High school sports roundup: Prairie du Chien football team qualifies for Division 5 semifinals

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Prairie du Chien High School football team started its season with two straight losses, but the Blackhawks have been unbeatable since.

What that means after Saturday night's 14-6 victory over Brodhead/Juda is that Prairie du Chien is headed to the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals.

The Blackhawks (10-2) scored one touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth to beat the Cardinals for a second time this season and qualify for a semifinal game against Mayville on Friday.

The winner of that game plays either Aquinas or Kewaunee for the Division 5 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 17.

Seniors Rhett Koenig and Kurt Wall rushed for touchdowns after Brodhead/Juda (9-3) took a 6-0 lead into the second half as the Blackhawks became semifinalists for the second time in four years.

Junior Ty Wagner rushed for a team-high 131 yards during a 282-yard rushing performance from Prairie du Chien, which held Brodhead/Juda to 66 rushing yards on 28 attempts and scoreless after a 74-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Bockhop to Gunner Boegli on its second possession.

Koenig added 110 rushing yards on 20 carries in a game that had zero turnovers. The Blackhawks had their first good scoring attempt ended on a blocked field goal in the first quarter.

Prairie du Chien took its first lead on a 72-yard touchdown drive near the end of the third quarter. Wagner had runs of 15 and 20 yards along the way, and Koenig scored from the 3 to tie the game before Joey Xiya kicked the extra point with 5 minutes, 2 seconds on the clock.

The Blackhawks forced Brodhead/Juda's offense off the field after three plays before taking over at their own 20 before the quarter ended and marching 80 yards on eight plays.

Koenig picked up a first down with a 13-yard run, and Wagner did the same with carries of 10 and 19 yards. Koenig's 11 yard gain gave Prairie du Chien a first down at the 23, and Wall scored on the next snap to open the fourth quarter.

GIRLS SWIMMING

WIAA sectionals

DIVISION 1

Hudson, Wis. — The Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas team placed eighth with a score of 165 and the Logan/Central/West Salem team ninth with 157.

Logan's 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay earned spots in the state meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium next Saturday with third-place sectional finishes.

Senior Priya Oshan, junior Shefali Ramakrishnan, sophomore Camille Johnson and freshman Avery Farmer competed for both relays and were timed at 1:52.49 in the 200 medley and 3:44.65 in the 400 free.

Event winners are automatic state qualifiers, and other top finishers earn spots to complete the field.

Freshman Bethany Hale of the Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas team also placed third in the 100 backstroke, but her time of 1:02.04 didn't get her to state.

Other fourth-place sectional finishers at the sectional were Ramakrishnan in the 100 butterfly (1:01.12), Johnson in the 100 freestyle (54.75) and O/H/A's 200 frestyle relay team of junior Natalie Peterson, Hale, Claire Churchill and senior Halle Eiken (1:42.96).

Churchill was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:22.56), and Logan's 200 freestyle relay of Johnson, Farmer, sophomore Lauren Zarecki and Oshan was fifth (1:43.45).

DIVISION 2

MERRILL, Wis. — The Black River Falls co-op team placed 10th out of 14 teams with a score of 108.

Freshman Hannah Tubbs earned a spot n the state field with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (25.0). Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Reese Dickman won the race in 24.65.

Tubbs was also fourth in the 100 freestyle (56.42), but that performance didn't qualify.

VOLLEYBALL

MSHSL Sections

1AA championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Caledonia (19-13) had its season ended in four sets by Cannon Falls at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena.

The Bombers beat the Warriors 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21.

Logan Koepke had a team-high 15 kills to go with 19 digs for Caledonia, which also lost to Cannon Falls during the regular season. Jovial King led with 39 assists and Aubrie Klug with 30 digs. King also had 10 digs.

Braelyn Lange added nine kills, Paige Klug eight kills, Sienna Augedahl five kills and four blocks and Emma Kittleson two aces.