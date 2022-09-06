High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan knocks off Aquinas in volleyball; Tomah's Brin Neumann medalist in Madison

The Logan High School volleyball team pulled off the surprise of the season so far by handing Aquinas a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 loss in an MVC match played Tuesday at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The Rangers were led by senior Jazzy Davis and junior Ava Dettwiler, who combined for 19 kills and eight blocks. Davis had 10 kills and five blocks, while Dettwiler had nine kills and three blocks to go along with 13 assists, 12 digs and three aces.

Ella Boge added 14 digs and Aug Lien 11 digs for the Rangers (1-2 MVC), who beat the Blugolds for the first time since 2010 and after 22 straight losses in the series.

Aquinas (3-1 MVC) was led by sophomore Addy Foor’s 10 kills, senior Shea Bahr’s 17 digs and senior Macy Donarski’s 22 assists.

Holmen 3, Sparta 1

SPARTA — The Vikings (3-1) took care of the Spartans 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20.

Senior Kyla Christnovich had a team-high 15 kills and five blocks for Holmen, which also received 21 assists, 14 digs and nine kills from junior Rayna McArdle.

Grace Eickhoff had 19 assists and 12 digs, Macy Kline 22 digs and Lydia Olson 13 digs to go with eight kills for the Vikings.

The Spartans (1-2) were led by Ellie Falkner’s 12 kills, Abby Schell’s 41 and Macey Oswald’s 22 digs.

Central 3, Tomah 1

TOMAH -- The RiverHawks (7-3, 1-2) bested the Timberwolves 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19 for their first conference win of the season.

Sophomore Aliyah Schieldt had a team-high six kills while junior Ruby Gerhard added five of her own. Senior Avery Veenendall had eight digs and 22 assists, while Laurel Erickson led the team with 17 digs.

Tomah (6-7, 1-3) senior Lauren Noth had 15 kills and 15 digs. Junior Olivia Hall and Cami Herricks each had seven kills with Hall adding 11 assists, four blocks and three aces.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Arcadia 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (2-0) moved into a tie with Westby for first place by beating the Raiders 25-10, 25-23, 25-11.

Jaden Hammes had 11 kills and five aces, Signe Roesler 16 assists and Anna McConkey and Kena Ihle flour kills apiece for West Salem.

Arcadia (0-3) was led by Kealey Ziegeweid, who had 16 digs and Justine Sonsalla, who had 15 digs.

G-E-T 3, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (2-1) held on to beat the Knights 25-20, 10-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11.

Senior Elyse Schoonover had a team-high 18 kills, and senior teammate Jordan Stanislowski added 10 for G-E-T, which has won two straight conference matches. Senior Kayla Schultz added 22 assists, Kaylee Hauge 14 assists, Schoonover 11 digs, Shayna Kirkey nine digs and Tatum Johnson six blocks for the Red Hawks.

Hannah Matzke had 14 kills, Allie Zittel 17 assists and Addison Hackbarth eight digs for Onalaska Luther (1-2).

Viroqua 3, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-1) were led by senior Aaliyah Fox’s seven kills, and senior Mara Anderson’s 19 assists and 16 digs in a 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 victory over the Tigers (1-2).

Sienna Campbell had 12 digs, seven assists and five kills for Black River Falls.

GIRLS GOLF

Brookfield Central Invitational

MADISON — Tomah placed sixth in a loaded field at University Ridge Golf Course.

The ninth-ranked Timberwolves shot a 340 to finish sixth in a 12-team field that included the top three ranked teams in Division 1. Second-ranked Union Grove won with a 315 and was followed by third-ranked Middleton and top-ranked Westosha Central, which tied at 322.

Senior Brin Neumann was medalist with a 70 to lead the Timberwolves, and she beat Middleton’s Vivian Cressman, Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker and Union Grove’s Norah Roberts all by two strokes.

Tomah senior Amelia Zingler tied for eighth overall with a 76.

Northwest Wisconsin Invitational

COLFAX, Wis. — Black River Falls placed sixth, Arcadia seventh and G-E-T 11th out of 12 teams at Whitetail Golf Course.

Arcadia’s Whitney Sonsalla was the top local individual, and her 89 was good for fourth place overall. She also helped the Raiders to a team score of 431.

The Tigers also shot a 431 and won a tiebreaker with Arcadia in a meet won by Altoona/Eau Claire Regis (382). G-E-T shot a collective 477.

Arcadia’s Ahnna Bautch tied for 13th with a 100. G-E-T was led by Alexis Murphy (tied for 20th, 104), and Black River Falls was led by Zowie Hunter (tied for 22nd, 105).

CROSS COUNTRY

Marshfield Invitational

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Stevens Point Pacelli won the boys portion, Sparta, Tomah and Black River Falls finishing ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.

Tomah’s Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg placed fifth overall with a time of 17:19.8, just over 30 seconds off the pace of winner Adam Eiden from Pacelli. Joel Johnson — running a time of 19:23.6 — finished 34th for the best Sparta finish. Black River Falls’ Brad Wensel finished 36th with a time of 19:39.7.

In the girls standings, Medford won while Sparta edged out Tomah for fifth place by a difference of 41 points. Vanessa Gavilan placed 10th for Sparta’s best finish with a time of 21:39.4. Tomah’s best finish came from Aisha Hughard Topygal, who was 20th with a time of 22:40.9.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 5, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Vikings shut out the Spartans with the help of one goal each from five players.

Jason Palmberg, Aidan Keppel, Andrew Ripp, Braxton Strupp and Carter Monty all scored for Holmen.

Caleb Lor had three saves in recording the shutout.

Central 1, Tomah 1

TOMAH — Devin Wilkerson scored unassisted in the 10th minute for the RiverHawks, and Ty Richer knotted the score by converting on a penalty kick in the 20th minute.

Mason Rauch had three saves for Central and Trevin Johnson four for the Timberwolves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Caledonia 2, P-E-M 1

CALEDONIA -- Caledonia goalkeeper Josie Foster recorded 16 saves in the Warriors win over the Bulldogs.

The game entered the second half tied at 1. Caledonia’s Addie Fruechte scored the opening goal in the 15th minute before P-E-M’s Layla Kerr scored in the 17th. Macy Krause scored an unassisted goal in the 57th minute to give the Warriors the win.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 5, Central 2

The Blugolds took care of the RiverHawks in a match played at Green Island.

Aquinas swept the singles matches, and junior Danica Silcox posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sienna Torgerud at No. 1 singles.

Kate Fortney (No. 2), Charlee Gauger (No. 3) and Tenzin Nelson (No. 4) also won in straight sets for the Blugolds.

Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro (No. 1) and Kendall Blanco and Harper Ress (No. 2) won in straight sets for Central in doubles matches.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 7, Viroqua 0

ONALASKA — The Knights started a new conference winning streak by sweeping the Blackhawks, and Emma Kolb improved to 12-5 with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kaylee Swenson at No. 3 singles.

Onalaska Luther won all of its matches in straight sets, and the No. 3 doubles team of Clara Baudek and Allison Buege (4-0) won their match 6-0, 6-0.

Maddy Olson also posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Allison Zube at No. 1 singles, and the Knights’ No. 1 doubles team of Emily Gornholz and Emma Larson (12-5) beat Anika Nemes and Lanie Nemes 6-3, 6-3.

Holmen 7, Tomah 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings swept the Timberwolves with Isabel Ploessl getting a 6-0, 7-5 win in No. 1 singles for Holmen.

Emma Goede (No. 2), Hanna Thao (No. 3) and Julia Barnes (No. 4) all won in straight sets with Thao defeating Kendra Seering 6-0, 6-0.

Holmen won all three doubles matchups in straight sets with Lillian Schmidt and Ellie Euler winning No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.

Nonconference

West Salem 6, Sparta 1

WEST SALEM — The Panthers swept the three doubles matches and won three of four singles matches.

West Salem sophomore Megan Johnson posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Claire Pribbenow at No. 1 singles, and the Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar beat Kate Gilbertson and Alana Clark 6-2, 6-2.

Sparta’s Mya Von Ruden posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Aspen Aage at No. 2 singles, and West Salem’s Amalia Hemker went three sets to beat Jill Roou 1-6, 6-3, 13-11 at No. 4 singles.