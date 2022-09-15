High school sports roundup: Landon Larson leads Central boys soccer over Logan

Central High School senior Landon Larson scored twice in Thursday’s 2-0 MVC boys soccer victory over Logan at Swanson Field to help the RiverHawks stay undefeated this fall.

Central dominated the possession early on, pressuring Logan goalkeeper Gabe Sanders several times in the first half. After the Rangers failed to convert on a set piece, RiverHawks junior forward Devin Wilkerson threaded a pass to Larson in the 31st minute, and the senior found open space before firing a left-footed shot by Sanders to give Central a 1-0 lead.

Logan had several chances to equalize in the second half with back-to-back corner kicks in the 71st and 72nd minutes and two late free kicks, but the Rangers could not get a shot past RiverHawks goalkeeper Mason Rauch. With less than four minutes remaining in the match, Larson received a pass just outside the box from junior midfielder Arlo Wilker and scored his second goal, this time with his right foot.

After the high-intensity crosstown rivalry match, Central coach Adam Lyons said he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“I think the effort was really good,” Lyons said. “We came in with a game plan, we knew what we wanted to do, and they executed it really well.”

Rauch made two saves for Central (5-0-4, 3-0-3), and Sanders stopped five shots for Logan (5-5-0, 2-4-0). The RiverHawks will take their nine-match unbeaten streak into Tuesday’s conference match against West Salem at Fields For Kids.

MVC

Aquinas 6, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Blugolds (8-4-0, 2-4-0) dominated in a road meeting with the Spartans (1-8-2, 0-4-2) behind two goals from both Joey Hirschboeck and Henry Horstman.

Hirschboeck had the opening goal in the 11th minute while Andrew Sutton scored in the 17th minute to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Hirschboeck was assisted by Vincent Bahr, who finished with two assists, on a 48th minute goal. The first of Horstman’s goals came on a free kick in the 55th minute before scoring again in the 60th off an assist by Samuel Dickinson. Lucas Forman scored in the 69th minute to round out the scoring in Aquinas’ second MVC win.

Onalaska 1, Tomah 0

ONALASKA — Griffin Schultz’s second-half goal gives the Hilltoppers (5-0-1, 5-4-1) a shutout over the Timberwolves (2-2-2, 3-4-2). Jacob Havlik had six saves for Onalaska while Max Wurster recorded the assist on a corner kick.

Three Rivers

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors conceded two goals in the first half and three goals in the second half in a loss to the Saints.

Caledonia allowed five different SCLA players to score. Mason Apse scored and tallied two assists for the Saints. The Warriors had seven shots on goal, but SCLA keeper Marcus Rinard made seven saves to keep a clean sheet.

Winona Cotter 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Roberto Perez’s goal in the third minute was enough to give the Ramblers a road conference victory against the Lancers.

After the early score, La Crescent-Hokah goalkeeper Cooper Johnson made two saves and kept Cotter off the scoreboard. The Lancers couldn’t convert against Warriors’ keeper Jonathan Going, who made two saves.

La Crescent-Hokah (4-2-1, 3-1-0) lost a Three Rivers match for the first time this fall, and Cotter stayed undefeated and has outscored opponents 34-2 in seven matches.

VOLLEYBALL

MVC

Onalaska 3, Tomah 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (14-6, 3-3) dominated the Timberwolves (10-12, 1-4) in a three-set victory 25-10, 25-20, 25-15.

Halie Kapelke had 10 kills and 3.5 blocks for the Hilltoppers. Claire Pedretti had eight kills and five digs. Bailey Yang recorded 13 assists and Sanjana Xiong recorded 12 kills, both team highs.

Tomah was led by Lauren Noth with 10 kills and Lily Noth with eight assists. Olivia Wall added four kills and five assists.

Aquinas 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Addy Foor had 15 kills and Sydney Emineth had 10 in Aquinas’ three-set win over Sparta 25-24, 25-22, 25-19.

The Blugolds (17-6, 5-1) got an added boost in the form of 36 assists from Macy Donarski.

The Spartans (13-8, 3-3) were led by Abby Schell, who finished with seven kills, 13 assists, two digs and two service aces. Ellie Falkner added six kills while Rylee Geier had four.

Logan 3, Central 2

The Rangers stormed back from a 2-0 deficit, winning 17-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-13 over the RiverHawks to get back to .500 in MVC play.

Logan (7-3, 3-3) was led by junior Ava Dettwiler, who had a match-high 16 kills and 26 digs while also dishing out 23 assists. Senior Jazzy Davis delivered 11 kills for the Rangers, and Liberty Sprain posted 10 kills.

Senior Avery Veenendal had 37 assists and 15 digs for Central (11-8, 1-5), and junior Ruby Gerhard led the RiverHawks with 14 kills. Laurel Erickson had a team-high 25 digs, and Alyssa Brickson added nine kills and eight blocks.

Coulee

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen, who are ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, were led by 14 kills by Jayda Berg in their 25-17, 25-10, 25-11 win over the Raiders.

Westby (16-1, 5-0) also got 21 assists from Tricia Klum and 12 digs from Bethany Roethel. Arcadia (1-12, 0-5) was led by Breah Golden with five kills and Adela Anderson with 12 assists.

West Salem 3, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — West Salem took care of the hosting Black River Falls 25-9, 25-9, 25-16.

The Panthers (8-6, 4-1) were led by Kendall Burkhamer, who had a team-high eight assists and matched Jaden Hames’ team-high five kills. Gen Norman had 13 assists.

The Tigers (2-12, 1-5) had the leaders in kills and assists despite the loss. Bre Nortman had six kills and Sierra Campbell had nine assists and 12 digs.

G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1

GALESVILLE — After dropping a close opening set, the Red Hawks (3-10, 3-2) moved above .500 in conference play with a win over the Blackhawks 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17.

Elyse Schoonover had a team-high 14 kills and 14 digs for G-E-T while Kaylee Hauge had a team-high 21 assists. Kayla Schultz finished with 16 assists and four service aces.

The Blackhawks (6-7, 3-2) were led by 10 kills by Aaliyah Fox. Kami Delap had a game-high 24 digs.

Scenic Bluffs

Royall 3, Bangor 0

ELROY, Wis. — The Panthers (14-2, 4-0) took care of the Cardinals (5-8, 2-3) in three sets at home, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20. Joeryn Freit had seven kills, seven digs and two service aces for Bangor.

Hillsboro 3, Brookwood 0

ONTARIO — The Tigers (17-3, 5-0) stayed perfect in conference play with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 win over the Falcons (10-11, 0-5).

Michelin Hansen had 14 kills and four service aces for the Tigers. Toni Mitchell had 19 assists and Peyton Sullivan had 15 digs.

Brookwood was led by 11 kills by Vanessa Anderson and 21 digs by Maffie Muehlenkamp.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 3, Dodgeville 2

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks and the Dodgers went to the wire with Prairie du Chien rebounding from losing the opening two sets to winning 23-25, 18-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-6.

The Blackhawks won behind a pair of nine-kill performances by Makenna and Ava Forde, including eight service aces from Makenna. Ashlyn Knapp had 25 assists while Greenlee Krahn had 14 digs.

Dodgeville was led by Olivia Forsythe’s 13 kills and Ava Garthwaite’s 12 kills.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Rushford Peterson 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers went all the way to a deep five sets with Rushford Peterson and came out with the win 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 17-15.

Kendall Nissalke had 12 kills and nine digs for the Lancers, while Kinlee Garttan had three kills, three service aces, 35 assists and 21 digs.

Rushford Peterson was led by Kaylee Ruberg with 12 kills and three service aces. Hannah Ronnenberg added eight kills and three service aces of her own.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Holmen 7, Logan 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings swept the Rangers in a home conference meeting, including a 6-0, 6-0 win by Hanna Thao at No. 3 singles.

Emma Goede at No. 2 singles and Julia Barnes at No. 4 singles each only gave up a point in their respective victories. In doubles, Holmen gave up a combined four points to Logan.

Aquinas 4, Onalaska 3

Onalaska took all three doubles matches, but the Blugolds sweep of singles contests secured them a victory over the Hilltoppers.

No. 1 singles Danica Silcox and No. 2 singles Kate Fortney for Aquinas each won singles matches 6-0, 6-1. Charlee Hauger won No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-3 against Sofia Tak while Tenzin Nelson beat Gaonou Her in No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2.

The highlights of the doubles sweep for the Hilltoppers was a three-set victory for Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5.

Sparta 6, Tomah 1

TOMAH — The Spartans only dropped one singles match in their road conference win over the Timberwolves.

Sparta managed to sweep doubles, including a No. 1 victory by Kate Gilbertson and Alana Clark over Anna Lord and Gwyn Robertson 6-2, 6-3. Tomah’s only point came from a No. 1 singles win by Makenzie Kohn over Mya Von Ruden 6-2, 6-2.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 4, Central 3

After splitting the singles matches with Central, the Knights (17-7) won a pair of doubles matches to secure a non conference win.

Luther won the No. 2 doubles match with Sophie Botcher and Rileigh Olson defeating Harper Ress and Kendall Blanco 7-6(5), 6-1. The No. 3 doubles group of Clara Baudek and Allison Buege moved to 10-0 on the season with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Mari Klyose and Anh Luong of Central.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mayo Invitational

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Onalaska’s Manny Putz continued his torrid start to the season, winning the 5,000-meter boys race by more than 30 seconds over 149 competitors at Mayo High School.

Putz, a sophomore, won the race in 14:56.26 and helped the Hilltoppers place fourth out of 21 schools. Sophomore Arlo White was Onalaska’s second-fastest runner, finishing 19th individually at 16:28.60. Nick Rudrud (17:03.54), Ryan Topolski (17:09.96) and Nathan Luebke (17:47.17) were the Hilltoppers’ other scoring runners.

Rosemount (Minn.) took first in the boys standings with five runners finishing in the top eight.

Onalaska senior Alexandra Thomas ran 19:32.22 and came in 11th out of 137 runners in the girls race. The Hilltoppers were 15th in the team standings, with Mikayla Carkhuff, Alara Running and Keagen Anderson turning in top-100 times.

Greg Bell Memorial Night Meet

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Viroqua senior Miles Daniels was the fastest area runner, placing ninth in the boys race with a time of 17:29.4.

The Blackhawks finished fifth in the team standings, with senior Cooper Gelhaus (18:22.6) taking 24th and junior Alex Harnish, junior Myles Frye and senior Trevor Geary scoring for Viroqua.

Prairie du Chien freshman Samuel Kramer paced the Blackhawks with a 34th-place finish, running the 5,000-meter course in 19:03.7. PdC took 12th as a team, and Cashton was right behind in 13th, led by junior Gabe Von Ruden (19:53.8).

In the girls race, Aquinas freshman Alexa Myre and senior Naomi Koch carried the Blugolds to a fourth-place showing. Myre (21:24.6) and Koch (21:25) came across the line within a second of each other to place 18th and 19th, respectively.

Cashton’s Mateya Kaduc beat out all the area girls with a time of 21:20.8 to take 16th individually. The Eagles came in fifth at 182 points, 24 points behind Aquinas.

PdC sophomore Tannah Radloff (22:16.1) was the fastest for the Blackhawks’ seventh-place team, and sophomore Rivyn DiPadova (21:24.3) led Viroqua to an eighth-place finish.

GIRLS GOLF

Coulee

ETTRICK — Arcadia narrowly defeated G-E-T and two other conference foes at Ettrick Golf Club.

The Raiders’ team score of 207 was three strokes ahead of the Red Hawks, and Black River Falls finished third at 215.

Arcadia senior Whitney Sonsalla earned medalist honors, shooting 43 to top BRF junior Zowie Hunter and G-E-T senior Caydence Kokott by four shots. Westby freshman Maddi Fletcher fired a 48 to place fourth, and the Norsemen took fourth as a team.

Seniors Ithzel Cossio Sotelo (51), Ahnna Bautch (54) and Kylie Mullikin (59) joined Sonsalla as the Raiders’ scoring golfers in the victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Saints (4-1-0, 3-0-0) shut out the Warriors (2-4-0, 1-3-0) at home 6-0 to remain perfect in conference play.