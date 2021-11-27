High school sports roundup: Macy Donarski's 30 points lead La Crosse Aquinas girls past Hill-Murray

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team rebounded from a rare regular-season loss on Friday to beat Hill-Murray (Minn.) 73-47 at Saint Thomas Academy on Saturday.

Junior Macy Donarski led the Blugolds (3-1) with 30 points, and she scored 15 in each half. Donarski, a Saint Louis University commit, also had seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for Aquinas, which outscored Hill-Murray (1-1) by 16 points in the second half.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod, who is committed to play for the University of Northern Colorado, made seven 3-pointers and added 23 points and six rebounds for the Blugolds. Junior Shea Bahr scored eight of her 15 in the second half and also grabbed six rebounds.

Reedsburg 79, Tomah 23

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Timberwolves (1-2) lost their second straight game.

D.C. Everest Invitational

Onalaska 51, Crandon 41

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (2-2) won their second game in as many days, and senior Emma and junior Ava Breidenbach made five 3-pointers apiece.

Ava Breidenbach scored a team-high 19 points, and Emma Breidenbach added 18 with four second-half 3s for Onalaska, which made 12 of 32 attempts from the 3-point line as Crandon played a zone defense.

Sophomore Anna Skemp added nine points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists for the Hilltoppers.

D.C. Everest 64, Holmen 46

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Vikings (1-4) lost their fourth straight game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAG Thanksgiving Tournament

Holmen 62, Melrose-Mindoro 42

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Junior Drew Tengblad posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Carter Paulson added 16 points to help the Vikings (1-1) earn their first victory of the season.

Sophomore Jase Lesser and senior Ty Lesser each made a pair of 3-pointers and had nine and eight points, respectively, for Holmen, which led 28-22 at the half.

Senior Tristan McRoberts totaled a game-high 23 points for the Mustangs (0-2), while junior Dominic McRoberts added 14.

Beaver Dam Tournament

Logan 72, Waterloo 52

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Junior Justis Arellano had 23 points and senior Keenan Hass had 22 to lead the Rangers (1-1) to their first win of the year.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tomah/Sparta Tournament

Marshfield 2, Black River Falls 1

TOMAH — Karsten Hunter scored early in the second period for Black River Falls to tie the game at 1-all, but his team ultimately lost in the tournament’s championship.

Wyatt Tennant and Matt Engebretson assisted on Hunters’ goal, while Christopher Muir made 32 saves for Black River Falls (1-1).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Viroqua co-op 5, Marshfield 0

VIROQUA — Junior Leonie Boettcher scored four goals as the Blackhawks opened their season with a victory.

Boettcher scored two goals in the first period before adding another in the second and third periods.

Junior Rachel Simonson also scored for the Viroqua co-op while adding an assist.

Rhiannon Dehlin, Sylvi Shonka, Gabby Olson and Lydia Fry had an assist apiece, while Makenna Rudie made 17 saves between the pipes.

