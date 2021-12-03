High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys come back to beat Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Devon Fielding and Nic Williams scored 12 points apiece to lead the Central High School boys basketball team to a 46-41 nonconference victory at Marshfield on Friday night.

Fielding made a pair of 3-pointers for the RiverHawks, who shot 25% in the first half but followed by shooting at a 63% clip in the second half to overcome a 23-19 halftime deficit.

Porter Pretasky had a team-high 10 rebounds and added seven points for Central, which outscored the Tigers 28-12 in the paint as it improved to 2-0.

Superior 63, Holmen 40

HOLMEN — Reid Tengblad scored 12 points and was the only player in double figures for the Vikings, who dropped their second straight game and fell to 1-3.

Tengblad was 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and made one 3-pointer, but Holmen shot just 27% as a team.

The Vikings made only three of their 17 3-point attempts and trailed 26-16 at the break.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Arcadia 55, Westby 45

WESTBY — The Raiders (1-3, 1-0) picked up their first win of the season in a conference opener by outsourcing the Norsemen (3-2, 0-1).

Sophomore Casidi Pehler scored a game-high 18 points for Arcadia and had 11 of them in the first half. Junior Autumn Passehl added 17 points and junior Breah Golden 11 for the Raiders.

Juniors Aubrey Jothen and Jayda Berg scored 13 and 12, respectively, for Westby, which had won two straight games.

G-E-T 63, Viroqua 38

VIROQUA — Senior Lindsey Lettner scored 19 of her game-high 27 points in the first half for the Red Hawks (2-2, 1-0) as they stopped a two-game losing streak by winning their conference opener.

Senior Aleah Hunter made four of G-E-T’s 12 3-pointers and added 12 points, while senior teammate Kayli Bratberg scored 11.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 36

BLAIR — Junior Lindsay Steien scored the 1,000th point of her career and poured in a game-high 27 for the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0), who kept their unbeaten start to the season going.

Steien, who averages 27 points per game, also led the team with 12 rebounds to push her season average in that category to 9.0.

Junior Abby Thompson added 17 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Wildcats, who have won every game by at least 24 points. Chloe Wagner and Kierstyn Kindschy added nine and eight points, respectively.

Melrose-Mindoro 62, Augusta 52 (OT)

AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs (2-3, 2-0) won their second game in a row behind 24 points from Lilly Radcliffe.

Scenic Bluffs

New Lisbon 69, Brookwood 52

ONTARIO, Wis. — The Falcons had two players in double figures but fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Vanessa Anderson scored 17 points and Cora Brandau added 14 for Brookwood, which trailed 24-18 at the half.

Cashton 65, Necedah 24

CASHTON — The Eagles (2-2, 1-0) ran their winning streak to two games.

Ridge and Valley

Kickapoo 77, De Soto 48

DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-3, 0-1) remained winless.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 29

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (3-1, 1-0) won their conference opener and their second straight game.

Nonconference

Wisconsin Rapids 65, Tomah 35

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Aubrey King, Lauren Noth and Katie Krause had six points apiece for the Timberwolves, who trailed 41-15 at the break and dropped their fourth straight game to fall to 1-4.

Black River Falls 64, Mauston 35

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (1-3) won for the first time this season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

D.C. Everest 3, Onalaska co-op 2 (OT)

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (1-3) led in the first period and evened the score at 2-all late in the third period before falling in overtime.

Jaden Hammes had a goal and an assist for the Onalaska co-op, which also got a goal from McKenna LaFleur and an assist apiece from Adeline Lee and Payton Sawyer.

Diana Hanson made 35 saves between the pipes for the Hilltoppers.

Cedarburg 2, Black River Falls co-op 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sydney Magnuson made 25 saves for the Tigers, who surrendered goals in the first and second periods and dropped to 2-5.

