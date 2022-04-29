High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan baseball team scores 4 in seventh to beat Prescott

The Logan High School baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Prescott 11-10 in a nonconference game on Friday.

The Rangers finished with 12 hits and faced a 10-7 deficit after Prescott scored four runs in the sixth inning.

Gabe Katchee was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Curtis Leaver was 2 for 4, drove in two runs and scored three.

Bradley Check was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI for the Rangers, who also received a 2-for-5 performance and two RBI from Nick Gavrilos.

Aquinas 10, Viroqua 3

VIROQUA — The Blugolds (14-0) pulled away from the Blackhawks (5-4) with four runs in the top of the third inning.

Center fielder Jack Christenson was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while sophomore shortstop Eddie Peters doubled three times and drove in a run.

Three Aquinas pitchers held Viroqua to six hits, and the Blackhawks made three errors that led to four unearned runs. Riley Klar, Kole Keppel and Kyle Keppel all drove in two runs for Aquinas, which had 11 hits.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 13, Winona Cotter 2 (5)

WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning to easily take care of the Ramblers.

Second baseman Karson Pape was 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, while catcher Zack Bentzen was 2 for 4 and matched Pape’s two RBI. Eli McCool pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Tomah 19, Onalaska 0 (5)

ONALASKA — Left fielder Hannah Van Treese singled three times in five at-bats, scored three runs and drove in four as the Timberwolves shut out the Hilltoppers.

Alex Hagen also had three hits and three RBI for Tomah, which scored 10 runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth. Shortstop Lauren Noth joined Hagen and Van Treese with three hits.

Maddie Johnson pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight without a walk as her team scored 15 unearned runs that came from seven Onalaska errors.

Coulee

G-E-T 5, Westby 3

WESTBY — The Red Hawks (9-2, 6-0) scored four runs in the last two innings for a cushion against the Norsemen.

G-E-T received a pair of hits and three RBI from Maggie Bistodeau, who had the team’s only extra-base hit with a double. Lindsey Lettner had one hit, one walk and stole three bases from the leadoff spot. She also scored three runs.

Kennedy Brueggen hit a home run for Westby, which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh. Brueggen was 3 for 4.

Arcadia 16, Onalaska Luther 3

ONALASKA — The Raiders (1-5, 1-3) scored 11 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break open a close game.

The Knights (7-4, 4-2) made four errors and had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Courtney Bjorge was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored for the Raiders. Teammate Catherine Pehler Ziegewald hit a home run and went 2 for 5 with four RBI, and Casidi Pehler was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Sarah Yonkovich was 3 for 3, Karly Miller 3 for 4 and Julia Sill 2 for 4 with two doubles for Luther.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 16, Eleva-Strum 5 (5)

STRUM, Wis. — The Wildcats (12-0, 10-0) scored six runs in the first inning and eight in the third to beat the Cardinals.

Kierstyn Kindschy was 3 for 3, and Lexi Lofgren drove in four runs with two singles for Blair-Taylor, which recorded 16 stolen bases. Kindschy had two of those stolen bases and scored three runs.

BOYS GOLF

Onalaska Invitational

Milwaukee Marquette and Hudson tied for first place in a 15-team field at the La Crosse Country Club.

Marquette and Hudson shot team rounds of 315 to finish ahead of third-place Waunakee (318) and fourth-place Middleton and Mequon Homestead (325). Waunakee’s Maxwell Brud was medalist with a 72, while Hudson’s Brandon Hillman and Marquette’s Sebastian Kasun both finished a shot back.

Holmen (338) placed 10th to lead area teams, and Onalaska (340) followed in 11th. Onalaska’s Ethan Kramer tied for 10th place individually with a 79, and teammate Max Breiling shot an 80.

The Vikings were led by Luke Taebel’s 81, and 13th-place Aquinas (365) was led by Sam Dobbins, who shot an 82.

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Invitational

Sparta 7, Altoona 0

The Spartans won by shutout in an invitational at UW-La Crosse.

Malory Russ scored four goals for Sparta, which also received ona goal apiece from Jade Intihar, Ellie Faulkner and Maddi Schauf. Faulkner also had an assist for the Spartans.

Mequon Homestead 3, Onalaska 0

The Hilltoppers took the seventh-ranked Highlanders to the second half scoreless but couldn’t hold on. Summer Nicolai saved 12 shots for Onalaska.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 6, West Salem 1

Aquinas 7, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Baldwin-Woodville 6, West Salem 1

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blugolds ran their dual record to 10-0 with the Panthers spoiling the perfect day when Jack and Kyle Hehli posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles.

Aquinas junior Joe O’Flaherty won both of his No. 1 singles matches 6-0, 6-0, and the No. 3 doubles team of Lars and Patrick Gunderson won a 6-0, 6-1 match against West Salem and a 6-0, 6-0 match against Baldwin-Woodville.

Aquinas freshman Anderson Fortney won both of his matches at No. 1 singles in straight sets.

The Hehli brothers also won their match against Baldwin-Woodville 6-0, 6-0.

Tomah 5, Baraboo 2

BARABOO, Wis. — The Timberwolves swept the singles matchups on the way to a win over the Thunderbirds.

All four singles matches were finished in straight sets, with Jonah Nick winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Anthony Lord posting a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3. Joe Venner beat Joseph Philip 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Decorah 9, Viroqua 0

DECORAH, Iowa — Dalton Buros pushed Daniel Skade at No. 2 singles, but Skade prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (6), 11-9 in the closest match of the dual. Gavin Goss also forced three sets in a 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 loss to Aiden Nalen-Carlson at No. 6 singles.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sporty Salsman Invitational

GALESVILLE — Holmen’s girls won with a team score of 110½, and Logan’s boys beat the rest of the 12-team field with a 134½.

Junior Andrew Hackbarth won the 400-meter dash (53.09 seconds), junior Eli Reynolds the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches) and senior Martell Owens the shot put (50-2) for the Rangers, who also crossed the line first in the 3,200 relay (8:45.92).

Second-place Holmen (91) had wins from Matthew Levandoski in the 110 hurdles (13.3) and high jump (6-0), Ty Leeser in the 300 hurdles (42.52) and Griffin Banks in the discus (154-4½).

The Vikings posted its only individual girls win from Kamryn McNally in the long jump (16-4¼). Second-place Onalaska (98) received wins from Isabela Gutierrez in the 400 (1:02.06), Alli Thomas in the 300 hurdles (47.78) and Josie Blum in the triple jump (34-7).

Logan’s girls were fourth and received first-place points from Lauren Jarrett in the 100 (12.68), Julie Yang in the 200 (26.84), Aaliyah Hamilton in the high jump (5-2) and Liberty Sprain in the discus (100-5).

