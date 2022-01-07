High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys basketball team hands Westby loss

WESTBY — Senior Gavin Proudfoot posted a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team to a 70-63 Coulee Conference victory over Westby on Thursday.

Kodi Miller also had 19 points for Onalaska Luther (9-1, 3-1), which won its seventh straight game and trails West Salem in the conference standings. Gabe Huelskamp added 14 points, while Logan Bahr nearly registered a double-double with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Cale Griffin made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points to go with 10 rebounds for the Norsemen, who lost their third in a row as they fell to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Hudson Lipski (15 points) and Grant McCauley (14 points) were also in double figures for Westby.

Black River Falls 66, Viroqua 53

VIROQUA — The Tigers, who have won two in a row and three of their last four, improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

The Blackhawks (5-4, 1-3), meanwhile, lost their fourth straight.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 96, New Lisbon 28

BANGOR — The Cardinals (6-2, 3-0) ran their conference winning streak to 73 games after jumping out to a 42-14 lead after one half.

Five Bangor players scored in double figures with senior Will Reader’s 21 points — he had 13 in the first half — leading the way. Junior Dustin McDonald added 20, Tanner Jones and Gunner Ellenburg 12 and Samuel Cropp 11 for the Cardinals, who have won five of six.

Cashton 61, Hillsboro 51

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Eagles (8-2, 3-0) had three players in double figures as they kept pace with Bangor in the conference standings.

Brady Hemmersbach led the way with 14 points, while Bowdy Dempsey and Connor Butzler added 12 and 10 respectively.

Cashton, which has now won seven in a row, led 37-29 at the half.

Necedah 82, Brookwood 30

NECEDAH, Wis. — Franklin Wildes had 11 points to lead the Falcons, who dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

WRESTLING

MVC

Logan/Central 62, Onalaska/Luther 6

Logan/Central won seven of the eight contested matches, and Daylin Haney improved his record to 16-5 by bumping up two weight classes and beating Kasey Barth 6-3 at 145. Brody Deal moved to 9-6 by pinning Joey Kendell at 182, and Aesop Lorenz improved to 12-5 with a pin over Donovan Olson at 220.

Sparta 39, Tomah 35

TOMAH — Pins from Devon Lietzau (120 pounds), Abraham Sanchez (152), Carson Kelsey (160), Brock Connelly (170) and Cadence Zwiefel (285) helped the Spartans win the dual.

Jacob Van Hoof (113) and Benny Bemis (138) won via pin for the Timberwolves, while Gavin Finch earned a tech fall victory at 132.

Sparta sophomore Emmett Brooks (5-4) scored a big 2-0 victory over Tomah’s Logan Boulton 9-4) at 145.

Lietzau (9-3) beat Landen Bloom (7-5) by pin at 3:35, and Finch (19-4) won by technical fall. Tomah’s Brady Lehnherr (13-5) also picked up a 7-2 victory over Tye Klass (9-4) at 182.

Coulee

West Salem/Bangor 76, Black River Falls 6

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Eight Catbirds — Jackson Roesler (9-5, 106), Brett Plomedahl (15-4, 113), Max Schleppenbach (145), Cody Petersen (17-6, 160), Andy Johnson (15-5, 170), Luke Noel (182), Hunter Anderson (220) and Reid Rasmussen (12-8, 285) — won via pin.

Jackson McCormick (15-2) gave the Tigers their only points by pinning Carter Walter at 138.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 18

LANCASTER, Wis. — Junior Rhett Koenig improved to 17-1 with a pin at 132 for the Blackhawks, and freshman teammate Blake Thiry used a pin at 182 to move his record to 16-3.

Ryder Koenig (13-5, 126), Drew Hird (10-4, 138), Luke Kramer (14-4, 145), Cole Halverson 10-5, 160) were also among the winners for Prairie du Chien, which is ranked fourth in Division 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dairyland

Alma Center Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 38

MELROSE — Lilly Radcliffe made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points, but the Mustangs (4-9, 2-3) lost their second in a row.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 52, North Crawford 35

DE SOTO — The Pirates (3-7, 2-2) have won two in a row and three of their last four.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 51, Richland Center 47

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks, who led 25-18 at the half, won their ninth straight as they improved to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 55, St. Charles 18

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors (7-5, 4-3) won their third in a row.

BOYS HOCKEY

Coulee

West Salem 4, Viroqua co-op 1

VIROQUA — Connor Brown scored a pair of goals for the Panthers (6-6, 3-0), while Zach Long and Noah LaFleur added one apiece.

Brown scored once in the first and second periods before the Blackhawks (0-8-1, 0-2) cut West Salem’s lead in half early in the third period.

But Long and LaFleur responded with their goals to seal the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0