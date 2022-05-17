High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther ends Bangor softball team's win streak

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School softball team put together another strong offensive performance on Tuesday to close out its season with a two-game winning streak and victory over an unbeaten team.

The Knights scored at least once in every inning and finished off Bangor with a five-run bottom of the sixth in a 15-5 nonconference win.

The Cardinals (14-1), who won the Scenic Bluffs Conference by sweeping the competition, were able to get 10 hits but they didn't lead to any scoring surges as Luther improved to 12-11.

Junior Jolene Jordahl was 2 for 4 with a double and a solo home run to go with three RBI for the Knights, who emerged from a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Senior Sarah Yonkovich was 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored twice for Luther as it scored 13 earned runs with the help of 14 hits and six walks.

Senior Ali Werner added a double and two RBI during a 3-for-4 day at the plate for Luther, which is seeded fifth for the WIAA Division 4 tournament and plays at fourth-seeded Cashton in a regional semifinal on May 24.

The Cardinals are a top seed and host either ninth-seeded Brookwood or eighth-seeded Augusta on May 24.

Bangor was led by two-hit performances by Taylor Jacobson, Madeline Janisch and Ella Janisch and a solo home run by Samantha Nelson. Ella Janisch drove in two.

MVC

Aquinas 4, Onalaska 3

After allowing three runs in the top of the first, the Blugolds rallied and walked-off the Knights on a hit by Sydney Emineth (2 for 4) to score Elie Klar.

Josie Erickson collected the win from the circle and hit 2 for 3 while Gracie Cronk (3 for 4) had a double and two RBIs for the Blugolds.

Ava Smith and Emmy Olson each went 2 for 4 for the Knights with Smith recording a double and two RBIs.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Arcadia 1

GALESVILLE -- The Red Hawks (19-5, 12-0) completed an unbeaten conference season with a win over the Raiders (1-15, 1-10).

Red Hawks pitcher Genna O’Neil not only struck out 12 batters from the circle, but recorded two RBI. Ryann Duffenbach hit a home run to lead off the sixth and Melissa Flynn hit a triple.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 8, P-E-M 7 (9)

La CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers walked off against the Bulldogs in extra innings despite being outhit 11-7.

Sophomore third baseman Kinlee Grattan went 2 for 5 and hit a home run for the Lancers. Senior catcher Kira Boyer went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Round-robin tournament

Sparta 11, Logan 0

The Spartans put up eight goals in the first half of a double-digit win over Logan to start. Elle Erickson had a hat-trick for Sparta, including two goals in 44 seconds during the second half. Amelia Russ, Malory Russ and Ellie Falkner each had two goals.

Holmen 1, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — In a rematch of a meeting last week, the Vikings and Hilltoppers played to a draw.

Holmen’s goal came from Ella Lachecki on an assist by Kayla Allen. Onalaska’s Emma Breidenbach scored with an assist from Kiya Bronston. Both teams recorded seven saves.

West Salem 1, Central 0

A second-half goal by Elly Goodenough in the 54th minute gave the Panthers the win over the RiverHawks, handing the once undefeated Central team its second straight conference loss.

West Salem goalkeeper Jaden Hammes recorded 10 saves.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Central 4, West Salem 3

WEST SALEM — With three wins each through singles and a pair of doubles matches, Connor Perry and Connor McCoy won doubles match No. 3 over West Salem’s Jason Lu and Jack Noelke, 6-0, 6-1, to secure the RiverHawks a nonconference win over the Panthers.

TRACK AND FIELD

Scenic Bluffs Conference meet

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Brookwood swept both the boys and girls portions of the SBC meet, beating out Cashton on the boys side by just six points and besting Bangor in the girls team scores by 19.5 points.

The Falcons picked up the majority of their points in the distance competitions, including 10 points from senior Kimberlee Dowing for winning the girls’ 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.08. Brookwood also swept the hurdles competitions in both divisions. Senior Mckinzie Woods won the girls’ 100 and 300 hurdles — 17.04 and 49.47 respectively — while senior Franklin Wildes won the boys’ 110 hurdles at 16.61 and the 300 hurdles at 43.32.

Junior Gavin Benzing won both the boys 1,600 run (5:07.09) and the 3,200 (10:36.85) for Bangor while junior Megan Marr collected wins in the girls 100 (12.91) and the 200 dash (26.83) for the Cardinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0