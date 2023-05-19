The Logan High School baseball team pulled off a regular-season sweep of Central with a 5-1 victory over the RiverHawks on a rainy Thursday night at Copeland Park.

Junior Tyler Rumsey held Central to two hits over five innings to allow the Rangers, who hold down third place in the MVC, to take control on a night that included lightning that delayed the game.

Nick Joley went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Logan (11-8, 6-4) and drove in two runs with a single in the top of the fifth inning after Johnny Leaver opened with a double, and Bradley Check walked.

Check was 2 for 4 and drove in a run with a single in the third inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Gabe Kattchee drove in Leaver for the first run in the top of the first after Leaver led off by drawing a walk from Tyler Young.

Young pitched 4⅔ innings and gave up all four of those runs while striking out two and walking four. Rumsey struck out two and walked three before giving way to Lucas Eilertson for the final two innings.

Central (12-11, 6-6) scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh after Scott Grossbach drove in a run in the top of the seventh. Drew Wonderling drove in Wesley Barnhart with the RiverHawks’ run to spoil the shutout.

Onalaska 8, Tomah 3

TOMAH — The Hilltoppers (13-3, 8-2) took advantage of early walks and errors by the Timberwolves (5-15, 3-9) for another conference win and crept within two wins of tying first-place Aquinas for the conference title.

Griffin Schultz and Kaden Kokaisel each had two hits with Kokaisel recording an RBI.

Viroqua clinched a share of the championship and hosts second-place West Salem (14-3, 9-2) at 5 p.m. Friday with the chance to win the title outright.

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Westby 2

WESTBY — An RBI single by Casey Kowalczyk in the top of the fifth gave the Blackhawks (16-5, 10-1) the edge over the Norseman (9-13, 4-8).

Tyler Quackenbush struck out nine for Viroqua in a complete game while holding Westby to just four hits. Quackenbush contributed at the plate as well with a home run.

Westby’s Chase Bendel went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI as the game’s only multi-hit batter.

Arcadia 9, Onalaska Luther 2

ARCADIA — The Raiders (12-6, 7-5) scored six runs in the first four innings, then added three more in the fifth to pull away from the Knights (4-15, 0-12) and keep them winless in the conference.

Arcadia had just five hits and made four errors but prevailed for its third win in a row and sixth in the past seven games.

Carson Martin homered and was 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored for the Raiders, who also received an RBI each from Connor Weltzien, Caleb Glenzinski, Devon Baier and Prestin Scow.

Jerry Weber and Shaw McCoy each had two hits and an RBI for Luther.

Three Rivers

Lewiston-Altura 2, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA — A bases loaded walk and sacrifice fly in the sixth put the Cardinals ahead against the Warriors (13-6), breaking Caledonia’s three-game winning streak.

Garrett Konz (1 for 3) had a stolen base while Drew Yahnke (1 for 2) had the Warriors sole RBI that brought home Ben Stemper.

Nonconference

Hayfield 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4

HAYFIELD, Minn — A run in the bottom of the sixth by Hayfield handed the Lancers (13-5) their first loss in five games.

Kale Baker was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Brady Grupa had a single and drove in two runs. Grupa also pitched four innings and had six strikeouts, one walk and four earned runs allowed on seven hits.

De Soto 14, Boscobel 4 (5)

STODDARD — The Pirates (8-9) got three hits from Harris Krueger in a home win over Boscobel. Krueger also struck out four in a three-inning start on the mound.

SOFTBALL

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 2

Logan 4, Mauston 1 (delayed)

The Rangers have a lead in the bottom of the third inning in a game that will be resumed at 5 p.m. Friday at Logan.

Division 3

Aquinas at G-E-T, ppd.

The Blugolds and Red Hawks rescheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

Division 4

Loyal 8, Bangor 4

BANGOR — The Cardinals (9-7) saw their season ended against the Greyhounds via seven runs in the fifth inning.

Senior Nora Turner gave her best effort in her final game, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Senior outfielder Emma Fortier also had two hits and an RBI.

Nonconference

St. Charles 4, Blair-Taylor 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Wildcats (21-3, who are ranked fourth in Division 4 by state coaches, managed just three hits against the Saints.

Abby Thompson, Madalynn Frederixon and Kierstyn Kindschy all singled once for Blair-Taylor, which lost its second game in a row.

Thompson and Lindsay Stein pitched for the Wildcats and combined to strike out eight and allow three earned runs on five hits and one walk allowed.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan/Onalaska Luther 3, Arcadia 0

The Rangers (2-11-2) recorded their second victory of the season at home over the Raiders (2-12).

Sparta 2, Richland Center 0

SPARTA — Lightning delayed, then shortened the Spartans (9-6-2) senior night win by 10 minutes, but they did get to celebrate a win over Richland Center.

Amelia Russ scored in the fourth minute with an assist by Maddi Schauf. In the 38th minute, Nadia Tovar added a goal off an assist from Tiana Leis.