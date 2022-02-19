High school sports roundup: Seventh-ranked Onalaska Luther boys basketball team wins eighth straight

ARCADIA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team quickly found its groove against Arcadia on Friday.

The Knights never trailed the Raiders and built a 24-point lead by halftime before completing a 75-48 Coulee Conference victory at the Wanek Center.

Junior Kodi Miller scored a game-high 18 points, and junior Gabe Huelskamp added 12 points and 11 rebounds as second-place Luther (20-2, 9-2), ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press, won its eighth game in a row.

Junior Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 11 points and five rebounds and sophomore Logan bahr 10 points and eight boards for the Knights, who played without leading scorer and rebounder Gavin Proudfoot.

Senior Trev Bjorge had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (4-18, 2-9).

G-E-T 52, Black River Falls 47

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (10-12, 5-5) took over third place in the conference standings by taking down the Tigers (10-11, 5-6).

Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored 19 points for G-E-T, which also received 13 apiece from freshman Jackson Burns and junior Will Mack.

Black River Falls was led by sophomore Evan Anderson’s game-high 24 and junior Evan Voss’ 11.

MVC

Aquinas 65, Tomah 61

TOMAH — Senior Quinn Miskowski scored a team-high 24 points and made all eight of his free throws in the second half as the Blugolds (17-6, 8-3) took over sole possession of second place in the conference.

Miskowski scored 16 points in the second half as Aquinas held off Tomah senior Dusty Derousseau’s 32-point performance. Derousseau, who averages 23.8 points per game, made four 3-pointers and topped the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season for the Timberwolves (12-11, 6-6).

Senior Will Skemp scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half for the Blugolds, who have won three in a row and six of their past seven.

Holmen 79, Sparta 46

HOLMEN — The Vikings (8-14, 5-6) recorded a regular-season sweep of the Spartans (4-18, 0-11), who have lost six in a row.

Sophomore Jase Leeser scored 19 points to lead Holmen to its second win in a row. Leeser scored 16 of his points in the first half and made five 3-pointers. Senior Matt Levandoski added nine for the Vikings.

Layden Bender scored 22 points for Sparta.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 86, Wonewoc-Center 40

BANGOR — The Cardinals bounced back from a rare conference loss to Royall on Tuesday by taking out the Wolves with four scorers reaching double figures.

Bangor (18-4, 12-1) clinched at least a share of the Scenic Bluffs championship by securing a 1½-game lead on Cashton with one game to play.

Junior Dustin McDonald scored a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals, who led 52-18 after one half. Will Reader added 17, Tanner Jones 16 and Gunner Ellenburg 15 for Bangor.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 59, C-FC 56

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Tristan McRoberts scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Mustangs (13-9, 11-3) to their fourth straight win.

Dominic McRoberts added 14 points, and Jordan Ramsey was also in double figures with 10 points.

Blair-Taylor 83, Augusta 64

AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Wildcats (15-8, 9-5) won their second straight game and for the third time in their past four.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 53, Kickapoo 47

DE SOTO — Landon Pedretti scored 19 points and Tanner Pedretti had 17 as the Pirates (11-10, 7-6) won their fourth in a row.

SWC

River Valley 50, Prairie du Chien 35

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien fell to 7-16 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

Nonconference

Brookwood 65, Coulee Christian 54

WEST SALEM — The Falcons (6-18) snapped a six-game losing streak thanks to a balanced scoring effort.

Franklin Wildes had a team-high 17 points, while Austin Frye added 15 and Brady Hansen finished with 14.

Zach Mertes led Coulee Christian (7-10) with a game-high 31 points.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 90, Fillmore Central 69

HARMONY, Minn. — The top-ranked Warriors (22-1, 11-0) ran their winning streak to five games behind 15 players who scored at least two points.

Brett Schultz, Eli King and Jackson Koepke all scored 13 to lead caledonia, while Mason King and Chris Pieper added 12 apiece.

Nonconference

Westby 60, Cashton 56

WESTBY — The Norsemen (9-13) ended a three-game losing streak and were led by Hudson Lipski’s 13 points. Cale Griffin and Rhett Stenslien each added 12 for Westby, which outscored the Eagles (17-5) by seven points in the second half.

Connor Butzler scored 14, Bowdy Dempsey 11 and Noah Hemmersbach 10 for Cashton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Logan 63, Sparta 41

Jojo Davis (10-13, 5-7) led the Rangers with 19 points, Jazzy Davis had 14 points, and Aaliyah Hamilton added 12.

The Spartans dropped to 9-14 overall and 2-10 in the conference.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 79, Fillmore Central 50

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors, who closed the regular season by winning three of their last four, improved to 16-9 overall and 8-5 in the conference.

Nonconference

Viroqua 39, North Crawford 33

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (3-20) won for the first time since Dec. 7.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA regionals

Viroqua co-op 11, Beaver Dam co-op 0

VIROQUA — Leonie Boettcher scored four goals and Gabby Olson, Rachel Simonson and Cadence Dehlin had two apiece for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 after the first period and 9-0 after the second.

The Viroqua co-op (12-9-1) will host the third-seeded Sun Prairie co-op on Tuesday.

Simonson finished with four assists, and Olson had three. Rhiannon Dehlin and Sylvi Shonka each had two assists, while Willa Thurin, Cadence Dehlin, Kendall Ekern and Boettcher added one apiece.

Ekern also had a goal.

