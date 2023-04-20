ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School softball team opened its Coulee Conference game against Arcadia with a four-run first inning that catapulted it to a victory on Thursday.

The Knights finished off a 14-3 victory over the Raiders with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to improve to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

The Raiders (1-6, 1-4) lost their third straight game.

Jolene Jordahl and Hannah Matzke each had three hits for Luther, which finished with 15 and took advantage of five Arcadia errors. Jordahl doubled three times and drove in three runs, and Matzke doubled twice and stole two bases with three RBI.

Mackenzie Van Loon also drove in three runs by hitting one of her team’s two home runs. Karly Miller also homered and drove in two runs for the Knights.

Whitney Sonsalla, Sammy Berg and Lauren Conrad each drove in a run for the Raiders.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Aquinas 8, Logan 0

The Blugolds (2-2, 2-1) used four goals from junior Danica Silcox to take down the Rangers (0-5, 0-3) at Swanson Field.

Alex Myre added two goals, and Barcha Hnizdilova another for Aquinas. Freshman Tenzin Nelson also scored from 40 yards out for the Blugolds.

Hnizdilova didn’t face a Logan shot in the first half, and teammate Ali Meyer stopped 10 shots in the second half.

Nelson, Myre, Silcox and Hayden Zehren each had an assist for Aquinas.

Holmen 4, Sparta 1

SPARTA — The Vikings (2-2-2, 2-1-0) scored the last three goals after Amelia Russ tied things up at 1 with an assist from Tiana Leis in the 25th minute.

Senior Nora Lee and junior Olivia Schneider each scored twice for Holmen, and Kayla Allen, Ava George and Brooklyn Zielke had assists.

Hannah Riek stopped eight shots for the Vikings, and Claire Pribbenow 10 for the Spartans (4-2, 1-2).