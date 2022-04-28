High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central softball team comes back to beat Sparta

The Central High School softball team scored the final 10 runs to record an 11-8 MVC victory over visiting Sparta on Thursday.

The RiverHawks (3-7, 3-4) scored 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to erase an 8-1 deficit.

Central scored four runs after two outs were recorded in the bottom of the sixth. Cadie Gray, Carmen Peterson, Ellie Buxton each drove in a run in the sixth, and Gray led the way with a 3-for-4 hitting performance that included two RBI.

Peterson and Emily Larson also drove in two runs apiece for the RiverHawks.

The Spartans scored five runs in the third and three in the fourth. Junior Madisynn Bolen drove in three runs for Sparta.

Holmen 5, Onalaska 2

HOLMEN — Marissa Baker had three hits, and the Vikings (6-3, 4-1) escaped possible trouble in the fifth inning to take out the Hilltoppers (2-7, 2-4).

Holmen took a 5-1 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth before Onalaska put together a big scoring opportunity in the top of the fifth. The Hilltoppers loaded the bases with no outs but were only able to score once.

Sidney Fillbach had three hits for Onalaska. Baker doubled to lead off Holmen’s fourth, and teammate Taylor Pellowski helped the team’s nine-hit attack with two singles.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 16, New Lisbon 0 (5)

Bangor 16, New Lisbon 1 (4)

BANGOR — The Cardinals (7-0, 7-0) had no trouble beating the Rockets.

Aliyah Langrehr pitched all nine innings and finished with 20 strikeouts while allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk.

Emma Fortier was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI in the opener and doubled with two RBI in the second game. Gabby Schroeder also had five RBI while going a combined 3 for 5.

MJ Janisch was 2 for 2 with an RBI in the first game and 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBI in the second.

Nonconference

Logan 8, Black River Falls 2

Jojo Davis struck out eight and allowed six walks, six hits and no unearned runs for the Rangers, who scored four runs in the first inning and three in the fourth.

Davis also hit a home run and drove in two for Logan, which scored five unearned runs on four Black River Falls errors.

Sophomore shortstop Adrianna Lien added a 3-for-4 performance for the Rangers. She scored twice and drove in a run.

Makayla Nortman was 3 for 4 for the Tigers.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee Conference meet

ETTRICK — Arcadia won at Ettrick Golf Course with a combined 176. That was good enough for a two-shot win over runner-up Black River Falls.

Arcadia’s Cole Sobotta was medalist with a 42, and the Tigers were led by Mike Antonelli’s 43.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Central 2, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Kate Heiderscheit scored both goals for the RiverHawks (8-0-1, 4-0-1), getting the first one in the opening minute.

Grace Dickman assisted on the first goal at the 46-second mark, and Ellie Kirchner set up Heiderscheit on the second goal in the 42nd minute.

Sparta’s Nadia Tovar stopped 24 shots.

Onalaska 3, Aquinas 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (5-3, 3-1) scored the first three goals to take care of the Blugolds (4-5, 1-4).

Kiya Bronston opened the scoring with an assist from Natalie Tevis, and teammate Morgan Dus followed with two unassisted goals for Onalaska. Summer Nicolai had two saves for the Hilltoppers.

Danica Silcox scored for the Blugolds, who received six saves from goalkeeper Alex Roupe.

Holmen 10, Logan 0

The Vikings (5-2-2, 3-0-2) scored six goals in the first half and added four more in the second half of their shutout victory over the Rangers (1-7-0, 0-6-0).

Junior Alania Hemker, junior Isabel Ploessl and sophomore Justyne Betsinger each scored two goals for the Vikings. Junior Nora Lee and a trio of sophomores — Olivia Schneider, Ava George and Brooklyn Zielke — each added a goal a piece.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Central 0

The Blugolds (8-0, 3-0) swept the RiverHawks and won six of the matches in straight sets at Green Island.

The most competitive matchup was won by senior Ethan Schamberger and freshman Mitchell Fortney, who beat Central’s Nic Williams and Cam Elwer 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Aquinas Anderson Fortney beat Nolan Heath 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and junior Joe O’Flaherty beat Robby McMahon 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.

Onalaska 7, Logan 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won all seven matches in straight sets.

Aiden Sommerfield beat William Coffey 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Joey Griebel and Tony Nguyen teamed up to beat Brayden Depaolo and Charlie Schleifer 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

Nonconference

Viroqua 7, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Blackhawks swept all seven matches and won them all in straight sets.

Dustin Kenyon handed Adam Thompson a 6-4, 6-2 loss at No. 1 singles, and the team of Odin Snowdeal and Gavin Goss beat Alexander Andros and Jordan Johnson 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

Tomah 4, Holmen 3

HOLMEN — A sweep of doubles matches helped the Timberwolves beat the Vikings. Tomah’s only singles win came at No. 2 when Jonah Nick defeated Adam Troyanek 6-0, 6-0.

The No. 2 doubles pair of Karson Hoag and Eric Erdman won 6-2, 6-4 over Shawn De Ruyter and Spencer Mathison.

