High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan among WIAA regional volleyball winners

The Logan High School volleyball team opened the WIAA Division 2 postseason with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-20 victory over Black River Falls in a regional quarterfinal at the Logan fieldhouse.

A balanced attack led the eighth-ranked Rangers (14-10) past the Tigers (12-17) and into a semifinal matchup at top-seeded Reedsburg (23-8) on Thursday.

Jazzy Davis led the way with 10 kills, three assists, three digs and three blocks, while Kalli Knoble had eight kills and Liberty Sprain added six.

Ava Dettwiler chipped in 26 assists, seven digs and five kills for Logan. Makayla Nortman had 11 digs and seven kills for the ninth-seeded Tigers, while Gabi Pardoe had 11 digs and six kills.

Summer Rufsholm added 12 digs and eight assists, and Avery Yaeger had 10 assists.

West Salem 3, Arcadia 1

WEST SALEM — Jaden Hammes (14) and Kendall Burkhamer (11) had double-digit kills for the fourth-seeded Panthers, who battled back after dropping the first set.

Burkhamer added five blocks, while Kate Fitzgerald had 27 assists for West Salem, which won 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.

Sky Reit had 13 kills and six blocks for the 13th-seeded Raiders, while Autumn Passehl had 29 assists and Kealey Ziegeweid had 22 digs.

Prairie du Chien 3, Dodgeville 0

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A big night from Lily Krahn led the 10th-seeded Blackhawks to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 victory.

Krahn had 22 kills, 22 digs, two blocks and two aces, while Ashlyn Knapp added 20 assists and Katelyne Lutz had 14 digs.

Prairie du Chien will play at second-seeded Mauston on Thursday.

Platteville 3, G-E-T 0

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The 14th-seeded Red Hawks had their season ended in a 25-10, 25-11, 25-17 loss to the third-seeded Hillmen.

River Valley 3, Sparta 0

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Spartans (12-18) were defeated 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 and finished their season with two straight losses.

Division 3 quarterfinals

Onalaska Luther 3, Spring Valley 0

ONALASKA — Jenna Bertolotti totaled 11 kills, while Leah Wintrone filled the stat sheet with nine digs, eight kills and four aces for the eight-seeded Knights, who won 25-6, 26-16, 25-15.

Rachel Koenig added nine kills and Hannah Matzke five, while Halle Schwartz had 31 assists and Adelayde Hagedorn had 16 digs.

Onalaska Luther, which has won six in a row and improved to 12-12, will play at top-seeded Fall Creek on Thursday.

Westby 3, Whitehall 0

WESTBY — Bethany Roethel contributed in a variety of ways for the fourth-seeded Norsemen, who won 25-15, 25-19, 25-8.

Roethel had nine digs, seven kills and five aces, while Jayda Berg had seven kills and Finley Konrad had 16 assists.

Westby (24-8) will host fifth-seeded C-FC on Thursday.

Cashton 3, Durand 0

CASHTON — The seventh-seeded Eagles won 25-9, 25-11, 25-17 and will play Aquinas at Logan on Thursday.

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

OSSEO, Wis. — The 14th-seeded Mustangs lost 25-16, 25-15, 25-10.

C-FC 3, Viroqua 0

FOUNTAIN CITY — The 12th-seeded Blackhawks fell 25-21, 25-12, 25-13.

Division 4 quarterfinals

Bangor 3, Gilmanton 0

BANGOR — Madisyn Herman had eight kills for the top-seeded Cardinals, who won 25-10, 25-16, 25-14.

Aliyah Langrehr added 24 assists and three aces, while Taylor Jacobson had 16 digs.

Bangor, which is ranked 10th in Division 4 by state coaches, will host fourth-seeded Blair-Taylor on Thursday.

Blair-Taylor 3, New Lisbon 0

BLAIR — Thirteen kills from Lindsay Steien helped the Wildcats earn a 25-19, 25-10, 25-21 victory.

Madison Goodbear added 24 assists and three aces, while Abby Thompson had seven aces.

Hillsboro 3, Brookwood 0

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Falcons lost 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.

La Farge 3, De Soto 2

DE SOTO — The third-seeded Pirates fell 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, St. Charles 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (7-13, 3-7) won 25-13, 25-12, 25-22.

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA regionals

Division 2 semifinals

Central 1, Tomah 0

WEST SALEM — An own goal in the 20th minute lifted the fourth-seeded RiverHawks over the fifth-seeded Timberwolves.

Gavin Barrell made seven saves for Central, while Trevin Johnson had seven for Tomah.

The RiverHawks will host eighth-seeded Sparta on Saturday.

Sparta 1, New Richmond 1

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The Spartans won beat the top-seeded team 5-4 in penalty kicks.

Onalaska 7, Menomonie 0

ONALASKA — Griffin Schultz and Brock Herczeg each scored and assisted on goals for the second-seeded Hilltoppers.

James Borene, Will Thesing and Mac Wurster also found the back of the net for Onalaska, while Eric Hilby and Noah Mergan assisted on goals.

Nic Hubbard and Jacob Havlik combined to keep a clean sheet.

River Falls 6, Holmen 2

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Vikings had their season ended by the third-seeded Wildcats. Lucas Hanson and Matteo Tarrico scored goals for Holmen, and both goals were assisted on by Gage Ploessl.

Division 3 quarterfinals

Logan 10, Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 1

The 15th-seeded Rangers scored 10 unanswered goals after No. 18 Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro’s Avalon Falcon found the back of the net in the second minute.

Sophomore Solomon Szymanski registered a hat trick — including two goals in the first half as Logan took a 3-1 lead into the break — while classmate Quade Haverland had a pair of goals, both in the second half.

Eston Eberlein, Chuye Yang, Anthony Garcia Siberian, Xavier Moseti and Tai Le also scored for the Rangers, who will play at second-seeded Mount Horeb on Thursday.

Monroe 9, Prairie du Chien 0

MONROE, Wis. — The 17th-seeded Blackhawks had their season come to a close.

CROSS COUNTRY

Three Rivers meet

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah girls finished sixth with 150 points at the meet held at Pine Creek Golf Course.

Senior Lydia Rosendahl finished sixth individually in 21 minutes, 41 seconds for the Lancers, who were well behind first-place P-E-M (51).

The La Crescent-Hokah boys finished 10th with 222 points, led by a 23rd-place finish by sophomore Austin Smith (20:04).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0