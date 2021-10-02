High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys cross country team sixth in prestigious meet at Wartburg

WAVERLY, Iowa — The Onalaska High School boys cross country team finished third in a field of 25 teams at the Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg College on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers, who are ranked sixth in Division 1 by state coaches, were led by freshman Manny Putz, who placed third in a time of 15 minutes, 34.39 seconds.

That performance sparked a team score of 102, which trailed only Sioux City North (55) and Dubuque Hempstead (80). Onalaska competed in the Gray Division.

Senior Ron Walters placed 11th with a time of 15:55.29, senior Tyler Lee 15th at 16:12, senior Austin Oyen 25th at 16:22.99 and sophomore Blake Burnstad 48th (16:46.38).

Iowa City West senior Alexander McKane, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in Iowa, won the race in 15:22.84. Sioux City North junior Gabe Nash (15:29.25) was second.

Onalaska’s girls placed 22nd with a team score of 476.

Junior Alli Thomas placed 37th in a time of 19:51.2 to lead the Hilltoppers. Senior Jillian Lonning was 86th (20:57.06).

New Richmond Invitational

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Holmen’s boys placed fifth and Sparta’s 11th in a field of 13 teams.

The Vikings ran to a team score of 129 and the Spartans a 284 in a meet won by Osceola (66).

Holmen was led by senior Cameron LaMere, who finished second in a time of 16:11.7. Osceola’s Quinn McDonald won in 15:56.7.

Holmen junior Gillie Suarez was ninth (17:01.4), senior Kenton Newman 27th (17:40), sophomore Ethan Archer 28th (17:40.8) and freshman Dylan Whiteaker 63rd (18:53.6).

Sparta was led by senior Vaughn Rice (35th, 17:54) and junior Braydon Siekert (36th, 17:55.9).

Holmen’s girls were fourth (141) and led by sophomore Sydney Valiska (23rd, 20:43.3) and freshman Bailey Sommerville (25th, 20:46.7).

Senior Elle Stussy was 28th (20:54.2), junior Molly Twitchell 29th (20:56.6) and senior Grace Phillips 36th (21:18.7).

Sparta did not have a complete team, and senior Emma Blackdeer placed 46th in 21:53.8.

Dick McKichan Invitational

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — De Soto and Prairie du Chien had individuals run, and Prairie du Chien junior Sadie Torgerson was the top finisher at 15th (24:37.2). Classmate Payton Key was20th (24:45.5).

Senior Thomas O’Brien led PdC’s boys with a 30th-place finish (21:02.2).

De Soto’s girls were led by junior Cadence Thompson (39th, 26:26.6) and its boys by freshman Silas Buchner (94th, 25:23.7).

VOLLEYBALL

Kettle Moraine Invitational

KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. — Holmen tied for third place among 16 teams after winning three of four matches. The Vikings swept Whitefish Bay Dominican, New Berlin Eisenhower and Burlington Catholic Central -- ranked third in Division 4 -- and were swept by Kettle Moraine, which is ranked ninth in Division 1.

Nonconference

Caledonia 3, Byron 0

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (14-4) won 25-21, 25-21, 27-25.

Sophomore Logan Koepke had 12 kills and 13 digs for Caledonia, which also received 12 assists from Jovial King, 10 digs from Alexis Schroeder, seven blocks from Grace Myhre and five blocks from Sadie Treptow.

GIRLS SOCCER

Caledonia 1, Cannon Falls 1

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — The Warriors (2-9-1) recorded their first tie of the season.

