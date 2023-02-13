The Logan High School boys basketball team got a much needed win in the closing seconds Monday, beating nonconference foe Eau Claire North 76-75 at the Steve Hole Field House.

After being down 43-33 at halftime, the Rangers (9-13) came back to be down by one in the final seconds. Senior forward Scotty Grossbach assisted on a layup with three seconds left scored by junior guard Nick Joley.

Joley had a team-high 21 points for the Rangers, who ended a three-game losing streak. Sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth added 13, senior guard Justis Arellano had 12 and senior Eli Stovall pitched in with 11.

Logan hopes the win can start a trend as they head into their final two conference games of the season, first playing on the road Tuesday against Holmen.

Cashton 65, Westby 45

CASHTON — The Eagles (18-4) were led by senior Brett Hemmersbach a home win over the Norsemen (7-14).

Brett Hemmersbach had a game-high 18 points. Senior forward Zach Mlsna had 16 and junior guard Brady Hemmersbach pitched in with 11.

Westby was led by junior forward Rhett Stenslien with 15 points.

Stewartville 91, Caledonia 64

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (10-10) have gone win-loss-win-loss over their last four games. They hope they can rebound from tonight’s loss to Stewartville (17-4) with a win tomorrow night at Rushford-Peterson.

Coulee

Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50

ARCADIA — The Raiders (12-9, 5-5) took care of business against the Blackhawks (1-19, 0-10) as junior forward Maverick Drazkowski led the charge with 27 points.

Senior forward Connor Weltzien had 20 points and junior guard Prestin Scow had 14. Each of them made four 3-pointers.

Blackhawks junior wing Andrew Fassbinder had a team-high 11 points.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 57

MELROSE — The Mustangs (14-6, 10-1) hope a road win over the Pirates gets them back on track after losing three of their last four.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 60, Fillmore Central 47

HARMONY, Minn. — The Lancers (15-8, 4-2) saw nearly half their points come from senior forward Carter Todd with 26.

Todd had a pair of 3-pointers and went six-for-eight at the free throw line in the win with Owen Bentzen being the next highest scorer for the Lancers with eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 40, Black River Falls 33

GALESVILLE — After trailing at halftime by one, the Red Hawks (4-18, 4-7) relied on the free-throw shooting of senior Shayna Kirkey to pick up a win over the Tigers (1-21, 1-10).

Kirkey shot seven-of-eight at the charity stripe in the second half and finished with a game-high 17 points. BRF senior forward Emma Blount led her team with 13.

Nonconference

Onalaska 39, Rice Lake 32

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (11-10) won a defensive struggle against Rice Lake, holding the Warriors to 12 points in the first half in a preview of a WIAA regional contest next Friday.

12 points was also the Onalaska team-high from a player, done by junior guard Anna Skemp. Senior guard Ava Breidenbach had 11. Rice Lake was led by freshman Adaline Sheplee with 14.