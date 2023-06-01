ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team honored a fallen student and secured a WIAA Division 2 regional finals appearance Thursday with a 5-1 win over Menomonie.

Onalaska will host New Richmond at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final. Amaya Thesing scored four goals for the top-seeded Hilltoppers (13-4-1), including two in the game’s opening five minutes.

Isabella Cromheecke scored the final goal of the game for Onalaska with an assist by Lydia Hartman. Meghan Prochnow scored Menomonie’s only goal.

Summer Nicolai had three saves for the Hilltoppers while Lauren Rudiger of Menomonie had three.

Players from both teams wore green hair bands to honor an Onalaska student that passed earlier in the week, which forced the game to be postponed one day.

Division 3

West Salem 4, Dodgeville 2

WEST SALEM — The seventh-seeded Panthers (8-6-2) were propelled to the next round with a hat-trick from Brynlee Kelly against Dodgeville.

Kelly scored unassisted in the ninth minute, then again in the 12th minute with Addy Ferguson on the assist. West Salem led 2-1 at halftime.

Brynlee scored her third goal in the 67th minute unassisted with Kate Skaar adding the final Panthers goal in the 76th. Keayrah Kelly had five saves in net for West Salem.

West Salem will go on the road to play second-seeded McFarland in the regional finals.

McFarland 10, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 0

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The Mel-Min/G-E-T co-op finished their season with a 10-0 loss to second-seeded McFarland.

Division 4

Lodi 4, Aquinas 0

LODI — The Blugolds (4-8-1) were shutout by second-seeded Lodi in the regional semifinals.

SOFTBALL

Division 2

Beloit Turner 6, West Salem 4

WALWORTH, Wis. — The top-seeded Trojans scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to stop an 11-game winning streak for the Panthers (18-8).

West Salem trailed 2-0 before scoring the next three runs and taking that 3-2 lead into the seventh.

Division 4

Stratford 4, Blair-Taylor 1

BLAIR — The top-seeded Wildcats gave up four runs in the top of the fourth inning and couldn’t recover as their season ended one win short of a state tournament.

The Tigers used a three-run double by Lexie Christopherson and RBI single by Laney Pankratz to take their lead, and Pankratz held Blair-Taylor (24-4) to four hits on its home field.

Kierstyn Kindschy doubled, and three of her teammates singled for the Wildcats. Kindschy’s hit plated Madalynn Frederixon with the team’s lone run.

Abby Thompson pitched the first four innings, and Lindaey Steien the final three for Blair-Taylor. Thompson struck out seven, walked one and gave up all four runs. Steien allowed two hits and struck out one batter in her three innings.

BASEBALL

WIAA regional finals

Division 1

Monona Grove 10, Holmen 0

MONONA GROVE, Wis. — The Silver Eagles (22-4) won their ninth straight game and made sure the Coulee Region would not have a team at Tuesday’s Division 1 sectional at Copeland Park.

The 10th-seeded Vikings (12-10) had won six of seven before they were shut out for the third time this season.

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA state tournament

MADISON — Aquinas senior Joe O’Flaherty (22-1) advanced to the second round of his Division 2 singles bracket, winning 6-3, 6-2 over Osceola’s Gavin Almlie.

O’Flaherty’s win sets up a Blugolds’ head-to-head in round two. O’Flaherty’s reward is a second-round match against sophomore teammate Anderson Fortney (24-4), who is the bracket’s fourth seed.

West Salem’s third-seeded Kyle Hehli (24-0) earned a first-round bye and is set to face Brookwood Academy’s Rohan Singh (19-4).

The Blugolds put a pair of doubles duos through the first round. Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney (19-4) won in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 against Plymouth’s Ryan McEvoy and Gaven Marx. The two of them face fifth-seeded Calvin Sharpe and Johnathan Orth (19-4) of The Prairie School in the next round.

Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen (21-3) of Aquinas won their opening match in Division 2 doubles in three sets. Dickinson and Gundersen beat Kohler’s eighth-seeded Griffin Montes and Chaz Hoell 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 and will next play Chase Stone and Max Maternowski (21-4) of East Troy.

Logan’s Danil Roberts and Maxim Roberts (14-3) beat Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen from Osceola 6-3, 4-6, 10-4. They’ll move on to face New Berlin Eisenhower’s Alex Schmidt and Luke Yoon (15-1), who beat the sixth seed in the first round.

Viroqua’s Favin Foss and Owen King (17-2) were eliminated in their first-round matchup, losing to Sean Utrie and Mark Steinlage of Appleton Xavier 7-6 (1), 6-3.