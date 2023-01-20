High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls basketball team tops La Crosse Central

ONALASKA – The Onalaska High School girls basketball team snapped its first two-game losing streak of the season and pushed its record back to the .500 mark with a 45-40 MVC victory over Central on Thursday.

Junior Anna Skemp scored 15 points and made 7 of 10 free throws in the second half as the Hilltoppers (7-7, 4-3) bumped up to fourth place in the conference standings and salvaged a regular-season split with the RiverHawks (6-11, 4-4).

Junior Sidney Fillbach added 14 points with seven in each half for Onalaska, which led 22-10 at the half.

Senior Brittney Mislivecek, a Michigan Tech commit, and freshman Alahnna Simpson scored 16 points to lead Central. The two scored all of the RiverHawks’ points in the first half with Simpson having 10 of them.

Mislivecek then scored seven in the second half, but the Hilltoppers made enough free throws to maintain the lead and get the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Tomah 65, Aquinas 58

Junior Tom Hesse scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to help the Timberwolves (5-10, 2-3) surprise the third-place Blugolds (11-2, 3-2), who are ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press.

Junior Tyler Kleifgen made six 3-pointers – all in the first half – on his way to a team-high 23 points for Tomah, which had lost three games in a row. Brady Pliueger added 13 points for the Timberwolves as they held off a big game from Aquinas junior Walter Berns.

Berns made four of the Blugolds’ 11 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27. He had 16 of those points in the second half.

Freshman teammate Logan Becker made five 3s and added 15 points for Aquinas, which was outscored in each half and had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

WRESTLING

MVC

Holmen 59, Sparta 15

HOLMEN – The Vikings won seven matches by pin to hand the Spartans a conference defeat.

The biggest individual matchup came at 126 pounds, where Holmen’s Turner Campbell (26-5) scored a 13-5 major decision over Devon Lietzau (22-4). Benson Swatek (14-9) also beat Emmett Brooks (22-10) 15-6 at 170 for Holmen.

Sparta’s Cadence Zwiefel (22-6) picked up a pin of Tristen Brennan (7-4) at 285, ending that match at the 2:34 mark.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Aquinas co-op 6, Tomah/Sparta 3

TOMAH – The Avalanche (9-7) answered Tomah/Sparta’s opening goal with six straight for their fifth straight victory.

Five players scored for Aquinas, and Calvin Gilbertson ended up with two goals and one assist. Tanner Bass and Ethan Meyer each had one goal and one assist for the Avalanche, who also received goals from Casey Keane and Jack Barth.

Brennan Otten scored twice and Owen Walker once for Tomah/Sparta (10-6).