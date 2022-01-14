High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys earn share of MVC lead

SPARTA – The Central High School boys basketball team forced its way into a tie for the MVC lead when it beat Sparta 64-34 on Friday.

The RiverHawks (11-1, 4-0), who are ranked third in Division 2 by The Associated Press, were led by senior Devon Fielding and his 19 points and five rebounds. Fielding made a pair of 3-pointers as Central forced a first-place tie with Aquinas (11-1, 4-0).

Colin Adams made 6 of 9 shots and matched Fielding’s two 3s on his way to 16 points for Central. Layden Bender scored 12 and Thomas Laufenberg 11 for the Spartans (2-9, 0-4).

Logan 70, Holmen 55

The Rangers ended a three-game losing streak and picked up their first conference victory of the season by taking care of the Vikings at the Logan fieldhouse.

Justis Arellano scored a team-high 15 points, and Eli Stovall added 13 for Logan (3-11, 1-4), which outscored Holmen (3-9, 1-3) by 13 points in the second half.

Coulee

West Salem 86, Arcadia 50

ARCADIA – The Panthers, ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, received at least one point from 13 players while beating the Raiders (1-10, 1-5).

Junior Carson Koepnick scored 16 points for first-place West Salem, which improved to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Trenton Perrett added 12 points and CJ McConkey 10 for the Panthers.

Senior Trev Bjorge scored 10 points to lead Arcadia.

Onalaska Luther 86, G-E-T 62

ONALASKA – The second-place Knights (11-1, 5-1) kept pace with the Panthers and had an 18-point lead by the end of the first half.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot made 12 of 17 shots and scored a team-high 24 points as Luther countered G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz’s game-high 26. Schmitz made 10 of 20 shots and 1 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line.

Sophomore Logan Bahr made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds for the Knights. Teammate Kodi Miller added 11 points and six assists.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 51, Royall 56

ELROY, Wis. – The Cardinals (9-2, 5-0) won their 75th straight conference game by outscoring the Panthers by five points in the first half and maintaining the advantage the rest of the way.

Bangor, ranked 10th in Division 5, was led by junior Dustin McDonald, who made four 3-pointers and scored all 16 of his points in the second half. Junior Tanner Jones added 12 and Gunner Ellenburg 10 for the Cardinals.

Cashton 84, Wonewoc-Center 28

CASHTON – The Eagles (12-2, 6-0) won their 11th game in a row and held their half-game lead on Bangor for the conference lead with their first meeting of the season less than a week away.

Cashton scored 50 points in the first half and made four 3-pointers. Senior Bowdy Dempsey made three of those 3s and finished with 19 points. Senior Presley Brueggen scored a team-high 20 for the Eagles.

Hillsboro 67, Brookwood 41

ONTARIO – Sophomore Wyatt Maurhoff and senior Austin Frye scored nine points apiece for the Falcons (2-10, 0-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Central 54, Sparta 32

The second-place RiverHawks (9-5, 5-1) were led by junior Brittney Mislivecek, who scored 21 points.

Central led 30-13 after one half on its way to a third straight victory and sixth win in seven games. Malory Russ scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Spartans (6-8, 1-4).

Onalaska 62, Tomah 38

TOMAH – The Hilltoppers (7-9, 2-4) jumped out to a 25-point lead after one half and eased past the Timberwolves (6-7, 3-3) to escape the conference basement.

Emma Breidenbach scored a team-high 15 points for Onalaska, which held Tomah to 12 first-half points. Teammates Anna Skemp and Sidney Fillbach added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Katie Krause had 11 and Aubrey King 10 for the Timberwolves.

WRESTLING

Coulee

West Salem/Bangor 64, Arcadia 10

WEST SALEM – The Catbirds won all but two matches and finished four of them by pin.

Nick Ziegler (126), Cody Petersen (160), Andy Johnson (170) and Red Rasmussen (285) won with pins for West Salem/Bangor.

Aquinas quadrangular

Aquinas 47, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 27

Aquinas 56, Wrightstown 18

The Blugolds, who are ranked second in Division 3 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, convincingly won a pair of home duals.

Aquinas took control of the Titans by winning four straight matches after a Tanner Andersen pin at 138 pounds. Tate Flege (145), Joe Penchi (152), Calvin Hargrove (160) and David Malin (170) all won to get the Blugolds rolling.

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick picked up a big technical fall over Division 2 Wrightstown’s fifth-ranked Everett Koltz at 106, and Jesse Penchi beat eighth-ranked Jacob Durocher 4-1 at 138. Aquinas senior Joe Penchi beat fourth-ranked Nick Alexander 4-2 at 152

