High school sports roundup: Onalaska volleyball team knocks out Sun Prairie in Division 1 regional

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School volleyball team will play in its fourth straight WIAA Division 1 regional final on Saturday after winning for the fourth time in five matches with a 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory over 10th-seeded Sun Prairie on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Hilltoppers (21-11) received 15 kills and 13 digs from senior Ava Smith and 20 assists and 10 digs from senior Jenny Garves to win their second straight match and advance to a final at second-seeded Middleton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Claire Pedretti added seven kills and three aces and Sanjana Xiong 21 digs to go with three aces by Smith and four blocks from Sammi Hanson to knock out the Cardinals.

Verona 3, Central 0

VERONA, Wis. — The 13th-seeded RiverHawks’ season ended with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 loss.

Lauren Buley had 10 kills for Central, while Avery Veenendall had 19 assists and Laurel Erickson had 10 digs.

DeForest 3, Tomah 0

DEFOREST, Wis. — The 12th-seeded Timberwolves fell 25-14, 25-23, 25-13.

Division 2

West Salem 3, Richland Center 1

WEST SALEM — Jaden Hammes and Gen Norman led the fourth-seeded Panthers to a 21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23 victory.

Hammes had 19 digs and 11 kills, while Norman posted 23 assists, 15 digs and nine kills.

Morgan Kammel added 13 digs and nine kills for West Salem, which will play at top-seeded Reedsburg on Saturday in a regional final.

Reedsburg 3, Logan 1

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Rangers lost 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11.

Prairie du Chien 3, Mauston 1

MAUSTON — The 10th-seeded Blackhawks will play at sixth-seeded River Valley on Saturday after a 25-16, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19 win.

Division 3

Aquinas 3, Cashton 1

The Blugolds (27-5), who are ranked sixth by state coaches and seeded second in their section of the bracket, beat the Eagles 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 in a home match at the Logan fieldhouse.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 21 kills and has 46 during the first two regional matches for Aquinas. Weisbrod also had 21 digs, while junior Macy Donarski pitched in with 52 assists and junior Shea Bahr 12 digs and nine kills.

The Blugolds will host third-seeded Osseo-Fairchild at 7 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska High School.

Westby 3, C-FC 0

WESTBY — The fourth-seeded Norsemen (25-8) controlled the fifth-seeded Pirates on the way to a 27-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory.

Westby advances to a regional final at top-seeded Fall Creek at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Junior Jayda Berg had 15 kills and senior Finley Konrad 17 assists for the Norsemen, who have won five of their past six matches. Kennedy Brueggen added 14 digs, Berg three blocks and Emily Collins four aces for the Norsemen.

Division 4

Bangor 3, Blair-Taylor 0

BANGOR — The Cardinals (25-8), who are ranked 10th by state coaches and seeded first in their bracket, beat the Wildcats 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 to advance to a regional final.

The Cardinals will host second-seeded Alma/Pepin at 7 p.m. Saturday to determine which qualifies for a sectional semifinal.

Senior Madisyn Herman had 14 kills to lead Bangor to its third straight victory. Senior Aliyah Langrehr added 17 assists and senior Taylor Jacobson 25 digs for the Cardinals, who also advanced to regional finals from 2015-2019.

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA regionals

Division 3 semifinals

Mount Horeb 3, Logan 0

MOUNT HOREB — Gabe Sanders made 12 saves, but the 15th-seeded Rangers trailed 2-0 at the half.

Peter Cullen had a hat trick for the second-seeded Vikings.

McFarland 4, West Salem 2

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The 11th-seeded Panthers (4-9-3) had a three-game winning streak and their season come to an end.

Division 4 semifinals

Aquinas 6, Amherst 2

Junior Andrew Sutton recorded a hat trick and assisted on a pair of goals to help the third-seeded Blugolds advance to a regional final against second-seeded Marshfield Columbus Catholic.

Sophomore Joey Hirschboeck and junior Drew Lewallen had two goals apiece for Aquinas, which led 1-0 at the half thanks to Sutton’s goal in the 16th minute. He has 31 goals this season.

The junior gave the Blugolds a 2-0 lead early in the second half before Amherst got on the board. Aquinas (11-5-4) then scored the next four goals to take control.

Arcadia 14, Nekoosa 0

ARCADIA — The top-seeded Raiders will host fourth-seeded Coulee Christian on Saturday.

