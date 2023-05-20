ONALASKA — The Onalaska high School baseball team won a share of the MVC championship on Saturday with a sweep of Logan at the Onalaska American Legion field.

The Hilltoppers (15-3, 10-2) moved into a championship tie with Aquinas (16-2, 10-2) by beating the Rangers 2-0 and 13-3.

Junior Adam Skifton shut Logan out on two hits in the first game, and catcher Brady Kuhn drove in three runs on three hits in the second game as Onalaska ran its winning streak to seven games.

Skifton struck out five and allowed one single in the second inning and another in the seventh. That made run-scoring at-bats by shortstop Griffin Schultz and second baseman Kaden Kokaisel hold up and get the Hilltoppers within one win of the Blugolds.

Onalaska then put together nine hits and drew nine walks to get that victory. The Hilltoppers scored four runs in the first inning to take control and put Logan (12-10, 6-6) away with seven runs in the top of the seventh.

Left fielder Bennett Janikowski walked twice and drove in two runs for Onalasks, which also received two RBI from Kokaisel. Kuhn was 3 for 4 and drove in two of his runs with a first-inning single.

Lucas Eilertson was 2 for 3 with two RBI for the Rangers in the second game,

Central 3, Eau Claire North 0

Eau Claire North 6, Central 3

The RiverHawks (13-12) led twice in the second game but couldn’t pull off a sweep after getting shutout pitching in the first at Viterbo’s athletic fields.

Senior Wesley Barnhart pitched the shutout for Central and finished with two strikeouts and no walks in a four-hitter. All four of North’s hits were singles.

The RiverHawks scored twice in the first inning and once in the second. Senior Aiden Denzer was 1 for 2 and drove in two runs with a single in the first. Senior Drew Wonderling drove in his run in the second.

Central took a 1-0 lead when Barnhart brought home a run with a groundout in the bottom of the second inning and a 3-2 lead after scoring two in the bottom of the third. Wonderling drove in one of the third-inning runs.

Denzer was 3 for 3 with a double.

DeForest Invitational

Tomah 12, Madison La Follette 1 (5)

DeForest 12, Tomah 2 (5)

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Timberwolves (6-16) received a monster game from senior Drew Brookman to beat the Lancers.

Brookman, who played center field, slugged two home runs and went 3 for 4 with seven RBI as Tomah recorded 15 hits and scored 10 runs in the first two innings. Brookman also stole a base.

Pitcher Aidan Brach was 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Jackson Steffel and Tom Hesse had two each. Hesse doubled and drove in a run, and Steffel scored three times.

Brach pitched four innings and struck out six while allowing one unearned run on five hits and a walk. Jake Spiers pitched the last inning and didn’t allow a hit.

Bryant Thornton and Sebastian Wilbanks each drove in a run against the Norskies, who scored six runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to beat Tomah.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

West Salem 5, Altoona 2

WEST SALEM — The Panthers won all four singles matches and ended three of them in straight sets in a win over the Railroaders.

Kyle Hehli beat Trenton Navarre 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Ethan Crusan handed Carter Drescher a 6-3, 6-3 loss at No. 2.