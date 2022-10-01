High school sports roundup: Onalaska's Manny Putz wins race in Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa — Manny Putz took control of a very big race early and did nothing but pull away from the competiton to cross the finish line first.

The Onalaska High School sophomore led the Hilltoppers to a 12th-place finish with a first-place run at the Steve Johnson/Dan Huston Invitational on Saturday.

Putz completed the 5,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 50.65 seconds, and that put him well ahead of second-place Jaxson Plumb of Johnston (15:15.71) in the Gray Division.

Onalaska finished with a score of 277 to round out the top half of the 24-team competition.

Blake Burnstad was 25th (16:15.48), Arlo White 45th (16:37.55), Nick Rudrud 97th (17:23.6) and Ryan Topolski 128th (17:46.34) to put together Onalaska's team score.

Onalaska's girls posted a team score of 529 and placed 21st out of 22 schools.

Alexandra Thomas was 63rd (20:44.1) to lead the way, and Mikayla Carkhuff placed 87th (21:09.02).

VOLLEYBALL

Eau Claire Memorial Invitational

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Onalaska used victories over Eau Claire Regis and D.C. Everest to advance to the championship match, which is lost to Marshfield to place second.

Sammi Hanson had a team-high 14 kills and added six blocks for the Hilltoppers (18-8). Bailey Yang had 36 assists, Sanjana Xiong 32 digs, while Halie Kapelke and Claire Pedretti had 12 kills apiece.

GIRLS TENNIS

Aquinas Quadrangular

The Blugolds swept through the competition by beating Viroqua 6-1, Stevens Point Pacelli 4-3 and Hudson 4-3. Hudson beat Viroqua 7-0.

Danica Silcox won all three of her No. 1 singles matches in straight sets, and teammate Kate Fortney won twice in straight sets and outlasted Hudson’s Grace Diedrich 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 at No. 2 singles.

Tenzin Nelson (No. 4 singles) and the No. 3 doubles team of Grace Butler and Avie Nelson were also unbeaten for Aquinas.

CROSS COUNTRY

New Richmond Invitational

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Sparta’s girls placed ninth with a score of 240, and its boys were 10th with a 276.

The girls were led by senior Vanessa Gavilan was 20th with a time of 21 minutes, 11.9 seconds, while freshman teammate Madeline Ziegler was 40th (22:08.1).

Freshman Joel Johnson (41st, 17:58.3) and senior Boston Miller (47th, 18:16) led the boys.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Lake City 7, Caledonia 1

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Warriors (1-10) scored in the first half but faced a 5-1 deficit when entering the second.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Lake City 4, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA — The Warriors came up short against the Timberwolves.