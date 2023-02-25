PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Viroqua co-op gymnastics team will send a pair of all-around gymnasts to the WIAA state gymnastics tournament final on March 4 after finishing in the top five of the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Platteville High School on Friday.

Sophomore Isabell Korn tied with Emily Craker of Reedsburg for the best all-around score of the sectional at 36.150. Korn won the balance beam event (9.425), took second in uneven bars (9.050) and finished fourth in vaulting (8.875). Korn will compete for individual titles in all those categories.

Korn will be joined at the state tournament by junior Morgan Siekert, who finished fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 35.375. Siekert took top five in all four individual events, taking second in floor exercise (9.075) and balance beam (9.000) while finishing fifth in uneven bars (8.550) and vaulting (8.750).

Viroqua had the third best team score of 132.1 behind Reedsburg and PBL. Westby finished seventh with a team score of 101.925 and a best all-around finish of 23rd from sophomore Amelia Bishop.

Korn and Siekert will be a part of the individual tournament on March 4 at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chippewa Falls 68, Holmen 66

CHIPPEWA, Wis. — The Cardinals (14-9) made 14 3-pointers en route to a win over the Vikings (11-13) despite 23 points from sophomore guard Kaiden Wilber. Senior forward Drew Tengblad finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Chippewa Falls senior guard Mason Monarski led his team in scoring with 19 points, making five 3-pointers on top of a game-high nine rebounds. Senior wing Jackson Tomczak had 15 points.

Holmen will be a 13th-seed in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals next Friday when they visit fourth-seeded Hortonville.

Caledonia 77, Winona Cotter 35

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (14-11, 7-1) blew out the visiting Ramblers behind 19 points from Reid Klug.

Garrett Konz and Mason King each finished with 11 points while Brett Schultz added 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

MSHSL section 1A quarterfinal

Dodge County 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3 (OT)

KASSON, Min. — The fifth-seeded Lancers (18-8) tied the game with less than two minutes to go to force overtime, but they eventually fell to the fourth-seeded Dodge County Wildcats.

Ethan Myhre scored with 1:59 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 3-3 with assists from Mitchell Reining and Wyatt Farrell. Reining and Cody Hogan each scored for La Crescent in the second.

The Wildcats avoided the upset with Gryffon Gunke’s second goal of the night in the opening minute of overtime.