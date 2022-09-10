High school sports roundup: Onalaska’s Manny Putz wins All-American Invitational in Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa — Onalaska High School sophomore Manny Putz finished first in a 218-runner boys field at Saturday’s All-American Invitational hosted by Luther College.

Putz’s time of 15:46.88 edged Washburn High School (Minn.) senior Aidan Jones by under four seconds. Putz and junior Blake Burnstad, who finished ninth overall in 17:02.62, helped the Hilltoppers to a fifth-place finish out of 31 schools, and Onalaska was the highest team among Wisconsin schools at the event.

Sophomore Arlo White ran 17:25.97 for the Hilltoppers to take 19th overall, and senior Ryan Topolski (18:25.73) rounded out the four scoring runners for Onalaska.

Aquinas’ boys team also ran in the invite. Blugolds’ junior Jonathan Skemp (17:08.06) came in 12th individually and Aquinas placed 18th as a team. La Crosse Central, Westby and De Soto competed as well, finishing 25th, 26th, and 29th, respectively.

Westby’s girls team was the top local finisher in the girls race, as freshman Elizabeth Curtis’ time of 22:09.73 led the Norsemen to 15th place out of 33 schools. Onalaska senior Alexandra Thomas’ time of 22:11.89 was the fastest among area girls, and the Hilltoppers came in 21st. Aquinas’ girls team placed 27th and Central took 29th.

Mustang Relays

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Holmen High School girls cross country team won Menomonie High School’s invite over eight other Wisconsin schools.

Vikings’ freshman Sabrina Lechnir and junior Anabella Filips came across the line within a second of each other to finish fifth and sixth overall, respectively. Lechnir ran the 5,000-meter course in 20:12.2, and Filips ran 20:12.4. Holmen’s team score of 45 was 24 points below Eau Claire Memorial, the runner-up.

Junior Sydney Valiska came in with a time of 20:27.4, earning seventh individually, and sophomore Bailey Sommerville and senior Molly Twitchell notched top 15 performances to score for Holmen.

New Richmond sophomore Marah Benedict won the girls race in 19:44.2, and the Tigers took third as a team.

Holmen was also the best local team in the boys race, placing seventh out of 11 teams. Junior Ethan Archer led the Vikings with a time of 17:51.9, good for 20th overall. La Crosse Logan High School finished in 8th as a team, led by senior Daniel Wilson’s 16th-place time of 17:31.9.

Eau Claire Memorial’s Colin Hanson was fastest with a 16:38.9, and Hudson High School was first in the boys’ team standings.

River Valley Invitational

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Both the Brookwood High School boys and girls teams came third in the small-school 5,000-meter race at River Valley High School.

The Falcons’ boys team was paced by senior Dylan Powell’s second-place time of 16:46.8. Junior Wyatt Maurhoff also contributed a top-10 time, finishing in 18:10.9 for eighth place. Sophomore Caston Gosda, freshman Drew Powell and junior Owen Radloff were Brookwood’s other scoring runners.

All five scoring runners on the Falcons’ girls team placed in the top 25 of the small-school race, which featured nine schools. Senior Margarita Silva (22:02.2) was best for Brookwood, and junior Amelia Muellenberg, freshman Ruby Muehlenkamp, sophomore Stephanie Silva and senior Autumn Brandau also scored for the Falcons.

In the large-school races, Prairie du Chien High School took 15th on the girls side and 18th in the boys meet. Sophomore Tannah Radloff (22:39.3) was fastest for the girls team, and freshman Samuel Kramer (20:01.7) paced the Blackhawks’ boys team.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, P-E-M 1

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Lancers’ senior forward Mya Herman scored twice to lead La Crescent-Hokah to a conference victory.

Herman netted her first goal in the first half on an assist from senior forward Autumn Iverson, giving the Lancers a 1-0 lead at the halftime break. Iverson assisted Herman again in the second half for La Crescent-Hokah’s third goal.

Senior forward Emma Seberg scored the game-winning goal for the Lancers in the second half via an assist from sophomore defender Myla Baudek.

VOLLEYBALL

DeForest Invitational

West Salem 2, River Valley 0

West Salem 2, Catholic Central 0

McFarland 2, West Salem 0

West Salem 2, DeForest 0

West Salem 2, McFarland 1

Luther Prep 2, Central 0

Central 2, Whitefish Bay 0

DeForest 2, Central 0

Central 2, Catholic Central 0

Central 2, Whitefish Bay 1

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Panthers took first at the DeForest Invitational with a 4-1 record, including wins over River Valley 25-10, 25-22, Catholic Central 25-23, 25-22 and DeForest 25-20, 25-23.

West Salem lost to McFarland 22-25, 20-25 earlier in the day, but the Panthers bounced back to beat the Spartans 25-15, 21-25, 15-11 in the final match of the invite to win the title.

The RiverHawks went 3-2 at the tournament, losing to Luther Prep 21-25, 19-25 and DeForest 19-25, 22-25 but defeating Catholic Central 25-17, 25-8 and Whitefish Bay twice, first by a score of 25-20, 25-22 and in the last match of the invite 25-20, 23-25, 15-5.

Elliott Buxton led La Crosse Central with 20 kills and seven aces in the five matches, while Avery Veenendall dished out 70 assists. Laurel Erickson had 59 digs and 14 assists, and Alyssa Brickson was Central’s leader in blocks with 18.

Middleton Invitational

Aquinas 2, Wisconsin Heights 0

Aquinas 2, Madison Memorial 0

Aquinas 2, Mount Horeb 1

Aquinas 2, Oregon 0

Aquinas 2, Middleton 1

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Blugolds dropped only two sets in five matches on their way to winning the Gold Bracket at the Middleton Invitational.

In pool play, Aquinas defeated Wisconsin Heights 25-9, 25-19, topped Madison Memorial 25-19, 25-20 and took down Mount Horeb 20-25, 25-16, 15-9.

The Blugolds won the semifinal of the Gold Bracket over Oregon 25-12, 25-21 before outdueling the hosts, Middleton, in the championship match 25-22, 23-25, 15-7.

Aquinas (16-6, 3-1) continues its MVC schedule on Tuesday at home against Onalaska High School.

Winona Cotter Invitational

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Schaffer Academy 0

Lewiston 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Red Wing 1

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lanesboro 0

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Cotter 0

WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers went 4-1 and toppled the host Ramblers in the championship match to win the title.

La Crescent-Hokah beat Schaffer Academy 25-19, 25-23 before losing to Lewiston 25-21, 24-26, 15-12. The Lancers then won three consecutive matches over Red Wing (15-25, 25-21, 16-14), Lanesboro (25-23, 25-18) and Cotter (25-23, 25-21) to place first.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lodi Quadrangular

Onalaska Luther 6, Ripon 1

Onalaska Luther 4, Lodi 3

Onalaska Luther 7, Waupun 0

LODI, Wis. — Onalaska Luther High School dominated at the four-school meet-up, going 3-0 and losing only four of its 21 matches.

The Knights started the day with a victory over Ripon, winning all but the match at No. 3 singles. Maddy Olson swept Ripon’s Grace Retzlaff 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson cruised at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-1.

Gronholz and Larson’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles over Lodi was crucial in the narrow team victory. Cate Bruemmer posted a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles and Clara Baudek and Allison Beuge held on to win for Luther at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-1, 5-7, 11-9.

Olson bounced back from a loss against Lodi with a sweep at No. 1 singles versus Waupun, defeating Giulia Silva 6-2, 6-3. Emma Kolb won 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 3 singles, and Julia Larson swept at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.

On the season, the Knights are 14-7 as a team, and Kolb leads the team with a 15-6 individual record. Gronholz and Larson are 16-5 when paired up at No. 1 doubles.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 1, New Richmond 1

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The RiverHawks tied the Tigers in a nonconference bout.

Central (3-0-4) tied its opponents in each of its three matches this week and has four ties this season. The RiverHawks will look to stay undefeated at home versus Sparta on Tuesday in an MVC matchup.