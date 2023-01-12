High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys basketball beats G-E-T, extends win streak to eight

GALESVILLE — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team continues to rack up wins in the Coulee Conference, defeating G-E-T 67-53 on Thursday at home.

The Knights (10-1, 4-1) have now won eight straight games, defeating the Red Hawks (5-6, 2-2) thanks to 24 points and 12 rebounds from junior forward Logan Bahr.

Senior guard Kodi Miller had 13 points and sophomore wing Synclair Byus added 12.

G-E-T junior wing Cody Schmitz had 19 points and eight rebounds, but the leading scorer for the Red Hawks Thursday was junior forward Braden Anibas with 23.

The two teams will venture to the La Crosse Center and the Midwest Players Classic for their next contests. Luther, which is ranked fourth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, faces Prescott on Friday while G-E-T will face La Crescent-Hokah on Saturday.

Westby 66, Black River Falls 54

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-6, 2-2) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Tigers (5-6, 1-3).

Westby junior guard Caleb Johnson had 20 points while going five-for-seven on 3-pointers. Black River Falls was led by senior forward Trey Cowley with 15 points.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20

GILMANTON, Wis. — The Mustangs (8-2, 4-0) remain perfect in conference play with a win.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 77, Chatfield 68

CHATFIELD, Min. — Lancers senior guard Carter Todd lived at the free-throw line, making 10 of 15 attempts on his way to a 29-point performance in a win.

The Lancers (8-2, 3-1) were propelled to the lead in the first half by 15 points from Todd. Senior guards Mason Einerwold and Noah Bjerke-Wieser each added 15 for the game.

Nonconference

Reedsburg 74, Tomah 51

REEDSBURG — Senior forward Eddie Alonso had 22 points to lead the Beavers to a victory over the Timberwolves (4-9) at home.

Tomah trailed by just five at halftime, but a 38-20 second half by Reedsburg led to the huge victory. Tomah was led by junior guard Tyler Kleifgen.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

West Salem 73, Arcadia 38

ARCADIA — Sophomore guard Megan Johnson had a team-high 14 points as the Panthers (12-0, 6-0) continued their strong start with a win against the Raiders (3-9, 2-3).

Freshman guard Josie Brudos had 12 points, including nine after halftime. Senior forward Anna McConkey added 10. Arcadia’s scoring was led by senior guard Breah Golden with 18.

Onalaska Luther 56, G-E-T 28

GALESVILLE — The Knights (6-7, 4-1) doubled up the hosting RedHawks (2-11, 2-3) for a conference win.

Senior forward Hannah Matzke led Luther with 21 points. Matzke had the first seven points for the Knights and 15 total in the first half.

Senior Nevaeh Becker led G-E-T with 15 points, 12 of them coming on 3-pointers.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 47, Brookwood 35

BANGOR — The Cardinals (10-4, 6-1) dominated the second half defensively against the Falcons (4-10, 1-6), holding the visitors to just eight points in the second half on their way to a win.

Senior guard Nora Tucker scored a game-high 20 points for Bangor. Senior guard Joeryn Freit added 10.

Cashton 38, Wonewoc-Center 19

CASHTON — The Eagles (7-6, 4-3) won their third game in a row and held the Wolves to seven field goals in the game and eight points in the second half.

Braylee Hyatt scored 14 points and teammate Taylor Lindley-Schendel added 10 for Cashton.

Nonconference

Whitehall 59, Black River Falls 43

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Vikings handed the Tigers (0-8) another loss behind 14 points from junior forward Olivia Killian.

Senior forward Neejana Armstrong of the Tigers led the team with 14 points while sophomore wing Bella Falcon added 10.

Caledonia 64, Triton 34

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (11-2) struggled offensively against Triton before putting it away with a 39-point second half.

Senior guard Jovial King led the team with 21 points with sophomore guard Josie Foster adding nine. Senior guard Alexis Schroeder had eight points and made two of Caledonia’s three 3-pointers.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 12, West Salem/Bangor 0

WEST SALEM — The Lancers (10-3) scored a dozen goals, a new season-high, in their road matchup with West Salem/Bangor.

WRESTLING

MVC

Aquinas 72, Logan/Central 6

The Blugolds picked up 10 pins against the La Crosse co-op on their way to a conference win at Central.

Calvin Hargrove (17-5) had the quickest fall of the night at 30 seconds in his win over Noah Nicholson at 170 pounds. Waylon Hargrove (132) and Aaron Lepak (195) also won their matches in under a minute. Cole Fitzpatrick was out of action for Logan/Central after a knee injury at the Bi-State Classic.

Donovan Yang (14-8) picked up the only points of the evening for Logan/Central with a pin at 120 over David Ortmeier at 2:32.

Holmen 63, Tomah 13

Holmen 74, Onalaska/Luther 4

HOLMEN — The Vikinsg swept the Timberwolves and Hilltoppers by winning 19 of the 23 matches wrestled.

Kaleb Runde (12-6), 106), Preston Kratochvill (15-2, 138), Matt McBride (25-9, 152), Nathan Snodgrass (182) and Carson Weber (195) all won two matches apiece for Holmen, and Runde, Kratochvill, Snodgrass and Weber all had two pins.

McBride picked up a big 4-3 win over Onalaska/Luther's Bruce Buchanan (19-7), and Holmen's Turner Campbell beat Tomah's Landen Bloom (18-9) by pin at 126.

Nonconference

West Salem/Bangor 65, Sparta 10

WEST SALEM — The West Salem/Bangor co-op dropped only two matches in their home dual against Sparta.

On top of seven pins by the Panthers, Teghan Moore (19-4, 106) won by 20-5 technical fall. Bradyn Glasspoole (24-4) had the fastest pin of the night at 52 seconds to open the dual at 120, beating Vanessa Gavilan.

Cadence Zwiefel (21-8) earned the Spartans sole pin of the dual at 285 in 1:41.

Viroqua 47, Arcadia 29

De Soto 42, Viroqua 35

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks split two duals in their home triangular with De Soto and conference foe Arcadia.

Cruz Patzner (21-6, 152) earned a pin against Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (13-6) in the opening contest of the Raiders and Blackhawks dual, but Viroqua won the following five matches to set up the conference win.

Ivan Aguilar (15-7, 120) managed a technical fall win for Arcadia while Ethan Dobbs (20-6, 132) earned a pin.

De Soto’s win over the Blackhawks came down to the final match at 160 when Peyton Crager pinned Kayden Sullivan.