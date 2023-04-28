LA CRESCENT — The Logan High School baseball team shut out La Crescent-Hokah on the road Friday, winning their nonconference meeting 8-0.

Tyler Rumsey pitched a five-inning start for the Rangers (6-5) and allowed just four hits and a walk. Gabe Weber and Kobe Szafran each pitched an inning in relief.

Weber was also dominant at the plate, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Nick Joley, Jackson Bosch and Carson Nelson each recorded an RBI for Logan.

It’s the first time this season the Lancers (7-3) have been shutout this season and held to fewer than two runs for the first time since their season opening loss to Byron.

Logan returns to MVC action on Monday to host Tomah while the Lancers play Tuesday against Wabasha-Kellogg.

Chippewa Falls 4, Holmen 1

Holmen 10, Chippewa Falls 5

HOLMEN — The Vikings (5-5) split their home doubleheader with the Cardinals, taking game two behind a two-run home run by Gavin Halaska.

Cole Perlberg was too much for Holmen in game one, pitching the full seven innings and allowing just three hits in 26 at bats.

Viroqua 13, Lancaster 3 (5)

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (11-2) scored seven runs in the first to take control, topped by an RBI triple by Myles Frye.

Frye went 3 for 4 while Trevor Geary had a two-RBI single. Kevin Lendosky struck out six over his five inning start.

Sparta 5, Black River Falls 4 (8)

SPARTA — It took extra innings, but the Spartans (3-7) put together their first back-to-back wins of the season with a walk-off against the Tigers (1-7).

Coulee

Westby 3, G-E-T 2

GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (4-4, 1-4) picked up their first conference win behind a good two-way performance from Bo Mulitinovich versus the Red Hawks (6-6, 2-3).

Mulitinovich pitched five innings and struck out seven batters before giving way to relief pitcher Devin Nedland. Multinovich’s fly ball in the fifth inning was the lone RBI for Westby. Garret Vatland went 3 for 4 and accounted for every other Norsemen hit.

Collin Handke pitched a complete game for G-E-T, striking out nine batters in the loss. Warren Stoner and Chris Wagner each had two hits while Nathan Holthaus had a sac fly RBI.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 15, Necedah 0 (5)

BANGOR — Bangor (7-0, 7-0) threw a no-hitter over five innings in their win over Necedah to keep a perfect record.

Eli Tucker threw one inning before Nolan Michek threw the final four and struck out six batters while walking just two.

Michek also went 1 for 3 with three RBIs while the team scored six in the second and eight in the third.

SOFTBALL

Coulee

Luther 10, Black River Falls 3

ONALASKA — Karly Miller went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and a home run in the Knights (7-4, 4-2) win over the Tigers (1-3, 0-3).

Along with Miller, Hannah Matzke had a home run in her 2 for 4 day where she brought home three runs. Black River Falls’ Chylo Cree Belisle also had a solo home run for the Tigers.

Jolene Jordahl got the win for Luther, pitching three innings of relief and only allowing one hit while striking out five.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 12, Necedah 1 (5)

BANGOR — Bangor (5-4, 4-4) remain undefeated behind a dozen runs against Necedah and a home run by senior Gabby Schroeder.

Schroeder and senior Nora Turner each had three RBIs while junior Ella Janisch had a double and two RBIs.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 18, Alma Center Lincoln 3 (4)

MELROSE — Junior Ayla Reuter went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Mustangs (10-1, 8-1) to a win over the Hornets.

Maddie Frauenkron, Hailey Hiles and Brielle Werner each had two RBIs. Kennedy Zeman held the Hornets to just four hits over her four inning outing.

Blair-Taylor 10, Eau Claire Immanuel 2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Wildcats (10-1) got nine strikeouts out of Abby Thompson and three RBIs out of Kierstyn Kindschy in a road win over Eau Claire Immanuel.

Nonconference

Aquinas 8, G-E-T 5

A six-run sixth inning by the Blugolds (2-9) brought them back from a three-run deficit to defeat the Red Hawks (4-6).

Lauren Von Ruden’s one hit of the game came in the sixth and scored two go-ahead runs. Elie Klar went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Josie Erickson pitched a complete game for Aquinas and struck out three batters.

Ellie Cox went 2 for 4 for G-E-T, hitting a double and scoring a run.

Stewartville 6, Caledonia/Spring Grove 4

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The Warriors (6-5) led 3-0 after three innings, but a late rally by Stewartville undid their head start.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Onalaska 8, Logan 0

The Hilltoppers (7-2-1, 4-0-1) bounced the Rangers (0-8, 0-6) behind two goals each from Amaya Thesing, Natalie Tevis and Morgan Dus.

Isabella Cromheecke and Anna Skemp each also added goals while Logan failed to have a shot on net.