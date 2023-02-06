CASHTON — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to 16 games on Monday with a 79-67 nonconference win over Cashton.

The Knights (18-1), ranked second in Division 4 by The Associated Press, outscored the Eagles (15-3) by 14 points in the second half and denied them of their 12th straight victory.

Junior Logan Bahr was a big reason for the victory after scoring a game-high 28 points with seven 3-pointers. Bahr, who was 7-for-10 from the 3-point line, made four 3s during a 16-point first half and knocked down three more in the second half. He also led the team with nine rebounds.

Luther senior Kodi Miller scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, and Isaac Schwichtenberg had all 14 of his points after halftime. Miller added six assists.

Gabe Huelskamp scored 10 points for the Knights, who jump back in the Coulee Conference with a game at Westby (6-12, 3-6) on Friday.

Cashton, which hadn’t lost since Dec. 30, was led by senior Zack Mlsna’s 18 points. Noah Hemmersbach added 17 and Connor Butzler 11.

Arcadia 64, Neillsville 59

ARCADIA — The Raiders (9-0) climbed back to the .500 mark with their fifth win in six games and second victory in a row.

Junior Maverick Drazkowski scored 15 points in each half for agame-high 30. He made one 3-pointer and knocked down 7 of 11 free throws.

Drazkowski was backed up by senior teammate Connor Weltzien, who scored 22. He made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first half.

Scenic Bluffs

New Lisbon 78, Brookwood 44

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Falcons (5-13, 2-7) were within 11 at the half but faded in the second half.

Wyatt Maurhoff scored a team-high 20 points, and teammate Brady Hansen added 19 for Brookwood.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska 67, Arcadia 30

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (10-9) held the Raiders (6-14) to 12 points in the first half on their way to a second straight victory.

Junior Anna Skemp scored a team-high 13 points for Onalaska and had 11 of those in the first half as her team took a 39-12 advantage.

Freshman Kaitlyn Steers added 12 points — eight in the second half — for the Hilltoppers, who host first-place Aquinas (19-1, 9-0) in an MVC game on Thursday.Ava Breidenbach made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 more for Onalaska.

Senior Breah Golden scored eight points — all in the first half — to lead Arcadia.

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Logan 38

The Rangers (8-12) watched their losing streak reach four games after they were outscored 28-14 by the Old Abes in the second half.

Senior Jazzy Davis scored a team-high 14 points, and freshman Kaia DePaulo made three 3-pointers on her way to 11.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Wildcats (21-0, 11-0), ranked first in Division 5 by The Associated Press, led 54-29 by halftime against the Norse.

Senior Lindsay Steien had 21 points and 11 assists for Blair-Taylor, scoring 16 of those in the first half. Senior Lexi Lofgren added a career-high 20 points, and senior Abby Thompson made two 3-pointers on her way to 19. Thompson also had six steals.

Freshman Andrea Waldera finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Black River Falls 4, Viroqua 3 (OT)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Three goals in the third period to force overtime could have understandably taken the wind out of the Tigers (10-11) sails.

However, Zowie Hunter once again lifted her team with her fourth goal of the game in the extra period to beat the Blackhawks (12-9). Hunter scored on a power play with the second assist of the night from Marah Noth.

Hunter scored her first goal 17 seconds into the contest. She completed the hat trick in the third to put Black River Falls up 3-1, but goals by Rachel Simonson and Mateya Kaduc tied the game and forced overtime.

Lilliah Tambourine had 49 saves for Viroqua.