High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central baseball team takes down Tomah

SPARTA — The Central High School baseball team scored six runs in the first two innings on the way to an 11-2 MVC victory over Sparta on Monday.

The RiverHawks (2-0, 1-0) finished with 10 hits in their conference opener, and three pitchers combined to hold the Spartans (0-2, 0-1) two four hits and one earned run.

Junior designated hitter Casey Erickson was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Central, which scored the first nine runs before Sparta scored its runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Junior Wesley Barnhart added two hits for the RiverHawks, who had six stolen bases. Jack Rogers and Austin Ziehme swiped two each.

Central pitchers Adam Olson, Mason Elston and Drew Wonderling combined to strike out four and walk four on a four-hitter.

Aquinas 17, Tomah 4 (5)

Junior catcher Calvin Hargrove doubled twice and was 2 for 3 with four RBI to lead the Blugolds (3–0, 2-0). First baseman Michael Lium was 2 for 2 with a triple, a walk and four RBI for Aquinas.

The Bluolds scored all of their runs in the first four innings before holding the Timberwolves (1-2, 0-1) scoreless in the top of the fifth. Senior Josh Georgeson was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Tomah.

Sophomore infielder/pitcher Eddie Peters didn’t record a hit, but he drove in three runs and scored twice. He also struck out six and walked two while pitching the first three innings.

Onalaska 5, Holmen 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (1-0, 1-0) scored twice in the second inning and rode the momentum to open the season with a victory.

Senior Brock Herczeg tripled and was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Ben Faas and Evan Winkler each added an RBI for Onalaska. Faas also pitched 3⅔ innings with two strikeouts and three hits allowed.

Carson Westcott doubled, and Jack Walter and Tyrus McCoy singled for the Vikings (0-1, 0-1).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 7, Cashton 1

BANGOR — The Cardinals took care of the Eagles behind a 13-strikeout performance from Ashton Michek.

Michek pitched six scoreless innings and allowed three hits and one walk for Bangor (2-0, 1-0) in its conference opener. He also doubled, drove in a run and scored three times.

All of Bangor’s runs were unearned as Cashton made seven errors. Bowdy Dempsey was Cashton’s starting pitcher, and he struck out seven and allowed three hits over five innings.

Cashton’s Presley Brueggen was the only player in the game with two hits.

Nonconference

Mauston 8, G-E-T 7

MAUSTON, Wis. — The RedHawks (0-2) scored five runs in the last two innings, but the Golden Eagles had a 7-2 lead by the end of the fourth.

Zach Grams and Cole Williams were both 2 for 4, and Williams and Jack Beedle drove in two runs apiece for G-E-T, which made five errors. Williams hit one of G-E-T’s four doubles.

Altoona 9, West Salem 5

WEST SALEM — Senior Luke Noel and junior Brett McConkey each went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Panthers (0-2), who allowed the Railroaders to score the final six runs.

Senior Isaac Olson was also 2 for 4 for West Salem, which scored four of its runs in the second inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Osseo-Fairchild 8, Blair-Taylor 0

BLAIR — Senior Cain Fremstad was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk for the Wildcats, but the Chieftains scored four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Onalaska 15, Central 1 (5)

Sophomore Sidney Fillbach was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Hilltoppers (1-0, 1-0) past the RiverHawks (0-2, 0-1).

Senior Allison Balduzzi was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI for Onalaska, which scored five runs in the top of the first inning and seven in the top of the third on the way to 16 hits. Sophomore Emmy Olson was 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBI and five stolen bases as the Hilltoppers’ leadoff hitter, and Ava Smith pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and four hits allowed.

Central had four players with one hit apiece, and Alyssa Brickson drove in the team’s run in the second.

Coulee

G-E-T 8, Westby 2

GALESVILLE — Maggie Bistodeau was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for the RedHawks (2–0, 1-0), who had 11 hits against Westby pitcher Jayda Berg. Bistodeau hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Genna O’Neill struck out eight and walked three during a five-hitter for G-E-T, which scored six runs in the sixth. Caydence Kokott was 3 for 3 with a two-run single in the second.

The Norsemen (0-1, 0-1) were led by Kennedy Brueggen’s 2-for-3 performance.

Nonconference

Altoona 12, West Salem 2 (5)

WEST SALEM — Gracie Miller was 3 for 3 and Erica Spinler 2 for 3 for the Panthers, who scored single runs in the third and fifth innings.

Zoe Coder also doubled for West Salem (0-1), which gave up five two-out runs in the first two innings and made seven errors.

River Ridge 10, De Soto 8

STODDARD — The Pirates (0-1) were led by senior Val Osthoff, who was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 6, Winona Cotter 1

WINONA, Minn. — The Blugolds received straight-set victories from Anderson Fortney (No. 1), Joseph O’Flaherty (No. 2) and Shane Willenbring (No. 4) in singles competition and the doubles teams of Mitchell Fortney and Ethan Schamberg (No. 1) and Samuel Dickinson and Paulie Reuteman (No. 2).

