The Central High School boys basketball team spent 36 minutes defending against 3-point shooting on Friday and found a way to withstand it.

The RiverHawks carved out a five-point halftime lead and had to find a way to overcome eight second-half 3-pointers in a 57-50 nonconference win over Wisconsin Rapids at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Central (16-5), which is ranked ninth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, shot 62.5% (10 for 16) in the first half and outscored the Red Raiders in both halves to win their seventh straight game.

Senior Nic Williams made 7 of 12 shots and scored 17 points to lead the RiverHawks, who made 61.3% (19 of 31) of their shots. Senior Bennett Fried and junior Henry Meyer added 15 points apiece, and Meyer connected on 9 of 10 free throws.

Meyer also led the team with six rebounds, while Williams dished out six assists.

Holmen 68, G-E-T 62 (OT)

GALESVILLE — The Vikings (10-10) got back on the winning track after losing two straight and knocked off the Red Hawks (10-10).

Senior Drew Tengblad had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Holmen, which has won five of seven and was led by sophomore Kaiden Wilber’s 20 points. Wilber and teammates Payton Seekamp, Keenan Eisermann and Reid Tengblad each made two 3-pointers.

Drew Tengblad made 8 of 12 shots and tied for the team lead with three assists.

G-E-T was led by junior Cody Schmitz, who made 13 of 25 shots on his way to a game-high 38 points. He hit 4 of 8 shots from the 3-point line and had seven steals and six rebounds. Braden Anibas added 14 points for the Red Hawks.

MVC

Tomah 79, Sparta 68

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (8-13, 4-6) completed a regular-season sweep of the Spartans (3-17, 0-9) by building a 10-point halftime lead and maintaining it.

Junior Tom Hesse scored a game-high 26 points to lead Tomah in its second consecutive victory. Junior Tyler Kleifgen added 20, senior Brady Plueger 15 and senior Bryant Thornton 14 for the Timberwolves.

Senior Layden Bender scored 17 to lead Sparta, while sophomore Zach Gibson added 14 and sophomore Gavin Rhead 11, respectively.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 81, Westby 40

WESTBY — The Knights (19-1, 8-1) moved within one game of first-place West Salem by taking care of the Norsemen (7-13, 4-7).

Ten players scored for Luther, and five of them reached double figures as the team took a 42-11 halftime lead and ran its winning streak to 17 games.

Senior Isaiah Schwichtenberg scored a team-high 17 points to go with five steals and four assists, and senior Kodi Miller added 15 points, six assists and five steals. Junior Logan Bahr scored 12, sophomore Synclair Byus 11 and sophomore Jack Schmeling 10 for Luther’s second-ranked Division 4 team.

Senior Weninger scored 11 points for Westby.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 95, Wonewoc-Center 19

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Cardinals (16-3, 10-0) led 52-4 after one half in their fourth straight victory.

Senior Tanner Jones made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points for Bangor, which had 12 players score. Senior Dustin McDonald added 15 points with 10 of them in the first half.

Jones scored 22 of his points before halftime.

Royall 63, Brookwood 36

ONTARIO — The Falcons (5-15, 2-9) were led by Wyatt Maurhoff’s 20 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 72, C-FC 54

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Wildcats (22-0, 12-0), who are ranked first in Division 5 by The Associated Press, completed a season sweep of the Pirates (16-7, 10-3) and clinched the conference title.

Blair-Taylor also stopped C-FC’s 11-game winning streak and scored a more convincing win after beating the Pirates 64-62 earlier this season.

The Wildcats were led by the senior duo of Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson, which dominated the game. Steien scored 25 and Thompson 23. Senior Lexi Lofgren added 10 points for Blair-Taylor.

A quartet of Pirates juniors hit double figures, with Bella Holzer leading the way with 14 points. Lexi Pronschinske was next with 13 and Emma Mann and Grace Wenger added 10 apiece.