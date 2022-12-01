High school sports roundup: Luther boys basketball wins behind pair of double-double performances

BANGOR — Four players for the Onalaska Luther High school boys basketball team reached double figures and were enough to give it a 69-53 nonconference win over Bangor on Thursday.

Logan Bahr and Gabe Huelskamp each had a double-double — Bahr finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Huelskamp had 11 and 10.

Kodi Miller led the Knights with 17 points, making 6-of-7 free-throw attempts. Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 16 points while leading the game in assists with six.

Bangor only had one assist recorded as the team shot 27% from the field. The Cardinals did manage to hold the Knights to zero points off turnovers while scoring 12 themselves.

Dustin McDonald had a game-high 19 points for the Cardinals. Tanner Jones added 11.

Ridge And Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, DeSoto 44

DE SOTO — The Pirates struggled to contain Caydon Lomas of the Hornets as the guard scored 20 in a road victory for Wauzeka.

Lucius Cooley had 14 and Cooper Lomas added 13 for the Hornets. DeSoto was led by junior Mason Zink and his 22-point performance.

Nonconference

Cashton 48, Melrose-Mindoro 31

CASHTON — The Eagles held the Mustangs to just 11 points in the first half of their home victory.

Senior forward Jacob Huntzicker had a game-high 15 points for Cashton with junior guards Connor Butzlere adding 12 and Brett Hemmersbach adding eight.

The Mustangs managed a 14-point third quarter in part thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by junior guard Korbin Lockington. Lockington and senior guard Ty Zeman each had eight points for Melrose-Mindoro.

Viroqua 67, Brookwood 48

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-2) took down Brookwood at home for their first win of the year.

Blair-Taylor 73, Greenwood 50

GREENWOOD, Wis. — The Wildcats (1-1) also earned their first win with a blowout road win against Greenwood.

Wisconsin Rapids 70, Sparta 43

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Spartans (0-4) search for their first victory did not come on their road trip to Wisconsin Rapids.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Onalaska 59, Tomah 42

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (1-1, 1-0) opened the conference season with their first win under first-year coach Tom Cowley.

Onalaska outscoed Tomah in each half and was led by junior Claire Pedretti’s 19 points. She scored 11 in the second half.

Junior teammate Sidney Fillbach added 16 with 12 of them coming in the second half. Senior Lauren Noth led the Timberwolves with 16 points.

Nonconference

Westfield 70, Sparta 35

SPARTA — The Spartans (2-3) lost their home game to the Pioneers.

Evie Tripp made three 3-pointers and scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the second half for Sparta.

Mauston 51, Black River Falls 25

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Tigers (0-3) remained winless this season following a road loss to Mauston. Junior Bre Nortman scored a team-high 10 points for Black River Falls.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Aquinas 4, Winona 3 (OT)

WINONA, Min. — The Blugolds and Winhawks went to overtime at the Bud King Ice Arena and Aquinas came out on top in a cross-state matchup.

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Red Wing 1

LA CRESCENT — Cooper Carlson’s five goals led the Lancers (2-0) to a blowout victory at home against the Eagles.

Carlson’s fifth goal came with five minutes still to be played in the second period, putting La Crescent-Hokah up 10-1. The Lancers outshot Red Wing 57-10.

Wyatt Farrell and Ethan Myhre each had two goals and an assist. Colton Holzer had a goal and an assist while Alex Von Arx had a team-high three assists.

Sauk Prairie 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 4 (OT)

ONALASKA -- In overtime, the Silver Eagles managed to pull out a victory over the Hilltoppers at the OmniCenter.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Tomah Quadrangular

TOMAH — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro beat the hosting Timberwolves 54-22 and Logan/Central 62-8 in dual meets.

After recording seven falls against Tomah in its first dual, G-E-T/Mel-Min had eight against Logan/Central. Among those eight were a pair of sub-minute pins by Jayce Stetzer (25 seconds) at 120 pounds and Jayden Delao (39 seconds) at 182 pounds.

Stetzer won by fall in both of his matches, as did Layne Fry at 126, Gunnar Johnson at 160, Ben Peterson at 170, Mitch Berg at 195, Alex Wieczorek at 220 and Cisco Jimenez at 285.