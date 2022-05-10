High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls soccer team picks up big win over Holmen

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team pushed its way into the title picture in the MVC on Tuesday by beating visiting Holmen 1-0.

The Hilltoppers used a goal by junior Ava Breidenbach in the 58th minute to become the first conference team to beat the Vikings and clog up the top of the conference standings with a big game awaiting on Thursday.

Onalaska (6-7-1) improved to 4-1-1 in MVC games thanks to five saves and a shutout from Summer Nicolai to put some pressure on both Holmen (7-6-2, 4-1-2) and first-place Central (11-0-1, 5-0-1).

The Hilltoppers play the RiverHawks at Fields for Kids on Thursday with the chance to force a tie for the conference lead.

The Vikings also played strong defense in the showdown and received six saves from Hannah Rieck but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Logan 15, Aquinas 3 (5)

The Rangers (10-4, 7-3) scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and completed a season sweep of the Blugolds (6-10, 3-7).

Jazzy Davis was 3 for 3 with a triple and a home run, and Jojo Davis homered for Logan, which took advantage of seven Aquinas errors.

Gracie Cronk went 2 for 3 for the Blugolds.

Onalaska 17, Sparta 0 (3)

ONALASKA — Senior Ava Smith pitched a three-inning no-hitter with two strikeouts and one walk for the Hilltoppers (6-11, 5-6) in a win over the Spartans (0-13, 0-8).

Emmy Olson was 2 for 2 with two triples and six RBI for Onalaska, which scored eight runs in the first inning and nine in the second.

Smith and Sidney Fillbach each added two hits and two RBI for the Hilltoppers, and Olson stole two bases and scored three times.

Tomah 5, Central 0

TOMAH — The first-place Timberwolves (8-5, 8-1) scored three times in the bottom of the first and shut the RiverHawks (4-11, 4-7) down on two hits.

Emily Larson was 2 for 3 — both singles — for Central, which made one error that led to one unearned run.

Maddie Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for Tomah, which had seven hits and made no errors. Johnson also pitched and struck out 15 batters without walking one.

Lauren Noth added a 2-for-3 performance for Tomah.

Coulee

West Salem 4, Onalaska Luther 3

ONALASKA — The Panthers (5-8, 3-4) scored twice in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth to beat the Knights (9-9, 4-6).

Erica Spinler hit a home run and drove in two runs for West Salem, which also received two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI from Zoe Coder and a 2-for-3 effort from Gracie Miller, who doubled. Alayna Tauscher also drove in a run for the Panthers,

Luther scored all of its runs in the first two innings and was led by Sarah Yonkovich and Ali Werner, who had one RBI apiece.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

WINONA, Minn. — The Ramblers (11-2, 10-0) used two-hit pitching from sophomore Madison Hazelton to beat the Lancers, who scored their only run in the top of the first inning.

Kinlee Grattan had one of those hits and it was a home run to give La Crescent-Hokah a 1-0 lead.

Center fielder Mallory Ehlenfeldt doubled and drove in two runs for Cotter, which only managed four hits of its own. Allie Mallicoat pitched all six innings and allowed two earned runs with two strikeouts and four walks for the Lancers.

Hazelton struck out 10, walked one and allowed the two hits for the Ramblers.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 5, Onalaska 2

ONALASKA — The Blugolds, who are ranked ninth in Division 2 by state coaches, swept the doubles matches to beat the Hilltoppers and improve to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Freshman Anderson Fortney posted a 6-4, 7-5 win over Aiden Sommerfield at No. 1 singles, and the team of senior Ethan Schamberger and freshman Mitchell Fortney beat Joey Griebel and Tony Nguyen 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4) at No. 1 doubles.

Junior Joe O’Flaherty also recorded a win for the Blugolds at No. 2 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Max Klein.

Coulee

Viroqua 5, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks took out the Panthers with three wins at singles and two wins at doubles.

Panthers freshman Kyle Hehli remained unbeaten with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dustin Kenyon at No. 1 singles, and Viroqua’s Dalton Buros beat David Wright 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.

West Salem’s team of Jack Hehli and Krish Patel beat Odin Snowdeal and Gavin Goss 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

Onalaska Invitational

ONALASKA — Central junior Bennett Fried and Holmen senior Kamryn McNally were double winners in individual events at a meet that did not include team scores.

Fried won the long jump (22 feet, 1 inch) and triple jump (42-9), while McNally posted victories in the pole vault (10-7) and long jump (16-11).

Onalaska’s Nick Odom won the 200 (22.77 seconds), Central’s max Olson the 1,600 (4:56.8), Central’s Quinn Servais the 110 hurdles (15.92), Holmen’s Ty Leeser the 300 hurdles (41.92), Holmen’s Kaden Layland the high jump (5-10) and Holmen’s Griffin Banks the discus (153-11) in the boys competition.

Onalaska’s boys won the 800 relay (1:36.14).

Onalaska’s Taylor Molling won the 100 (12.96), Onalaska’s Makayla Carkhuff the 800 (2:30.69), Holmen’s Sydney Valiska the 1,600 (5:41.95), Holmen’s Anabella Filips the 3,200 (12:16.06), Central’s Brittney Mislivecek the triple jump (33-4), Aquinas’ Jacy Weisbrod the shot put (32-10) and Holmen’s Jadyn Roden the discus (92-5½) on the girls side.

Onalaska’s girls also won the 800 relay (1:58.89).

