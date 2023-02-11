ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team, in their first home game in the month of February, took care of Prairie du Chien on Saturday 68-41 in a nonconference meeting.

The second-ranked Knights (20-1) of Division 2 were led by junior guard Kodi Miller and his efforts at both ends of the floor. Miller had 17 points and four assists on the offensive end while nabbing four steals on the other.

Senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 18 points to lead his team while junior forward Logan Bahr had 16 points and five rebounds.

The Knights struggled shooting in the first half, making only 31% of their shots. Still they managed to lead at halftime by 14 over the Blackhawks (6-14). They recovered and shot 61.5% from the field in the second half.

Sophomore forward Brady Lenzendorf had 12 points for Prairie du Chien. The Blackhawks shooting struggles were compounded by 18 turnovers in their second-straight loss.

Luther is off until Friday when they host Arcadia while Prairie du Chien will visit Westby on Tuesday.

West Salem 81, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 75

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Panthers (19-1) managed to negate a road loss while junior guard Tamarrein Henderson scored a team-high 26 points.

Senior wing Peter Lattos added 19 points while senior guard Carson Koepnick — who recently committed to Viterbo to continue his basketball career in college — had 15 points.

La Crescent-Hokah 74, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (14-8) had four double-digit scorers help them comeback from a four-point halftime deficit to win at home.

Owen Bentzen led La Crescent-Hokah with 19 points, including 14 in the second half. Senior guard Mason Einerwold finished with 17 points thanks to five free-throws. Junior guard Gunnar Esser had 14 points while senior guard Carter Todd had 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Sparta 50, Luther 45

ONALASKA — The Spartans (5-18) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Knights (9-13).

Junior Evelyn Tripp and freshman Tiana Leis each had 12 points for Sparta with senior Macey Oswald adding 11. Luther senior forward Hannah Matzke had a game-high 17 points.

Caledonia 74, Jackson County Central 43

CALEDONIA — The Knights (20-3) will carry a seven-game winning streak into their home game Tuesday against Rushford-Peterson.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, La Crescent-Hokah 59

LA CRESCENT — For the second time this season, the Lancers (13-10) have lost three games in-a-row. They’ll try to avoid that streak reaching four against Fillmore Central at home Tuesday.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Worthington 1

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (18-6) scored three goals in each period in a Senior Day win at the La Crescent Community Ice Arena.

Junior forward Wyatt Farrell scored his 50th goal of the season as the Lancers outshot the Cardinals 45-16 and shut them out until the third.

Aquinas/Holmen 4, Homestead 1

MEQUON, Wis. — The Avalanche (14-8) picked up a road win Saturday before their season finale Tuesday against Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells.

BOYS SWIMMING

WIAA Sectional

HUDSON, Wis. — The Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas co-op took ninth while the Logan/Central/West Salem co-op finished 10th as a team in the Hudson sectional of Division 1.

Holmen junior Alexander Cayasso brought in the best individual performance for his team, taking ninth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.25. Cayasso — along with junior Brock Hanson and seniors Oliver Thrush and Henry Suttie — had the best relay finish of seventh for the team in the 200-yard freestyle. They scored a time of 1:37.72.

The Logan co-op’s best finish was seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay with senior Nate Terpstra, sophomore Nathan Ivens, sophomore Noah Stewart and senior Ben Lenz scoring a time of 3:43.79.