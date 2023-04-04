WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Junior Amaya Thesing scored in the 34th minute to help the Onalaska High School girls soccer team beat Wisconsin Rapids 1-0 amid 36-degree weather and 25 mile-per-hour winds on Tuesday.

Junior Summer Nicolai stopped all three shots she faced in goal for the Hilltoppers (2-1), who scored their second shutout and begin MVC matches next week at Holmen and at home against Central.

Tomah 9, Arcadia 0

TOMAH — The Timberwolves scored six times in the first half and allowed the Raiders just one shot on goal in their first match of the season.

Senior Ryley Winrich, who has committed to play at Michigan Tech after graduation, scored four goals and assisted on another. Three of her goals were scored after halftime.

Freshman Bayley Winrich scored twice and assisted on two goals for Tomah.

Avery Hagen had one goal and one assist, and Addison Marx and Caterina Simpson had a goal each. Aubrianna Cruz and Joie Reekie each had an assist.

Sparta 2, Menomonie 0

SPARTA — The Spartans started their season with a shutout.

Sophomore Ellie Falkner opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick, and freshman Maddie Ziegler finished it by scoring off an assist from junior Maddi Schauf.

SOFTBALL

Coulee

Arcadia 5, Viroqua 4 (10)

ARCADIA — Whitney Sonsalla hit a fielder’s choice to plate the winning run for the Raiders (1-3, 1-0), who picked up their first win under the guidance of first-year coach Taylor Haines.

Arcadia tied the game at 4 when Kiley Fitzpatrick delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning and won it on Sonsalla’s final at-bat.

Kaitlyn Bremer was 4 for 5 with three stolen bases, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI for the Raiders, who had 11 hits. Sonsalla’s winning RBI was her second of the game, and Brynn Aspen went 3 for 5 and also stole three bases.

Maggie Berra was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs, and Mara Anderson was 2 for 5 for the Blackhawks (1-2, 0-1), who struck out 12 times against the pitching of Bremer, who allowed two earned runs in a complete game.