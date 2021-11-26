High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls basketball team posts first victory

SCHOFIELD, Wis. -- The Onalaska High School girls basketball team picked up its first victory of the season by taking care of Wausau West 65-56 at the D.C. Everest Tournament on Friday.

Senior Emma Breidenbach went 7-for-8 from the floor and scored a team-high 19 points for the Hilltoppers (1-2), who came back from a quick 10-1 deficit. Breidenbach also went 3-for-4 on 3-pointers and made all four attempts from the free-throw line.

Junior Ava Breidenbach made three 3-pointers and added 13 points for Onalaska, which made eight 3-pointers. Sophomore Sydney Fillbach added nine points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots, and senior Jamia Dillard grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Hilltoppers play Crandon at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Eau Claire North 60, Holmen 51

SCHOFIELD, Wis. -- Senior Marissa Baker scored 14 points, and junior Kaylin Metzler added 11 for the Vikings (1-3), who trailed 29-24 at the half.

Senior Kelsie Reibel added 10 points for Holmen, which lost its third straight game and plays D.C. Everest at 7 p.m. Saturday.

St. Thomas Invitational

Dowling Catholic (Iowa) 50, Aquinas 47

ST. PAUL -- The Blugolds had a 29-game regular-season winning streak snapped -- they last lost in regular season to Hopkins on Jan. 3, 2020 -- by the Maroons.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points for Aquinas (2-1), which was tied with Dowling Catholic at 26 after one half and made just 3 of 8 attempts from the free-throw line. Weisbrod also had seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

Lauryn Frerichs put Dowling Catholic up by the final margin with two late free throws. Aquinas had a chance to tie, but sophomore Maddie Murphy’s shot at the buzzer was off the mark.

Junior Macy Donarski added 11 points and sophomore Danica Silcox seven for the Blugolds. Donarski also had a team-high nine rebounds and three assists.

Senior Emma Gipple scored a game-high 17 points for the Maroons.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beaver Dam Tournament

Waupun 66, Logan 52

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Rangers came up short in their first game of the season, but senior Keenan Hass scored 24 points. Junior Eli Stovall added 11 for Logan.

JAG Thanksgiving Tournament

Wisconsin Rapids 57, Melrose-Mindoro 50

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- The Mustangs lost their opener, at JustAgame Fieldhouse, but nothing was reported.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Baldwin-Woodville Invitational

St. Croix Valley 4, Black River Falls co-op 1

BALDWIN, Wis. -- Senior Skylar Pierce assisted on a goal by junior Hannah Lane to get the Tigers within 2-1 early in the third period, but the Fusion scored the last two goals.

Sophomore Sydney Magnuson stopped 21 shots in goal for Black River Falls (1-2).

