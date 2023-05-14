The Central High School baseball team won both ends of a defense-dominant doubleheader against Menomonie on Saturday at Copeland Field, winning 1-0 in game one and 2-1 in game two.

The RiverHawks (12-9) shut out the Mustangs in game one with left-hander Tyler Young striking out three batters over six innings.

Young also scored the lone run of the game in the fifth inning. Senior infielder Casey Erickson went 2 for 2 and was the game’s only multi-hit player.

Erickson’s two-RBI double in the second inning of game two gave Central an early lead on his way to another 2 for 2 game. Sophomore pitcher Dawson Lapic needed just 81 pitches for a complete game against the Mustangs, striking out seven batters.

The RiverHawks play Logan on Monday and Thursday next week in MVC action.

Logan 3, Marshfield 2 (8)

Marshfield 9, Logan 6 (12)

The Rangers (10-8) split a lengthy doubleheader against the Tigers, winning game one in walk-off fashion.

Jackson Bosch hit a ground out RBI in the eighth inning of game one to bring home the winning run. Tyler Rumsey picked up the win in a relief effort.

Johnny Leaver went 4 for 6 while Kobe Szafran (2-5) and Bradley Check (2-6) each had a pair of hits in game two, but Logan fell in 12 innings.

Bangor 15, Boscobel 3 (5)

Bangor 6, Weston 4

WESTON — The Cardinals (14-1) won game one against Boscobel with four RBIs from Carter Horstman, who went 3 for 3 on the day. Bangor then beat the host team thanks to four runs in the top of the sixth.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 1, River Falls 1

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The RiverHawks (10-2-3) went to a draw in their matchup during the Sheboygan North Invitational, tying the game in the 28th minute with a goal by Gabby Jarman off an assist by Kate Heiderscheit. Laura Lapp had 10 saves for Central.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 7, Mauston 0

Aquinas 4, New Richmond 3

Aquinas 7, Paceli 0

The Blugolds won all three matches at their home quadrangular with Anderson Fortney winning No. 1 singles in all three contests without allowing a point.

Aquinas’ closest contest came against New Richmond where they split the singles flights and won two of three doubles contests. Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney in No. 1 doubles came back from dropping their first set to win 0-6, 6-1, 10-8.