ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team completed an unbeaten MVC season with a 3-0 victory over Central in the final round-robin matchup on Tuesday.

Three players scored for the Hilltoppers (12-4-1, 9-0-1), who beat the only team that forced a tie against it during the regular season.

Isabella Cromheecke scored with an assist from Morgan Dus to break a scoreless tie, and Mallory Meighan followed that up with an unassisted goal.

Natalie Tevis gave the Hilltoppers their final goal, and that was plenty of offense for Summer Nicolai and her nine saves.

Laura Lapp stopped 11 shots for the RiverHawks (11-4-3, 6-3-1).

Onalaska is seeded first for the upcoming WIAA Division 2 postseason and opens with a regional semifinal at home against Menomonie on May 30.

Aquinas 7, Logan/Onalaska Luther 0

The Blugolds (4-7-1) took care of business against the Rangers (2-13-2).

Alexa Myre and Danica Silcox each scored twice for Aquinas, and Tenzin Nelson and Nora Dickson each scored once and assisted on a goal.

Tomah 2, Sparta 0

TOMAH — Sophomore Gracie Betcher and senior Ryley Winrich scored for the Timberwolves (7-11) in a shutout of the Spartans (9-7-2). Claire Pribbernow stopped 10 shots for Sparta.

Holmen 0, West Salem 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings (5-7-5) and Panthers (7-6-2) tied for the second time this season.

Keayrah Kelly stopped five shots for West Salem and Hannah Rieck two for Holmen.

BASEBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 20, Black River Falls 12

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks (12-10, 7-5) took the lead for good with a four-run second inning and followed it up with an eight-run third and four-run fourth.

Right fielder Calvin Davis was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI to lead G-E-T, which had six extra-base hits among its 15. Catcher Owen Eddy was 3 for 6 with a double and four RBI as G-E-T finished in a tie with Arcadia for third place.

Warren Stoner was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI, and Collin Handke 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Royall 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (17-7) brought an end to a two-game losing streak by scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cooper Gelhaus was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Viroqua, which allowed a run in the top of the sixth to go into a 2-0 hole.Myles Fry, Casey Kowalczyk, Connor Mathison and Ben Zahm also drove in a run each for the Blackhawks in the sixth. Kowalczyk was also 2 for 3 with two doubles.

Tyler Quackenbush pitched a complete game for the Blackhawks and struck out 10. He walked two and allowed seven hits while yielding two earned runs.

Westby 8, Cashton 6

CASHTON — The Norsemen benefitted from a six-run fourth inning to take care of the Eagles.

Gavin Larson went 3 for 3 with two RBI, and Blake Sutton was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Westby, which held off a two-run Cashton rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Connor Butzler and Jack Kleba had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

BOYS GOLF

WIAA Division 2 Arcadia regional

ARCADIA — The Raiders qualified for the Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic sectional with a third-place finish in their home regional, shooting 338.

Senior Cole Sobotta had Arcadia’s best finish with a 10th-place tie after shooting 79. Black River Falls had two individual qualifiers with the team finishing sixth (353). Juniors Wyatt Madvig and Chris Muir both shot 82 to tie for 13th and earn the final two transfer spots.

G-E-T finished seventh (366) with sophomore Nic Jumper taking their top spot at 21st, shooting 87.