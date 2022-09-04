High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan boys cross country team fourth at Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Logan High School's Daniel Wilson placed ninth overall among runners from large schools at a meet hosted by Marshfield Columbus on Saturday.

Wilson completed the Wildwood Park course in 17 minutes, 48 seconds and maintained a pace of 5:44 per mile to help the Rangers place fourth.

Roman Westrich added a 17th-place finish for Logan.

Anya Westrich was the team's top finisher in the girls race with her time of 25:23.9. She finished 14th individually.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

New Richmond 4, Onalaska 0

River Falls 3, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers kept both matches close in the first half before ultimately losing to the Tigers and Wildcats.

Onalaska was tied with New Richmond 0-0 at halftime before the Tigers scored four second-half goals. The Hilltoppers were unable to attempt a shot on goal in the match, and goalkeeper Jacob Havlik made three saves in the loss.

The Hilltoppers scored their first goal of the day on an own goal in the first half against River Falls. The Wildcats held a 2-1 lead at the break, and Zack Nye finished off a hat trick with a goal in the second half. Havlik made five saves in the second game.

Onalaska next hosts West Salem in an MVC matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

River Falls 3, Holmen 0

New Richmond 1, Holmen 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings were shutout in two conference matches against the Wildcats and Tigers.

Holmen will look to rebound on Tuesday in an MVC contest at Sparta High School against the Spartans.