davis, Kamryann Korish and Molly Erickson each had a hit for the Rangers, and Korish’s was a double.

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Aquinas 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Blugolds.

Third baseman Kinlee Grattan was 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, which also received 2-for-3 performances from second baseman Macie Wolowicz and first baseman Toby Ernster.

Kira Boyer, Allie Mallicoat and Ernster each drove in a run. Mallicot pitched a five-hitter with one strikeout and two walks.

Ellie Klar was 2 for 2 with a double for Aquinas.

BOYS GOLF

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 159, Onalaska Luther 180

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Freshman Ryan Nutter shot an even-par 35 to lead the Lancers past the Knights.

La Crescent-Hokah junior Ben Kerska was second with a 4-over 39, and Luther sophomore Tyler Arenz and La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Will Farrell tied for third at 42.

TRACK AND FIELD

Coulee/South Central Challenge

WEST SALEM — The G-E-T girls and West Salem boys won team championships by comfortable margins.

The Red Hawks scored 141 points to beat 11 other girls teams with second-place Westby scoring 108. The Panthers beat 10 other boys teams with 120 points, while Onalaska Luther was second with 97.

G-E-T junior Jordan Stanliskowski helped the Red Hawks win the 400 relay (54.25 seconds) and added a victory in the triple jump (32 feet, 10½ inches).

The local multi-winners in the boys competition were Arcadia senior Ryan Sokup, Luther senior Gavin Proudfoot and West Salem sophomore Abram Lassen.

Sokup won the 100 (11.01), 200 (22.95) and was part of the Raiders’ winning 800 relay (1:33.78). Proudfoot won the shot put (48-3) and discus (146-6), and Lassen won the triple jump (39-2½) and helped the Panthers win the 400 relay (45.94).

Tinder Invitational

EDGERTON, Wis. — The Aquinas boys placed eighth out of 11 teams, and the Aquinas girls were 10th out of 11.

Sophomore Jonathan Skemp won the 3,200 (9:57.36), and the team of David Malin, Walter Berns, Declan Hass and Quinn Miskowski won the 800 relay (1:35.55). Senior Damian Lee placed second in the discus (151-1).

Sara Gyllander led the Aquinas girls with a fourth-place finish in the 400 (1:04.05).

