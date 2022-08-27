High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys, girls win cross country invitational

WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High School boys and girls cross country teams won Gale Johnson Kickoff championships at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday.

The boys, who won last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championship, were led by sophomore Manny Putz and had all five of their scoring runners place among the top eight.

Putz was timed at 15 minutes, 53 seconds and was the overall champion. Junior teammate Blake Burnstad was second (17:09) as the Hilltoppers ran to a team score of 20 and beat runner-up Wisconsin Dells by 68 points.

Aquinas junior Jonathan Skemp was third (17:23.9) and helped the Blugolds place fourth out of seven teams with a score of 100. G-E-T was fifth (120), Central sixth (138) and Sparta seventh (154).

The Hilltoppers also received a fourth-place finish from sophomore Arlo White (17:28.5), a fifth-place performance from senior Ryan Topolski (18:30) and eighth-place showing from senior Nathan Luebke (18:55.4).

G-E-T sophomore Oliver Marley was sixth (18:46.7) and G-E-T junior Xander Burmeister 10th (19:16.2) to lead their team, and senior Wesley Barnhart (12th, 19:27.1) led the RiverHawks. Aquinas sophomore Declan Gregg was 11th (19:22.9).

Onalaska’s girls put together a winning score of 67 and were led by senior Ally Thomas (second, 21:22.6). Sophomore Alara Running added a 10th-place finish and time of 23:24.7 for the Hilltoppers.

Sparta was second with a score of 72, and Aquinas placed fourth at 89. G-E-T was sixth (101) and Central seventh (145).

G-E-T was led by third-place sophomore Adrianna Rotering (22:21.3) an eighth-place junior AJ Parker (23:18.5), while the Blugolds were led by fourth-place freshman Alexa Myre (22:23.4) and sixth-place senior Naomi Koch (22:42.2).

The Spartans were topped by fifth-place senior Vanessa Gavilan (22:28.1) and seventh-place sophomore Leah Modjeski (23:06.3).

Cashton Invitational

CASHTON — Westby’s girls and Brookwood’s boys won team championships.

The Norsemen had three of the top six finishers to win the girls competition with a score of 48. Kickapoo/La Farge (55) was second and Brookwood (68) third.

Freshman Elizabeth Curtis led Westby with a third-place finish (9:22), while seniors Audra Johnson (22:19.6) and Denali Huebner (22:21) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

Bangor sophomore Anna Fronk was the top local finisher with a runner-up performance (21:43.7), and Cashton sophomore Mateya Kaduc was fourth (22:17.7).

Brookwood’s boys ran to a team score of 53 and were led by senior Dylan Powell, the overall champion with a time of 17:01.7. Blair-Taylor seniors Kristoffer Sandal (18:01.5) and Delorean Peterson (18:40) were fourth and sixth, respectively.

VOLLEYBALL

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Logan won all four of its matches and took care of three of those opponents in straight sets.

The Rangers beat Melrose-Mindoro 25-8, 25-13, Westby 25-23, 25-23, Osseo-Fairchild 25-11, 25-19 and Hillsboro 18-25, 25-13, 15-8.

Junior Ava Dettwiler had a combined 30 kills, getting nine of them in the victory over Osseo-Fairchild. Dettwiler also had 50 assists.

Senior Jazzy Davis added 25 kills and 35 digs, while junior Ella Boge had a team-high 57 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Aquinas 8, Wausau Newman 0

Aquinas 4, Wausau East 2

WAUSAU, Wis. — The Blugolds remained unbeaten with a pair of one-sided victories by a combined score of 12-2.

Andrew Sutton scored four goals and Henry Horstman two in the victory over Newman. They also recorded one assist apiece, while Samuel Dickinson added one goal and two assists and Christos Saliaras one goal and one assist.

Sutton also scored all four goals against East, getting one on a penalty kick and two others unassisted. Horstman assisted on the remaining goal, and that one broke a 2-2 tie for the Blugolds (4-0).

Logan 2, Platteville 1

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Juniors Eston Eberlein and Quade Haverland scored for the Rangers (2-1).

Eberlein scored unassisted in the 15th minute, and Haverland scored unassisted on a shot over the goaltender in the 87th minute. Gabe Sanders played the first half in goal for Logan and stopped two shots. Eli Stoval played the second half and saved one.