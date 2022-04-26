High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls soccer team routs Sparta

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team scored nine straight goals to beat Sparta 9-1 in an MVC game on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1) beat the Spartans (3-4, 1-3) for their second win in the past three games heading into a Thursday game against Aquinas.

Senior Kiya Bronston scored three goals and assisted on two others for Onalaska, which also received a pair of goals from sophomore Anna Skemp.

Emma Breidenbach and Amaya Thesing each had one goal and two assists for the Hilltoppers, while Ava Breidenbach had one goal and one assist. Summer Nicolai stopped four shots and only allowed a late goal to Malory Russ.

Nadia Tovar had nine saves in goal for Sparta.

Holmen 1, Central 1

Holmen (4-2-1, 2-0-1) went to a draw with Central (7-0-1, 3-0-1) to keep the RiverHawks out of the win column for the first time this season. Kayla Allen scored the Vikings goal with Nora Lee being credited with the assist. Kate Heiderscheit tied the game for Central in the 44th minute.

Tomah 13, Logan 0

The Timberwolves scored eight times in the first half and five more in the second to shut out the Rangers.

BOYS GOLF

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 163, Fillmore Central 171

HARMONY, Minn. — The Lancers defeated the Falcons by eight strokes in a head-to-head at Harmony Golf Course. Freshman Ryan Nutter was the Lancers leader, shooting 2-over on a par-36 course.

Lewiston-Altura 202, Caledonia 228

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Cardinals picked up a home victory over the Warriors, with L-A’s Andres Shurson winning the meet with a score of 47.

Second place was a tie between L-A’s Jadckson Koverman and Caledonia’s Evan Hawkins at 49.

Collin Bonow shot a 50 and Jacob Marxhausen’s 56 rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring.

Caledonia’s next three scorers were Riley Aasum at 53, and Isaac Housker and Dylan Schroeder tied at 63.

GIRLS GOLF

Three Rivers

Caledonia 197, Lewiston-Altura 259

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Warriors picked up the win on the girls side, with Lexie Horscheit leading the way with a 47.

Lewiston-Altura was led by Halle McElmury’s score of 50, with Brielle Borchardt (60), Sarah Medin (73) and Carly Brummer (76) filling out the scorecard.

Caledonia’s scorers included Elly Milde (48), Libby Jilek (49) and Miranda Schroeder (53).

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 6, Holmen 1

HOLMEN — Aquinas remained undefeated after defeating the Vikings on the road. The Vikings only win came in singles competition when Brandom McCormick defeated sophomore Shane Willenbring in three sets, 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-4.

Junior Joe O’Flaherty of the Blugolds won in straight sets against Kong Xiong, 6-2, 6-0. In doubles, the Blugolds won two of their three matches without giving up a game.

Logan 5, Sparta 2

The Rangers took three of four singles matches and two of three doubles contests to get the win over Sparta.

Alex Konczakowski of Logan swept Josh Smith in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 to remain unbeaten.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Onalaska Invitational

ONALASKA — Central senior Isaac Duffenbach won the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.05 seconds, beating Onalaska junior Nicky Odom by .04 seconds.

Central junior Bennett Fried recorded a winning long jump of 22 feet, 3¾ inches to win the boys long jump.

Onalaska sophomore Braden Burke won the 200 (23.23) and 400 (52.04), and Holmen senior Ty Leeser won the 110 hurdles (16.5) and 300 hurdles (42.76). Holmen senior Griffin banks won the shot put (46-9) and discus (149-10).

Holmen senior Kamryn McNally won the girls 100 (12.6), pole vault (10-0) and long jump (16-5½), and Onalaska junior Alli Thomas recorded a dominant victory in the 300 hurdles (48.35).

Onalaska Luther senior Rachel Koenig won the 400 (1:03.25) and high jump (4-10). McNally tied Koenig’s height but placed second. West Salem’s Anna McConkey won the shot put (30-8) and was second in the discus (95-6¾), and Holmen’s Jadyn Roden won the discus (99-3½) and placed second in the shot put (28-11).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0