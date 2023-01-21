High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys basketball wins big at Border Battle

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Off a win against Central, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team won their nonconference game against Minneapolis North 94-64 on Friday at the Border Battle at Prescott High School.

After managing only three points Friday night, junior forward Evan Anderson rebounded with a 31-point performance for the Hilltoppers (10-3) against the Polars. Sophomore guard TJ Stuttley added 22.

For Minneapolis North, Caylonn Redd led the scoring for his team with 18 points. Max Wilson and Zashon Rich went 15.

The Hilltoppers return home Tuesday night for a meeting with Holmen.

Lake City 90, Aquinas 52

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The Blugolds (11-3) couldn’t contain Jaden Shones as the Timberwolves junior guard scored 29 points in a blowout win.

Hunter Lorenson added 19 points as Lake City’s record moved to 15-0, getting a boost from the free throw line by shooting 19-of-21 to Aquinas’ 6-for-14 mark.

Aquinas was led by junior Walter Berns with 24 points while freshman Logan Becker contributed with 13.

Mahtomedi 72, Central 59

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Three double-digit scorers for the RiverHawks (9-5) weren’t enough to overcome the Zephyrs.

Owen Carlson led Mahtomedi with 29 points and shot 7-for-13 on 3-point shots. AJ McCleery added 16 for the Zephyrs.

Junior forward Henry Meyer led the scoring for Central with 21 points, finishing with 12 rebounds for a double-double. Senior wing Bennett Fried added 19 and senior guard Nic Williams pitched in 13.

Cashton 56, Seneca 45

SENECA, Wis. — The Eagles (11-2) outmatched Seneca on their way to a seventh-straight victory.

Senior forward Zach Mlsna had a team-high 15 points for Cashton, trailed closely by junior guard Noah Hemmersbach with 14. Seneca had the leading scorer of the game with 16 from senior guard Evan Payne.

Caledonia 70, Pine Island 49

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Junior Mason Schroeder had 17 first half points and led the Warriors (5-6) to a win over Pine Island at the Rochester Invitational. Ethan Stendel added 13 points for Caledonia.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Platteville 57, Logan 47

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Senior center Jazzy Davis scored 23 points but the Rangers (6-8) were unsuccessful in their road trip to Platteville.

West Salem 60, Baldwin-Woodville 44

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE, Wis. — The Panthers (14-1) were led by sophomore guard Sam Nieneier with 20 points, including 12 in the first half.

Fellow sophomore guard Megan Johnson dominated for West Salem inside with 16 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Fond du Lac 7, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Warbirds shutout the hosting Blackhawks (7-5) while firing 53 shots on goalie Lilliah Tambourine. Tambourine managed 46 saves despite the loss.