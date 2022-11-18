High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls basketball team picks up first win

The Central High School girls basketball team made its home debut this season with a 66-56 nonconference victory over Eau Claire North.

Senior Brittney Mislivecek scored a game-high 29 points for the RiverHawks (1-1) and is averaging 24.5 points in the first two games.

Senior Brooklyn Lockington made four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points, and freshman Alahnna Simpson added 12 for Central.

Bangor 65, Onalaska Luther 54

ONALASKA – The Cardinals opened their season with a win behind sophomore Anna Fronk’s 18 points and eight rebounds.

Fronk made 5 of 11 shots and 7 of 9 free throws. Senior Nora Tucker made 8 of 15 shots and finished with 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Joeryn Freit also scored 10 points for the Cardinals.

Allie Zittel made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Knights. Hannah Matzke added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Tomah 55, Wisconsin Rapids 54

TOMAH – The Timberwolves were outscored by seven points in the second half but held on for the win.

Aubrey King scored 20 points, and Lauren Noth and Lily Noth added 16 and 10 points, respectively,for Tomah.

Eau Claire Memorial 82, Holmen 51

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Vikings were beaten in their first game of the season.

Blair-Taylor 82, Black River Falls 24

BLAIR – Lindsay Steien made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for the Wildcats (2-0). Abby Thompson added 20 points for Blair-Taylor.

Westby 59, Sparta 52

SPARTA – Evelyn Tripp had 17 points and Abby Schell 11 for the Spartans.

Altoona 70, Arcadia 50

ARCADIA – Senior Breah Golden made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 27 points for the Raiders.

Golden scored 14 points in the first half and 13 in the second, but the Railroaders built an 11-point halftime lead and expanded on it the rest of the way.

Casidi Pehler added 12 points for Arcadia.

Melrose-Mondoro 65, G-E-T 34

MELROSE – The Mustangs won their season opener.

River Ridge 62, De Soto 14

PATCH GROVE, Wis. – The Pirates were soundly defeated in their first game of the season.