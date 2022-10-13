High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan tops Central in volleyball

The Logan High School volleyball team had a trio of nail-biter sets against Central on the road Thursday, but it managed to come out on top in each to win 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.

The crosstown meeting was Central’s annual Batte for a Cause game to raise money for cancer. This year, the event raised over $2,000 through shirt sales and donations for senior Jazzy Davis’s mother Tiff Burr, who is battling Uterine cancer.

Davis had a strong showing for the Rangers (17-9, 6-6) on a special night, recording a game-high 11 kills and seven digs. Ava Dettwiler had seven kills, 14 assists and seven digs.

The RiverHawks (12-16, 1-11) had seven kills from Ruby Gerhard while Avery Veenendall and Taya Schraith each added six. Veenendall had a game-high 19 assists while Laurel Erickson added 14 digs.

Aquinas 3, Sparta 0

The second-place Blugolds (21-8, 9-3) bounced back from a loss to Onalaska on Tuesday to sweep the Spartans (4-8) 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Sophomore Addy Foor had 15 kills, and freshman Sammy Davis added 14 to lead Aquinas at the net. Senior Macy Donarski had 39 assists and 15 digs and senior Shea Bahr 19 digs.

Abby Schell had 21 assists and nine digs and Ellie Faulkner 14 kills and eight digs for Sparta.

Onalaska 3, Tomah 1

TOMAH — The third-place Hilltoppers (21-8, 8-4) beat the Timberwolves (3-9) for the second time this season.

Coulee

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (29-1, 12-0), who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, completed an unbeaten outright conference championship by sweeping the Knights.

This is Westby’s first outright conference championship in the Coulee.

West Salem 3, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Panthers (10-2) nailed down second place in the conference with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Blackhawks (11-12, 6-6).

Jaden Hammes had eight kills, 10 digs and five aces for West Salem. Reece Sackett had six kills and Anna McConkey five. Gen Norman added 25 assists and seven digs.

Kami Delap had 23 digs, Mara Anderosn 20 assists and Bryne Swenson nine kills and three aces for Viroqua.

Scenic Bluffs

Wonewoc-Center triangular

WONEWOC, Wis. — Bangor lost two matches, with Wonewoc-Center scoring a 25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-11 victory and Hillsboro beating the Cardinals 26-24, 25-16, 25-17.

Joeryn Freit had a combined 22 kills and 24 digs in the two matches, while Noar Tucker had six kills and 15 digs against Wonewoc-Center. Megan Marr added 17 assists against the Wolves.

Royall triangular

ELROY, Wis. — Cashton defeated Brookwood in three sets 25-15, 28-26, 25-19 during a contest at the Royall double duel. Brookwood also lost to Royall in four sets 23-25, 25-26, 25-23, 25-15.

Reagan Muehlenkamp had Brookwood’s team-high in kills with six and added two aces against Cashton. Vanessa Anderson, Cora Brandau and Calista Zimmerman each had five kills.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 3, Lancaster 2

LANCASTER, Wis. — After dropping the first two sets, the Blackhawks (9-23, 3-7) rallied back against the Flying Arrows (11-24, 1-9) to win 15-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-15, 16-14.

Makenna Forde led Prairie du Chien with eight kills, adding six digs and a block. Lindsey Nolan and Ava Forde added six kills. Ashlyn Knapp had a team-high 17 assists.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ridge and Valley Meet

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — De Soto’s boys placed second to Kickapoo/La Farge with a team score of 64 and were led by freshman Logan Brudos, who placed fifth overall with a time of 19:08.2.

Sophomore Jonathan Montes-Johnson added a 10th-place finish and time of 19:38.5, and sophomore teammate Seth Greeno was 11th (19:42.8).

De Soto’s girls had an incomplete team, and freshman Sadie Venner completed the race in 25:13 to place 16th.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Tomah 3, Chippewa Falls 1

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (6-6-4) started slow against the Cardinals (4-13-1) while dealing with injuries, but a first-half goal by Dane VerVoren helped get them in gear to a non conference win.

In the second half, Tomah added a goal in the 51st minute with a Joe Venner goal off a corner kick assisted by Owen Walker. Trey Torkelson capped off the Tomah scoring on a penalty kick in the 74th minute. Chippewa Falls got on the board in the final minute with a goal by Aaron Christie.

Trevin Johnson saved all six shots he saw in goal for Tomah before being subbed for Nash VerVoren. Chippewa Falls goalie Laye Diallo saved six shots on nine shots.

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA Individual State Tournament

MADISON — Aquinas junior Danica Silcox was the lone area winner during the first day of competition at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium

Silcox (24-3) handed Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter 6-1, 6-2 a first-round loss in Division 2 and qualified for a second-round match against Appleton Xavier’s Maggie McGinnis (22-6) at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The winner of that match qualifies for a quarterfinal match at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Aquinas teammate Kate Fortney (27-3), a sophomore, went three sets before New Berlin Eisenhower’s Kendall Witt prevailed 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 in another Division 2 match.

Onalaska Luther’s doubles team of seniors Emily Larson and Emma Gronholz (22-8) also qualified and came up on the short end of a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3 win for Saint Mary Catholic’s Olivia Bergstrom and Eva Schneider (19-2).

Central’s Division 1 doubles team of junior Katie Johnson and senior Odessa Barreyro was knocked off by Middleton’s Keena Cheng and Sarah Li 6-3, 6-1 in their first-round match. Johnson and Barreyro finish their season with a 22-9 record.