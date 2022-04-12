High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan softball team remains unbeaten

ONALASKA — The Logan High School softball team used a pair of home runs by senior Jojo Davis and two big runs in the top of the seventh inning to hand Onalaska 17-16 MVC defeat at JC Fields on Tuesday.

The Rangers (4-0, 2-0) came back from an eight-run deficit in their first game in a week and forced their way into a first-place tie with Tomah with a 19-hit attack.

Davis was 4 for 5 with a double, two home runs, a walk, a stolen base and five RBI as Logan beat Onalaska (2-2, 2-1) for a second straight time.

Sophomores Molly Erickson (2 for 4) and Brooklyn Reynolds (3 for 5) added three RBI each, and junior catcher Jazzy Davis was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI for Logan, which started its comeback with a six-run top of the fourth inning.

The Hilltoppers pushed their lead to 11-3 after scoring six time sin the bottom of the third.

Senior Ava Smith was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for Onalaska, which went up 15-12 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Junior Emmy Olson drove in three runs, and sophomore Bella Zimmer was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Hilltoppers, who had 13 hits. Six of those went for extra bases.

Nonconference

Cashton 30, North Crawford 1 (5)

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Eagles scored 13 runs in the third inning and 10 in the fifth to blow out the Trojans.

Cashton took advantage of five North Crawford errors and drew 16 walks. Senior third baseman Teagan Hundt was 2 for 5 with four RBI and three runs scored to lead the Eagles.

Chelsie Paulsen, Ella Brueggen and Taylor Lukaszewski all drove in three runs for Cashton (3-3). Lukaszewski allowed seven hits and struck out four in a complete game for the Eagles.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Logan 10, West Salem 2

The Rangers (2-2) scored four runs in the first and four more in the second to take control of the Panthers.

Senior catcher Curtis Leaver was 3 for 4 with a double, a grand slam and five RBI for Logan, which lost to Onalaska on Monday. The Rangers had 15 hits and held West Salem to single runs in the second and fourth innings.

Left fielder Nick Gavrilos was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI for Logan, while shortstop Chris Calico was 3 for 4 with a double and Joe Daley 2 for 2 for the Panthers.

Caledonia 12, Rushford-Peterson 3

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Warriors (1-2, 1-1) had 10 hits and took advantage of six Rushford-Peterson errors to get their first win of the season.

Catcher Gabe Morey and center fielder Brady Augedahl had two hits apiece, and Morey scored three times.

Caledonia pulled away with a six-run top of the third that gave it an 8-2 lead. Tate Meiners struck out 10, walked four and allowed one earned run on one hit in 5⅔ innings for the Warriors.

Richland Center 11, Sparta 1 (5)

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Spartans (0-4) gave up 14 hits and scored their only run in the top of the fifth inning.

Third baseman Ethan Storandt was 2 for 2 and drove in Colby Barry with Sparta's run.

Wauzeka-Steuben 12, Brookwood 1 (5)

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Falcons (1-3) had just two hits and fell behind after allowing four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Sparta 10, Logan 0

The Spartans scored six goals in the first half and four more in the second.

Senior Malory Russ scored five goals and assisted on another for the Spartans (3-0, 1-0), who won their conference opener.

Sophomores Chloe Allen and Amelia Russ scored twice, and Allen added three assists in a game that was called in the 71st minute due to weather.

Sophomore Maddi Schauf also scored a goal for Sparta, which has outscored its opponents 17-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0