High school sports roundup: Logan/Central wrestling team third at Reedsburg

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Logan/Central co-op wrestling team finished third by winning three duals and losing two at the Reedsburg Duals on Saturday.

Logan/Central beat River Valley 44-28, Wisconsin Dells 48-36 and Monona Grove/McFarland 45-29 before losing to Lancaster 34-31 and Reedsburg 42-38.

Cole Fitzpatrick (120, 126 pounds), Dylan Ellefson (152) and Sam Veenstra (160, 170) all won five matches for Logan/Central.

Luxemburg-Casco Duals

LUXEMBURG, Wis. — The Vikings won their first four duals before a 37-23 loss to the host Spartans.

Holmen beat Oshkosh West 51-24, Sheboygan Falls 74-6, Bay Port 53-24 and Port Washington 54-47.

Andrew Weiss (132), Parker Kratochvill (152), Brandon Beers (160) and Carson Westcott (220) all went 5-0 for the Vikings, while Turner Campbell (120), Preston Kratochvill (138) and Kyle Gerold (170) were 4-1.

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Portage won with a score of 210½, while Viroqua was second (142), Sparta fourth (141) and De Soto ninth (85).

Sparta’s Devon Lietzau (120), Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (145), De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski (160) and Black River Falls’ Jackson McCormick (138) were local champions.

Royall Invitational

ELROY, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor placed second with a team score of 146½.

The Catbirds were led by champions Evan Wolfe (145) and Andy Johnson (170). Wolfe used two pins to advance to the final, then outscored Madison East’s Mikel Myadze 16-0 for the title. Johnson won two decisions and blanked Poynette’s Owen Bahr 2-0 in the championship bout.

Bradyn Glasspoole (120) and Chris Najera (220) placed second for West Salem/Bangor.

Jackson Shramek (182) won a championship for Blair-Taylor.

Wausau West Invitational

WAUSAU, Wis. — Gavin Finch (132) won all five of his matches for Tomah, which had two unbeaten performers and three that won four of five.

Cameron Finch (120), Logan Boulton (152) and Brady Lehnherr (182) all went 4-1, and Ethan Burch won both of his matches at 195.

Cramer-Brown Invitational

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Prairie du Chien went undefeated at an invitational hosted by Janesville Parker. The Blackhawks beat Edgerton 78-0, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 72-12, Parker 56-18 and Monroe 56-16.

Luke Kramer (160), Cole Halverson (170), Blake Thiry (195), Ty Wagner (220), Ryder Koenig (126/132) and Rhett Koenig (132/138) were all 4-0 for the Blackhawks, and Kramer, Halverson and Wagner recorded three pins apiece.

Rhett Koenig, a two time Division 2 state champion, received two forfeits and won both matches he wrestled by pin.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 65, Cannon Falls 54 (OT)

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers won their season opener by outscoring the Bombers 13-2 in overtime.

Junior Carter Todd scored 14 of his team-high 21 points after the first half and had four of them in overtime. Mason Einerwold added eight points, but he made five of La Crescent-Hokah’s seven free throws in overtime.

Parker McQuin added 13 points and Owen Bentzen 12 for the Lancers. McQuin made two 3-pointers.

Lodi 79, Cashton 59

CASHTON — The Eagles were in a 45-22 hole by halftime and had trouble fighting back in the second half.

Senior Bowdy Dempsey scored a team-high 19 points for Cashton and made a pair of 3-pointers along the way. Senior Presley Brueggen matched Dempsey’s two 3s and added 15 points.

Sophomore Connor Butzler scored all 10 of his points for Cashton in the second half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Stevens Point 71, Central 60

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The RiverHawks (2-3) came up short against the Panthers.

Junior Brittany Mislivecek scored 22 points, and senior Lily Wehrs added 19 for Central.

Mislivecek is now averaging 26.6 points per game.

Kickapoo 66, Brookwood 29

ONTARIO — The Falcons (0-5) remained winless in a loss to the Panthers.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Dodge County 12, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell and Nathan Masterson scored goals for the Lancers (1-2), who allowed five goals in the first period and five more in the second.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Viroqua co-op 8, Beaver Dam 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (2-1, 1-0) scored six times in the first period to win their conference opener.

Seven players scored for Viroqua, with junior Nola Karwoski finishing with two goals and an assist to lead the way. Willa Thurin, Rachel Simonson and Leonie Boettcher each had one goal and one assist, and Gracie Goss had two assists.

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 7, Lakeshore 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (2-3) won for the second time in three games and scored six times after the first period.

Sophomore McKenna LaFleuer had a hat trick with one goal in the second period and two more in the third. She had a hand in every third-period goal and assisted on Payton Sawyer’s score, which produced the final margin.

Jaden Hammes had a goal and assisted on two others in the second period, and Sawyer added an assist. Kiya Bronston had a goal and an assist and Lily Tobert two assists for Onalaska.

Freshman Diana Hanson stopped all 12 shots she faced to record the shutout for the Hilltoppers.

