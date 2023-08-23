ONALASKA — Three local high school volleyball teams — Central, Sparta and Onalaska — went undefeated Wednesday at the Onalaska Invitational at the OmniCenter.

The Hilltoppers from Pool D went 4-0, starting the day with a 25-10, 25-20 win over G-E-T.

Onalaska would go on to collect three more two-set wins over Stratford (25-16, 25-20), Northwestern (25-10, 25-12) and Boscobel (25-18, 25-9). G-E-T failed to pick up a victory in Pool D competition.

Sparta clinched Pool C with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over Brookwood in their final match of the day. The Spartans also had a victory over Arcadia, winning 25-21, 25-19.

Arcadia went 2-2 with wins over Ladysmith(25-19, 25-20) and Cumberland (25-19, 24-26, 15-9).

The RiverHawks won Pool B with a 3-0 record with a comeback win against Mineral Point. After dropping the first set 20-25, Central came back 25-23 in set two and 15-13 in the tiebreaker.

Bangor went 1-2 with a win over Black River Falls 25-16, 25-17. The Tigers went 0-3 in pool play.

Westby finished second in Pool A with their only loss to Barron in two sets (25-14, 25-16). All of their wins came in three sets, opening the day with a win over Richland Center (18-25, 25-15, 15-10) and closing with two straight victories against Iowa Grant (7-25, 25-17, 15-4) and Fall Creek (25-23, 24-26, 15-13).

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Baraboo 6, Sparta 1

SPARTA — The Spartans managed a win in doubles to avoid a shutout at home against Baraboo.

Elle Erickson and Corin Milne won No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-6 (7) over Baraboo’s Rachel Nelson and Mallory Olson.

Tomah 6, Portage 1

TOMAH — The Timberwolves swept their singles matches and won two out of three doubles flights.

Brulee Olson won singles flight No. 1 6-3, 6-1 over Hannah Kallungi. Gabrielle Peterson in flight No. 3 won 6-3, 6-3 against Emma Hoppmann while Kendra Seering won flight No. 4 versus Jackie Jamison 6-3, 6-1.

Adeline Gerke and Sophia Hayes in doubles flight No. 3 took a close first set against Madison Maass and Emily Johnson 7-5 before finishing the job in set two 6-2.